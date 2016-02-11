تونس تفكك خلية إرهابية خططت لعمليات بصفاقس

February 11, 2016

تمكنت السلطات التونسية من تفكيك خلية إرهابية على علاقة بعناصر إرهابية تنشط بليبيا وأخرى متواجدة بجبال ولاية القصرين.
 
 وذكرت وزارة الداخلية التونسية- فى بيان الخميس، أن وحدات مكافحة الإرهاب بإقليم الحرس الوطنى بالقيروان، بالتنسيق مع إدارة مكافحة الإرهاب بالعوينة، تمكنت من إيقاف أربعة عناصر إرهابية فى حين تمكن عنصر خامس من الفرار.

68 comments

  1. http://hoyerliftreviews.stunt.website/
    December 2, 2016 at 4:21 am

    naturally like your web-site but you have to take a look at the spelling
    on several of your posts. A number of them
    are rife with spelling problems and I in finding it very
    troublesome to tell the truth however I will certainly come back again.

    Reply
  2. hey
    December 2, 2016 at 12:51 pm

    Hello! Do you know if they make any plugins to safeguard against hackers? I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve worked hard on. Any tips?|

    Reply
  3. Doyle
    December 2, 2016 at 12:57 pm

    Testosterone treatment should always be discussed in context of healthful living and a battalion of other contributions that also interface witth overall wellness, sexual function, prostate and cardiovascular disease, glycemic control, and bone health, all
    of which contribute to a man’s energetic quality of life.

    Reply
  4. zainabKi
    December 2, 2016 at 9:26 pm

    You are not right. I am assured. I can defend the position. Write to me in PM, we will discuss.
    zainabKi

    Reply
  5. tickle
    December 3, 2016 at 8:07 am

    I was able to find good info from your articles.

    Reply
  6. criminal lawyer
    December 4, 2016 at 2:10 am

    I for all time emailed this web site post page to all my contacts, since if like to read it then my
    friends will too.

    Reply
  7. Richie
    December 5, 2016 at 7:42 pm

    If low testostereone symptoms are occurring
    as an effect of correctable health condition and an inherent,
    then it is important to treat that inherent condition instead
    of simply attemppt to normalize the teststerone levelos with hordmone therapy in isolation.

    Reply
  8. Sausalito Ferry Schedule
    December 6, 2016 at 1:42 pm

    Hi, I do think this is an excellent site. I stumbledupon it 😉 I’m going to revisit yet again since i have saved as a favorite it. Money and freedom is the best way to change, may you be rich and continue to guide others.|

    Reply
  9. fps free
    December 6, 2016 at 5:52 pm

    The authoritative point of view, funny…

    Reply
  10. criminal defense lawyer tips2008
    December 8, 2016 at 10:52 am

    I am truly grateful to the owner of this website who has shared this fantastic paragraph at at this time.

    Reply
  11. What is a Bank Levy?
    December 9, 2016 at 5:49 am

    What i do not realize is actually how you are now
    not really much more neatly-liked than you may be now.
    You’re very intelligent. You recognize thus considerably on the subject of this subject,
    made me in my opinion consider it from so many various
    angles. Its like women and men don’t seem to be involved except it is one thing to accomplish with Girl gaga!
    Your individual stuffs excellent. At all times take care of it
    up!

    Reply
  12. Darrin T. Mish
    December 9, 2016 at 8:20 am

    When I originally commented I seem to have clicked the -Notify me when new comments are
    added- checkbox and now whenever a comment is added I get four emails with the
    same comment. There has to be an easy method you are able to remove me from that service?
    Thanks a lot!

    Reply
  13. mlm marketing strategy
    December 9, 2016 at 11:58 pm

    Good post. I learn something totally new and challenging on websites
    I stumbleupon every day. It will always be helpful to read articles from other authors and practice a little something from their web sites.

    Reply
  14. attorney irs tax
    December 10, 2016 at 7:31 am

    Great post. I used to be checking constantly this blog and I’m inspired!
    Very useful information particularly the remaining part 🙂 I deal with such information much.

    I used to be looking for this certain info for a very lengthy time.
    Thank you and good luck.

    Reply
  15. financial planners
    December 10, 2016 at 12:16 pm

    A person essentially help to make seriously posts
    I might state. This is the first time I frequented your web page and
    so far? I amazed with the research you made to make this actual publish extraordinary.
    Fantastic task!

    Reply
  16. financial services marketing
    December 12, 2016 at 4:30 am

    This design is steller! You obviously know how to keep a
    reader amused. Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Wonderful job.
    I really loved what you had to say, and more
    than that, how you presented it. Too cool!

