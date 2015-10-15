تغطية خاصة للانتخابات البرلمانية على شاشة “أون تي في”

October 15, 2015

أطلقت قنوات “أون تي في” تغطيتها الخاصة للانتخابات البرلمانية في مرحلتيها الأولى والثانية والتي حددتها في تغطية لأهم الدوائر الانتخابية على مستوى الجمهورية من خلال شبكة مراسلين مكثفة.

كما خصصت “أون تى فى” مراسلين في أكثر من دولة عربية وفى أوروبا وأمريكا لمتابعة انتخابات المصريين في الخارج ورؤيتهم للبرلمان القادم، بالإضافة للمناقشات التي يديرها الكاتب الصحفي نصر القفاص في برنامج البرلمان.

وشهدت قناة “أون تي في لايف”، خلال الأيام الماضية تطويرا على مستوى الصورة تبلور ذلك في عدة أشكال، أبرزها مناقشة إحدى القضايا من خلال استضافة أكثر من ضيف في الفقرة الواحدة، حيث ضيف إستديو وأخر لايف خارجي من القاهرة أو إحدى العواصم الدولية.

http://m.akhbarelyom.com/article/56119c431584b1d002e27825/%D8%AA%D8%BA%D8%B7%D9%8A%D8%A9-%D8%AE%D8%A7%D8%B5%D8%A9-%D9%84%D9%84%D8%A7%D9%86%D8%AA%D8%AE%D8%A7%D8%A8%D8%A7%D8%AA-%D8%A7%D9%84%D8%A8%D8%B1%D9%84%D9%85%D8%A7%D9%86%D9%8A%D8%A9-%D8%B9%D9%84%D9%89-%D8%B4%D8%A7%D8%B4%D8%A9-%D8%A3%D9%88%D9%86-%D8%AA%D9%8A-%D9%81%D9%8A-1443994680

