توقعات بأن تتصدر أديل جوائز “بريت” الغنائية

February 24, 2016

900x450_uploads,2016,02,23,9090d7b4fb

 

 

من المتوقع أن تفوز المغنية البريطانية أديل

تنافس المطربة البريطانية  أديل على جائزة أفضل مغنية بريطانية  وجائزة أفضل ألبوم في العام ضمن جوائز “بريت” الغنائية.

، ويتوقع المراهنون أن تتمكن من الحصول على كلا الجائزتين.

وستغني أديل خلال حفل “بريت”، إضافة إلى المغنية ريهانا ومغني البوب جستن بيبر والكندي “ذا ويكند“.

ويعلن عن جوائز “بريت” في وقت لاحق الأربعاء.

وبيع من أبلوم أديل الجديد “25” مليوني و730 ألف نسخة في بريطانيا.

ويتوقع أن يستحوذ على جوائز “بريت”، إذ أنه مرشح لجائزة أفضل فيديو وأفضل أغنية فردية، وكلاهما يعتمد على تصويت الجمهور.

كما حقق الألبوم رقما قياسيا في الولايات المتحدة ببيعه 3.3 ملايين نسخة في الأسبوع الأول من إصداره، وفقا لبيات مجلة نيلسون الأمريكية.