    Reply
  17. additional colors sprinkled
    December 12, 2016 at 4:59 am

    First off I would like to say wonderful blog!
    I had a quick question which I’d like to ask if you do not
    mind. I was interested to know how you center yourself and
    clear your thoughts before writing. I’ve had trouble clearing my thoughts in getting my thoughts out.

    I do enjoy writing however it just seems like the first 10 to 15
    minutes are wasted just trying to figure out how to begin. Any suggestions or
    tips? Appreciate it!

    Reply
  18. credit card cost
    December 12, 2016 at 8:40 am

    Yes! Finally someone writes about sales arena.

    Reply
  19. IRS attorney Florida
    December 12, 2016 at 11:01 am

    It’s appropriate time to make a few plans for the long run and it’s time
    to be happy. I have learn this post and if I may just I desire to suggest you few fascinating issues
    or tips. Maybe you can write subsequent articles referring to this
    article. I want to learn more issues approximately it!

    Reply
  20. nursing includes
    December 12, 2016 at 12:36 pm

    I want to to thank you for this excellent read!! I definitely enjoyed every little bit of it.

    I have you saved as a favorite to check out new stuff you
    post…

    Reply
  21. care agency
    December 12, 2016 at 7:06 pm

    Can you tell us more about this? I’d care to find out some additional information.

    Reply
  22. home services
    December 13, 2016 at 9:43 pm

    I have been browsing online more than 4 hours today, yet I never
    found any interesting article like yours. It’s pretty worth enough for me.
    In my opinion, if all site owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the web will be much more useful
    than ever before.

    Reply
  23. betterscooter.com
    December 15, 2016 at 2:53 am

    Everyone loves the actual shorter Bailey Control buttons.Pleasant. Take part in such as the way limited they’ve been due to the fact I can’t honestly accommodate a tight pants or skirts on betterscooter.com http://adf.ly/6249830/banner/www.scamadviser.com/is-betterscooter.com-a-fake-site.html. I wish I got all the Numerous Bailey Device.

    Reply
  24. financial aid
    December 15, 2016 at 1:38 pm

    I am curious to find out what blog platform you are using?
    I’m experiencing some small security issues with my latest
    website and I would like to find something more secure.
    Do you have any suggestions?

    Reply
  25. financial obligations
    December 15, 2016 at 3:08 pm

    What’s up Dear, are you genuinely visiting this site daily,
    if so after that you will without doubt get pleasant knowledge.

    Reply
  26. http://bit.ly/2hBUZfm
    December 17, 2016 at 12:59 am

    Hello There. I found your weblog using msn. That is an extremely smartly written article.
    I will make sure to bookmark it and come back to read extra of your helpful information. Thank you for
    the post. I will definitely return.

    Reply
  27. services super
    December 17, 2016 at 1:11 am

    It’s perfect time to make some plans for the future and it’s time to be happy.
    I have read this post and if I could I want to suggest
    you some interesting things or tips. Perhaps you can write next
    articles referring to this article. I desire to read even more things
    about it!

    Reply
  28. financial advisors available
    December 19, 2016 at 2:19 am

    You are so awesome! I don’t suppose I have read through a single thing like this before.

    So wonderful to find someone with a few unique thoughts on this subject
    matter. Really.. thank you for starting this
    up. This website is something that’s needed on the web, someone with some originality!

    Reply
  29. credit card cost
    December 19, 2016 at 8:02 pm

    Keep on working, great job!

    Reply
  30. plants need
    December 20, 2016 at 12:06 am

    Post writing is also a fun, if you be familiar with
    afterward you can write otherwise it is difficult to write.

    Reply
  31. control question
    December 20, 2016 at 8:45 pm

    You really make it seem really easy with your presentation but I to find this
    matter to be really one thing which I think I might by no means understand.
    It sort of feels too complicated and very extensive for me.
    I am taking a look forward to your next put up, I’ll try to
    get the hang of it!

    Reply
  32. Suzette
    December 21, 2016 at 12:24 pm

    I love reading through a post that can make people
    think. Also, thanks for allowing me to comment!

    Reply
  33. Keesha
    December 21, 2016 at 2:55 pm

    This is my first time pay a visit at here and i am
    in fact impressed to read everthing at one place.

    Reply
  34. weight consist
    December 21, 2016 at 5:42 pm

    Hi I am so grateful I found your weblog,
    I really found you by mistake, while I was researching on Askjeeve for
    something else, Nonetheless I am here now and would just like to say kudos for a tremendous post and a all round entertaining
    blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have
    time to go through it all at the moment but I have book-marked it
    and also added in your RSS feeds, so when I have time I
    will be back to read much more, Please do keep up the great work.

