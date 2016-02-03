جمال علام يعلن الترشح لرئاسة اتحاد الكرة من أسوان

February 3, 2016

mqdefault

 

 

أعلن جمال علام رئيس اتحاد الكرة الحالى الترشح لنفس المنصب فى الانتخابات المقبلة المقرر لها 12 أكتوبر 2016.
 جاء إعلان علام الترشح لفترة رئاسية ثانية خلال اجتماعه بأندية أسوان والأقصر على هامش معسكر المنتخب وهو ما دفع عدد من الأندية لمطالبته بانتظار تحديد هانى أبو ريدة وسمير زاهر موقفهما النهائى من الترشح للرئاسة من عدمه وهو ما تسبب فى غضب جمال علام.

75 comments

  1. http://hoyerliftreviews.stunt.website/
    December 2, 2016 at 8:37 am

    Unquestionably imagine that which you stated.
    Your favorite justification appeared to be on the net the easiest thing to take into accout of.
    I say to you, I certainly get irked whilst people think about concerns that they just do not recognize about.
    You managed to hit the nail upon the highest and defined out the whole thing with no need side effect , other folks could take a signal.
    Will likely be again to get more. Thanks

    Reply
  2. hey
    December 3, 2016 at 12:42 pm

    Hey! Someone in my Facebook group shared this site with us so I came to check it out. I’m definitely enjoying the information. I’m book-marking and will be tweeting this to my followers! Exceptional blog and superb design and style.|

    Reply
  3. www.verticalview.it
    December 3, 2016 at 12:47 pm

    They dissolve slowly over three to four months, releasing small numbers of testosterone into
    the blood stream, but speeding up when needed by the body – during strenuos tasks,
    for example – and slowing down during quiett times, a characteristic no other kind off hormone therapy can offer.

    Reply
  4. Roger
    December 4, 2016 at 12:22 pm

    According to a research done by Internet search engine Journal, 93% of on-line encounters
    begin with a Search Engine.

    Reply
  5. betterscooter.com
    December 5, 2016 at 6:02 am

    bought mine in New York. Considered one of the best point i brought home just really like betterscooter.com http://adf.ly/6249830/banner/www.scamadviser.com/check-website/betterscooter.com.

    Reply
  6. http://lemon3tree.com/index.php/component/k2/itemlist/user/508819
    December 6, 2016 at 8:05 am

    Previous studdies are conducted on testosterdone replacement therapy and its cardiovascular effects
    in men, with distinct results.

    Reply
  7. Sausalito Ferry Schedule
    December 8, 2016 at 2:16 am

    It’s perfect time to make a few plans for the longer term and it’s time to be happy. I’ve read this submit and if I may I wish to suggest you some fascinating issues or advice. Perhaps you could write subsequent articles referring to this article. I wish to learn more things approximately it!|

    Reply
  8. www.myfoxal.com
    December 8, 2016 at 8:24 pm

    Do not allow anyone right into your home without knowing if
    they are a certified, accredited plumber.

    Reply
  9. Liquid web dedicated server
    December 12, 2016 at 4:27 pm

    CPanel and Plesk are the webhosting control board of selection, depending upon whether you are organizing
    on a Windows-based product or Linux-based item.

    Reply
  10. https://goo.gl/kSngsX
    December 16, 2016 at 12:13 pm

    Great site you’ve got here.. It’s difficult to find high
    quality writing like yours nowadays. I honestly appreciate
    people like you! Take care!!

    Reply
  11. motivate and empower yourself to start an online business
    December 17, 2016 at 7:12 am

    Very nice post. I simply stumbled upon your blog and wished to mention that I have really loved surfing around
    your weblog posts. After all I’ll be subscribing to your rss feed and I am hoping
    you write again very soon!

    Reply
  12. Hayley
    December 17, 2016 at 7:44 pm

    As gone over partially above, many of these rehab
    center alternatives call for that customers apply as well
    as are approved to the programs based upon specific qualifications.

    Reply
  13. gold 401k
    December 19, 2016 at 3:09 am

    I purchased some MS61 $20 Liberty coins back in 2004 for $686 each and currently I wish to a minimum of
    recover the money I invested, so do you advise
    offering component of the coins to get the cash I spent back and also keeping the rest in gold, or
    turning the rest in silver, and also if silver which coins, or transforming some into silver as well as maintaining
    some of the gold.

