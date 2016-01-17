تعرف على تفاصيل لقاء وزير البترول بقيادات شركة إيجاس

January 17, 2016

وزير البترول خلال رئاسته جمعية إيجاس %282%29

 

 

أكد المهندس طارق الملا وزير البترول والثروة المعدنية على أن المشروعات التنموية التى تنفذها الدولة لتحسين المستوى المعيشى للمواطنين تسير بخطى ثابتة وتحقق نجاحات متتالية وهو ما يستطيع الجميع رؤيته واضحاً فيما تم من مشروعات أو ما يتم تنفيذه خلال الفترة الحالية وأن هذه المشروعات تدعمها الرؤية الاستراتيجية للدولة لتأمين توفير الوقود والتمويل اللازم لتلك المشروعات ، مشيراً إلى التحديات التى تواجه صناعة الغاز حالياً والتى تتمثل فى استمرار انخفاض الأسعار العالمية للبترول وتأثيرها على تدفق الاستثمارات فى مجال البحث والاستكشاف والتنمية والاستمرار فى سداد مستحقات الشركاء الأجانب والتفاوض مع الشركاء للاتفاق على سعر الغاز والاستمرار فى طرح المزايدات العالمية لمختلف مناطق مصر ، خاصة البحرية بصفة دورية ، هذا بالإضافة إلى زيادة التناقص الطبيعى للخزانات.  
جاء ذلك خلال رئاسة الوزير لاجتماع الجمعية العامة للشركة المصرية القابضة للغازات الطبيعية “إيجاس”  لاعتماد الموازنة التخطيطية للعام المالى 2016/2017 بحضور الدكتور شريف سوسة وكيل أول وزارة البترول لشئون الغاز والمهندس محمد طاهر وكيل أول الوزارة لشئون البترول وممثلى الجهاز المركزى للمحاسبات ومحمد سعفان رئيس النقابة العامة للعاملين بالبترول  .
وأوضح المهندس خالد عبدالبديع رئيس إيجاس أن خطة توصيل الغاز خلال العام المالى 2016/2017  تستهدف توصيل الغاز إلى 2ر1 مليون وحدة سكنية بتكلفة 8ر3 مليار جنيه – فى حالة تذليل كافة العقبات – ليصل إجمالى عدد الوحدات السكنية التى تم توصيلها بالغاز بنهاية العام إلى حوالى 9ر8 مليون وحدة سكنية، كما تستهدف الخطة توصيل الغاز إلى مائة مصنع وألف عميل تجارى وتحويل 15 ألف سيارة للعمل بالغاز الطبيعى كوقود وإنشاء 15 محطة جديدة لتموين السيارات بالغاز الطبيعى المضغوط بالإضافة إلى إنشاء  5 مراكز جديدة لتحويل السيارات، كما أنه من المخطط خلال العام المالى الجديد الانتهاء من المرحلة الثالثة لاستيراد الغاز باستخدام الرصيف البحرى لشركة سوميد الجارى تنفيذه حالياً ، وصدور قانون تنظيم أنشطة سوق الغاز .

© جميع الحقوق محفوظة. الموقع الرسمي لقناة ONTV