    Reply
  35. 2000 dodge neon computer location
    December 22, 2016 at 4:12 am

    We stumbled over here from a different web address and
    thought I may as well check things out. I like what I see so now i am following you.
    Look forward to looking over your web page again.

    Reply
  36. Lonny
    December 23, 2016 at 1:23 am

    I really like reading through an article that can make men and women think.
    Also, thanks for allowing me to comment!

    Reply
  37. 2004 dodge intrepid computer location
    December 23, 2016 at 8:20 pm

    Howdy, i read your blog occasionally and i own a similar one and i was just curious if you
    get a lot of spam remarks? If so how do you stop it, any plugin or anything you can advise?
    I get so much lately it’s driving me mad so any assistance is very much appreciated.

    Reply
  38. refuse sales opportunities
    December 24, 2016 at 12:54 am

    Wonderful article! This is the type of info that are supposed to be shared across the internet.
    Shame on the seek engines for no longer positioning this
    publish upper! Come on over and visit my web site .
    Thanks =)

    Reply
  39. dodge caravan computer location
    December 24, 2016 at 1:41 am

    hey there and thank you for your information – I’ve certainly picked up something new from right here.
    I did however expertise some technical points using this web site, as I experienced to reload the
    website a lot of times previous to I could get it to load correctly.
    I had been wondering if your web host is OK?
    Not that I’m complaining, but sluggish loading instances
    times will sometimes affect your placement in google
    and can damage your high quality score if ads and marketing
    with Adwords. Well I am adding this RSS to my email and can look out for
    much more of your respective fascinating content.
    Ensure that you update this again very soon.

    Reply
  40. Velma
    December 24, 2016 at 6:13 am

    Hello are using WordPress for your site platform?
    I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and create my own.
    Do you require any coding knowledge to make your own blog?

    Any help would be really appreciated!

    Reply
  41. Madeleine
    December 24, 2016 at 8:23 am

    Very good post. I absolutely love this website. Thanks!

    Reply
  42. Caroline
    December 24, 2016 at 8:52 am

    With havin so much content do you ever run into any issues of plagorism
    or copyright violation? My blog has a lot of unique content I’ve either created
    myself or outsourced but it looks like a lot of it is popping
    it up all over the internet without my permission. Do you know any methods to help stop content from
    being stolen? I’d genuinely appreciate it.

    Reply
  43. Rodrigo
    December 24, 2016 at 10:07 am

    I was able to find good information from your content.

    Reply
  44. financial planning services
    December 25, 2016 at 6:46 am

    You actually make it seem so easy with your presentation but I
    find this matter to be really something which I think I would never understand.
    It seems too complicated and very broad for me. I’m looking forward for your next post, I will try to get the hang of it!

    Reply
  45. Rosie
    December 25, 2016 at 1:26 pm

    Just want to say your article is as amazing. The clearness in your submit is simply nice and i can assume you’re knowledgeable on this subject.
    Well together with your permission let me to snatch your RSS feed to stay up to date with impending post.
    Thank you a million and please keep up the rewarding work.

    Reply
  46. dodge stealth transmission computer
    December 25, 2016 at 3:14 pm

    Please let me know if you’re looking for a writer for your site.
    You have some really great articles and I feel I would be
    a good asset. If you ever want to take some of the
    load off, I’d really like to write some content for your blog in exchange for a link back to mine.
    Please shoot me an e-mail if interested. Thank you!

    Reply
  47. dodge durango pcm failure problems
    December 25, 2016 at 11:29 pm

    Useful info. Fortunate me I found your website by chance, and I’m stunned why this coincidence did not came about in advance!

    I bookmarked it.

    Reply
  48. 1998 dodge intrepid ecm location
    December 26, 2016 at 12:35 pm

    I always emailed this website post page to all my friends,
    as if like to read it then my contacts will too.

    Reply
  49. Dolly
    December 26, 2016 at 12:38 pm

    Woah! I’m really digging the template/theme of this site.

    It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s tough to get
    that “perfect balance” between user friendliness and visual
    appeal. I must say that you’ve done a very good job with this.
    In addition, the blog loads extremely fast for me on Chrome.
    Exceptional Blog!

    Reply
  50. dodge dakota engine computer
    December 26, 2016 at 9:13 pm

    I believe this is among the such a lot vital information for me.
    And i am satisfied studying your article. However wanna statement on some common things, The website style is great,
    the articles is really excellent : D. Just right task, cheers

    Reply
  51. Sherman
    December 26, 2016 at 9:37 pm

    What’s up to every body, it’s my first pay a visit of this blog; this webpage includes remarkable
    and really fine stuff for visitors.