    Reply
  14. pest control specialists
    December 19, 2016 at 6:29 pm

    Very descriptive blog, I enjoyed that a lot. Will there
    be a part 2?

    Reply
  15. best garden
    December 19, 2016 at 7:44 pm

    What’s up, just wanted to say, I liked this blog post. It was inspiring.
    Keep on posting!

    Reply
  16. proper pest
    December 19, 2016 at 8:51 pm

    Good day! I know this is kinda off topic however
    I’d figured I’d ask. Would you be interested in trading links or maybe guest
    writing a blog post or vice-versa? My website discusses a lot
    of the same subjects as yours and I believe we could
    greatly benefit from each other. If you happen to be interested feel free to shoot me an email.
    I look forward to hearing from you! Fantastic blog by the
    way!

    Reply
  17. pest control specialists
    December 20, 2016 at 2:52 am

    Simply desire to say your article is as amazing.
    The clearness in your post is just spectacular and i could assume
    you’re an expert on this subject. Well with your permission let me to grab your RSS feed to keep
    up to date with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please carry on the enjoyable work.

    Reply
  18. consider humidity controlling
    December 20, 2016 at 7:01 am

    Greate article. Keep posting such kind of information on your
    blog. Im really impressed by your blog.
    Hi there, You have performed an excellent job. I will definitely digg it and for my part
    recommend to my friends. I’m confident they’ll
    be benefited from this site.

    Reply
  19. novemberbonuscard.co.za
    December 20, 2016 at 10:51 am

    A good center that uses both long-term and short therapy has the flexibility to
    readjust your therapy as well as expand your stay.

    Reply
  20. George
    December 22, 2016 at 12:39 pm

    Eu já passei erradamente no Olive Gardens e também Red Lobster VÁRIAS vezes e nunca passei defeituosamente por ingerir comida de Food Truck.

    Reply
  21. Brand Management
    December 22, 2016 at 12:53 pm

    A new technology introduced by one of the
    biggest automobile companies, Volvo, will ensure that
    your car avoid accidents on the roads involving pedestrians.
    Strict standards and excellence in service is what made Cullitons the premiere limo service of choice
    for thousands of Torontonians as well as visiting guests from all over the world.
    It includes 4 different frequencies so you can race against your friends.

    Reply
  22. hollisterhoodie.com
    December 22, 2016 at 12:55 pm

    Hey there! I’ve been reading your blog for a long time now and finally got the bravery to go ahead and give
    you a shout out from Houston Texas! Just wanted to tell you keep up the good work!

    Reply
  23. Commonwealth Game Schedule
    December 22, 2016 at 12:55 pm

    An important little-known backbencher dealing with any assumed venture for that various meet up
    can be a pr likelihood never to find yourself neglected.
    As now almost all the online flying and flight simulator games are coming with highly attractive graphics and
    animation, the flight simulation gamers receive an exceptional experience while playing these online flying games using flight simulator.
    If your premium time expires, the related account is set to free status along with the additional premium features are suspended.

    Reply
  24. pewdiepie tuber simulator mod
    December 22, 2016 at 12:56 pm

    Some thing that may be overlooked when hunting at the good results
    of PewDiePie is the image covers that he makes use of for each
    and every of his video that he uploads, as they are
    surprisingly eye-catching.

    Reply
  25. check it out
    December 22, 2016 at 12:56 pm

    We stumbled over here from a different web address and thought I may as well check things out.
    I like what I see so now i’m following you. Look forward to looking over your web
    page again.

    Reply
  26. Darren
    December 22, 2016 at 12:56 pm

    QV

    Reply
  27. sunfrog coupon
    December 22, 2016 at 1:00 pm

    It is possible that you would get great offers and discounts while you are online.
    They can take your ideas and run with them or they can easily fix your design to the point
    where it will work. You should be able to establish trust
    because this will be your weapon to having a good business.

    Reply
  28. linked here
    December 22, 2016 at 1:01 pm

    Kids T-shirt types : Infant Creeper, Infant/Toddler T-shirt,
    Baseball Jersey, and Kids T-shirt, and Bibs.

