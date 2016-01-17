تعرف على تفاصيل معرض الكتاب هذا العام

January 17, 2016

أعلن الأستاذ الدكتور شريف شاهين رئيس مجلس إدارة  الهيئة العامة لدار الكتب والوثائق القومية صباح اليوم أن الهيئة ستشارك فى فعاليات معرض القاهرة الدولى للكتاب هذا العام بشكل غير مسبوق من خلال عدد كبير من الفعاليات المختلفة حيث ستشارك الهيئة لأول مرة بندوتين فى محور كاتب وكتاب وتقام أولى الندوتين لمناقشة كتاب “المحاماة” الذى ألفه الدكتور أحمد فتحى زغلول شقيق الزعيم سعد زغلول . يتناول الكتاب تاريخ مهنة المحاماة فى مصر ومقارنتها بنظيرتها فى عدد من الدول مثل ألمانيا وبريطانيا والولايات المتحدة الأمريكية.  ويتحدث فى الندوة الدكتور سمير مرقص والدكتور يحيى الجمل ويديرها الدكتور أحمد زكريا الشلق . أما الندوة الثانية فتناقش كتاب ” التصوف وأيامه .. دور المتصوفة فى تاريخ مصر الحديث” ويتحدث فيها كل من : الدكتور/ عمار على حسن والدكتور محمد صبري الدالي ويديرها الإعلامي الدكتور خالد عاشور.

وبالإضافة إلى ذلك ستقيم الهيئة عددًا من الندوات فى مقر دار الوثائق بكورنيش النيل والفسطاط ومقر دار الكتب –باب الخلق وورشتى عمل الأولى فى مجال الترميم والثانية فى مجال الخط العربى وتقام الورشتان فى مقر دار الوثائق بكورنيش النيل بدايةً من 31 يناير 2016 .

