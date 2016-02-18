توغل إسرائيلى محدود شرق خان يونس جنوب قطاع غزة

توغلت قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلى، صباح الخميس، بشكل محدود شرق خان يونس جنوب قطاع غزة بفلسطين. وأفادت مصادر محلية بأن أربع جرافات توغلت انطلاقا من بوابة موقع “كيسوفيم” العسكرى فى الأراضى الزراعية شرق بلدة القرارة شرق خان يونس وباشرت بعمليات تجريف وتمشيط خارج السياج الحدودى على بعد مسافة 70 مترا.
وأشارت إلى أنه تزامن مع عملية التوغل تواجد مكثف لعدد من الدبابات المتمركزة فى تلال رملية داخل السياج الحدودى الفاصل، بالإضافة إلى تحليق طائرات الاستطلاع والمروحية فى أجواء المنطقة. وكانت عدة جرافات إسرائيلية قد توغلت فى الأراضى الزراعية شرق بلدة القرارة أمس وقامت بأعمال تمشيط وتجريف فى المكان.