    Reply
  29. ver peppa la cerdita en español
    December 22, 2016 at 1:02 pm

    GP

    Reply
  30. yidongad.com
    December 22, 2016 at 1:02 pm

    Howdy! Do you know if they make any plugins
    to protect against hackers? I’m kinda paranoid about
    losing everything I’ve worked hard on. Any recommendations?

    Reply
  31. united concordia senior dental insurance
    December 22, 2016 at 1:03 pm

    The remote control includes 3 different frequencies,
    and you can operate the car from up to 8 meters. Be smart and savvy when negotiating the interest
    rate for new cars and don’t just sign on the bottom line.
    It is available in two versions of petrol and diesel and has been a very reasonable
    price.

    Reply
  32. dog toys for beagles
    December 22, 2016 at 1:06 pm

    Our latest addition to the limousine fleet is the 7 passenger Cadillac Escalade.
    Driven aggressively, the cars will run out of
    power in about 30 minutes. It includes 4 different frequencies so
    you can race against your friends.

    Reply
  33. http://jcponj.org/con_board/420557
    December 22, 2016 at 1:58 pm

    Women with increased testosterone levels as a consequence of
    steroid use or overuse of synthetic testosterone that is prescribed will prokbably develop side effects like hoarseness, male-pattern baldness, deepening off voice, excessive hair growth, and menstrual irregularities.

    Reply
  34. sklepdlasamobojcow.pl
    December 22, 2016 at 3:59 pm

    My spouse and I stumbled over here coming from a different page and thought I should check things out.
    I like what I see so now i’m following you. Look forward
    to checking out your web page yet again.

    Reply
  35. dodge stratus pcm replacement
    December 22, 2016 at 11:31 pm

    Heya i’m for the primary time here. I found this board and I find It really useful & it helped me out a lot.

    I hope to provide something again and help others like you helped me.

    Reply
  36. Raina
    December 22, 2016 at 11:31 pm

    Good way of explaining, and nice article to obtain facts regarding my presentation topic, which i
    am going to convey in institution of higher education.

    Reply
  37. tahitian noni juice benefits
    December 23, 2016 at 6:52 am

    For latest news you have to visit the web and on internet
    I found this website as a best site for most
    up-to-date updates.

    Reply
  38. http://www.dm3ingenieria.com/index.php/component/k2/itemlist/user/110353
    December 23, 2016 at 8:52 am

    Testosterone enhances the dilation off coronary arteries, arteries providing blood to heart muscles,
    thus raising blood flow and falling blood pressure.

    Reply
  39. hiasan dinding kamar yang bagus
    December 23, 2016 at 11:10 am

    Hurrah! In the end I got a weblog from where I be capable
    of in fact obtain useful facts concerning my study and knowledge.

    Reply
  40. Http://sportsrosters.com
    December 23, 2016 at 4:00 pm

    If you want to grow your familiarity simply keep visiting this web page and be updated with the most
    recent gossip posted here.

    Reply
  41. imobiliaria franco presidente prudente telefone
    December 24, 2016 at 12:41 am

    Para agregá-los como num bairro, padrão de sítio
    da Internet pronto já tem uma página que exibe todos
    e cada um dos imóveis disponíveis.

    Reply
  42. Vilma
    December 24, 2016 at 2:11 am

    Unlike men, women have a naturally occurring increase
    in their testosterone levels, whiich usually happens after a hysterectomy, or during and after menopause.

    Reply
  43. dodge intrepid pcm location
    December 24, 2016 at 6:23 pm

    Terrific article! This is the type of info that should be shared around the internet.
    Disgrace on Google for now not positioning this post upper!

    Come on over and seek advice from my website . Thank you =)

    Reply
  44. qqtube.com review
    December 25, 2016 at 1:23 am

    The warranties for some branded cars may go up to 3 or 4 years depending on the model.
    Be smart and savvy when negotiating the interest rate for new cars and don’t just sign on the bottom line.

    Listed here are some interesting facts about Mercedes-Benz.

    Reply
  45. Geri
    December 25, 2016 at 4:34 am

    Everyone loves what you guys are up too. This kind of
    clever work and coverage! Keep up the superb works guys I’ve included
    you guys to my own blogroll.

