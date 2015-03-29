تلت التلاتة: تحليل لبنود وثيقة سد النهضة – مغاوري شحاتة

March 29, 2015


وثيقة تفتح علاقات جديدة للدول الثلاث . مصر والسودان وأثيوبيا هذا ما قالة الدكتور وزير الري والموارد المائية معلقاً علي توقيع وثيقة سد النهضة و إعلان المبادئ ماقاله الوزير كان يرد به علي انتقادات وجهت إلي ماجاء بالوثيقة وأعتبرت بنودها تفريطاً في حق مصر التاريخي من مياه النيل .. الحقبقة ان اتهامات كثيرة وانتقادات رافقت اعلان توقيع تلك الوثيقة .. هذة الانتقادات كان عن الشفافية عن حول ماجاء بالوثيقة بدون حوار مجتمعي حقيقي رغن انها قضية تهم أصول الدولة وليس فصيل حاكم للدولة .. مغاوري شحاتة أستاذ جيلوجيا المياة ورئيس جامعة المنوفية السابق

