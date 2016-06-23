تفتكر جمال هاينفذ طلبات محمد السيوفي .. مسلسل 7 أرواح – الحلقة الثامنة عشر

June 23, 2016

مسلسل “”7 ارواح”” تدور أحداثه حول ضابط شرطة يُلقي القبض علي أحد اهم كبار رجال الدولة بعد تورطه في قتل امرأة، ويتم الحكم عليه بالإعدام، ثم يتقدم ضابط الشرطة باستقالته، وأثناء عودته للمنزل بعد تقدمه بالاستقالة مباشرة، تأتي له مكالمة هاتفية تغيّر مجري حياته حيث تقول السيدة التي تُحدثِّه عبر الهاتف بأنها مازالت علي قيد الحياة وأنه تسبب في إعدام رجل بريء، ليدخل بعدها هذا الضابط في مطاردة مستمرة مع أتباع رجل الدولة الذي حكم عليه بالإعدام.
مسلسل 7 أرواح – الحلقة الثامنة عشر (18) – بطولة خالد النبوى – Saba3 Arwa7 Episode 18
مسلسل 7 ارواح بطولة خالد النبوي

© جميع الحقوق محفوظة. الموقع الرسمي لقناة ONTV