    Reply
  52. Yong
    December 26, 2016 at 10:22 pm

    I’m extremely impressed with your writing skills
    as well as with the layout on your weblog. Is this a
    paid theme or did you customize it yourself? Either way
    keep up the nice quality writing, it is rare to see a great blog like this one today.

    Reply
  53. Cassandra
    December 27, 2016 at 1:52 am

    This design is steller! You definitely know how to keep a reader entertained.
    Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Great job.
    I really loved what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it.

    Too cool!

    Reply
  54. http://forum.jforce.check-dc.com/
    December 27, 2016 at 10:09 am

    When someone writes an piece of writing he/she keeps the thought of a user in his/her
    mind that how a user can be aware of it. Therefore that’s why this article is great.
    Thanks!

    Reply
  55. dodge charger computer flash
    December 27, 2016 at 1:48 pm

    Hello there! I could have sworn I’ve been to this website before but after
    browsing through some of the articles I realized it’s new to me.
    Anyways, I’m definitely delighted I came across it and I’ll be
    bookmarking it and checking back frequently!

    Reply
  56. home based business ideas
    December 28, 2016 at 12:53 am

    I do not even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was good.

    I do not know who you are but definitely you’re going to a famous blogger if you
    aren’t already 😉 Cheers!

    Reply
  57. dodge dakota pcm flash
    December 28, 2016 at 1:14 am

    Highly descriptive blog, I loved that bit.

    Will there be a part 2?

    Reply
  58. Gregorio
    December 28, 2016 at 8:02 pm

    Can I simply say what a comfort to uncover an individual who really understands
    what they are talking about on the internet. You definitely realize how to bring a problem to light and make it important.
    A lot more people should read this and understand this side of your
    story. I can’t believe you’re not more popular because you most certainly possess the gift.

    Reply
  59. Dwayne
    December 29, 2016 at 1:21 am

    Marvelous, what a blog it is! This web site provides useful facts to us,
    keep it up.

    Reply
  60. 2001 dodge cummins ecm for sale
    December 29, 2016 at 1:42 pm

    When I initially left a comment I seem to have clicked on the -Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox and now
    whenever a comment is added I recieve 4 emails with the same comment.
    There has to be an easy method you are able to remove me from that service?
    Kudos!

    Reply
  61. Erik
    December 29, 2016 at 4:08 pm

    Sweet blog! I found it while surfing around on Yahoo News.
    Do you have any tips on how to get listed in Yahoo News? I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there!

    Thanks

    Reply
  62. Demetria
    December 29, 2016 at 4:38 pm

    Thanks for sharing your thoughts. I really appreciate your efforts and I am waiting
    for your further post thank you once again.

    Reply
  63. Mamie
    December 30, 2016 at 5:43 am

    Hi my friend! I wish to say that this article is awesome,
    great written and come with almost all important infos.
    I’d like to look more posts like this .

    Reply
  64. 99 dodge durango pcm wiring harness
    December 30, 2016 at 9:06 am

    If you desire to obtain a great deal from this post then you have to apply these techniques to your won blog.

    Reply
  65. ecm dodge grand caravan
    December 30, 2016 at 6:47 pm

    Yesterday, while I was at work, my cousin stole my iphone and tested to see if it can survive a thirty foot drop, just so
    she can be a youtube sensation. My iPad is now destroyed
    and she has 83 views. I know this is totally off topic but
    I had to share it with someone!

    Reply
  66. dodge pcm update
    December 30, 2016 at 8:02 pm

    Greetings! I know this is kinda off topic however , I’d
    figured I’d ask. Would you be interested in trading links or maybe guest authoring a blog article or vice-versa?
    My blog discusses a lot of the same subjects as yours and I believe
    we could greatly benefit from each other. If you might be interested feel
    free to shoot me an e-mail. I look forward to hearing from you!
    Fantastic blog by the way!

    Reply
  67. retirement investing advisor
    December 31, 2016 at 10:43 am

    First of all I would like to say fantastic blog! I had a quick question that I’d like to ask if
    you don’t mind. I was interested to know how you center yourself and clear your head prior to writing.
    I have had a hard time clearing my thoughts in getting my thoughts out.
    I truly do enjoy writing however it just seems like the first
    10 to 15 minutes are generally lost simply just trying
    to figure out how to begin. Any ideas or tips? Many thanks!

    Reply
  68. Marsha
    December 31, 2016 at 1:28 pm

    Right here is the right blog for anyone who really wants to find out about this topic.
    You know a whole lot its almost hard to argue with you (not that I actually
    will need to…HaHa). You certainly put a fresh spin on a subject which has been discussed for many years.
    Wonderful stuff, just great!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© جميع الحقوق محفوظة. الموقع الرسمي لقناة ONTV