    Reply
  46. http://planestudio.it/?option=com_k2&view=itemlist&task=user&id=159737
    December 25, 2016 at 6:07 pm

    The meta-analysis included data from recent studies that found a link between adverse cardiovascular events and testosterone therapy.

    Reply
  47. www.igraonica.mojepravo.net
    December 25, 2016 at 7:39 pm

    PJ

    Reply
  48. 2010 dodge journey computer problems
    December 26, 2016 at 12:12 am

    Heya excellent blog! Does running a blog such as this take a massive
    amount work? I have very little understanding of computer programming but I had been hoping to
    start my own blog soon. Anyways, should you have any suggestions or tips
    for new blog owners please share. I understand
    this is off subject but I just needed to ask.
    Cheers!

    Reply
  49. como fazer design De sobrancelhas sozinha
    December 26, 2016 at 4:16 am

    MC

    Reply
  50. design de sobrancelhas shopping jardim sul
    December 26, 2016 at 4:59 am

    Dessa forma, não se assuste se logo após fazer as sobrancelhas elas estiverem bem mais escuras do que você achou que estariam.

    Reply
  51. Jeannie
    December 26, 2016 at 6:02 am

    YT

    Reply
  52. curso de design de sobrancelhas franca sp
    December 26, 2016 at 6:42 am

    A maquiadora tem mas de 20 anos de carreira dedicados com paixão ao configuração
    de sobrancelhas e maquiagens de noivas.

    Reply
  53. Food Truck Comprar
    December 26, 2016 at 7:06 am

    Vamos poder ir além dos food parks, dos recuos de lojas e dos grandes eventos,
    onde estamos atuando o tempo espaço público não é liberado definitivamente”, espera.

    Reply
  54. www.marzahner-tsc.de
    December 26, 2016 at 9:01 am

    MP

    Reply
  55. motivational tips
    December 26, 2016 at 9:16 am

    For the reason that the admin of this web site is working, no doubt
    very rapidly it will be famous, due to its feature contents.

    Reply
  56. site w imoveis df
    December 26, 2016 at 10:20 am

    Monitore tráfico em seu website, incluindo número de visitantes, visualizações de
    página, de onde vêm os visitantes e também muito mais,
    para proporcionar uma melhor experiência online e ficar à frente
    da concorrência.

    Reply
  57. comida de rua
    December 26, 2016 at 11:14 am

    Depois disso ideal é selecionar qual sera veículo
    que ira aceitar as as adaptações para seu novo negócio, fundamentado em
    seu resultado para mais fácil selecionar classe de sege, que também é
    possível que ser um trailer, espaço interior é bastante importante,
    pois alem de acomodar bem quem vai trabalhar, possui a missão de armazenar e também finalizar resultado
    a ser comercializado.

    Reply
  58. food truck preço
    December 26, 2016 at 11:56 am

    Seu food truck precisa ter uma infra-estrutura apropriada para
    atender às necessidades do seu gênero de essencial de menu,
    além de saber as leis e também menorreia no negócio para não entrar no seguimento
    de modo errada.

    Reply
  59. Curso De Design De Sobrancelha Gratuito
    December 26, 2016 at 12:55 pm

    WY

    Reply
  60. Mtbfanclubelite.com
    December 26, 2016 at 1:42 pm

    WX

    Reply
  61. design de sobrancelha com henna passo a passo
    December 26, 2016 at 7:25 pm

    DE

    Reply
  62. 1995 dodge v10 computer
    December 26, 2016 at 7:51 pm

    I was recommended this blog by my cousin. I’m not sure
    whether this post is written by him as no one else know such
    detailed about my problem. You’re amazing! Thanks!

    Reply
  63. Food truck a Venda
    December 26, 2016 at 11:22 pm

    Inspirados na culinária mexicana, Food Truck da La Buena Station capricha nos tacos, burritos e também nachos
    e também traz toda uma decoração mexicana para as ruas do Brasil
    com comida mexicana em são paulo.

    Reply
  64. site de imoveis brasilia df
    December 27, 2016 at 8:03 am

    As qualificações exigidas dos corretores de imóveis, na presente tempo de
    evolução do mercado imobiliário e da ciência desimpedido,
    são diferentes das requeridas em tempos passados.

    Reply
  65. dodge durango pcm failure problems
    December 27, 2016 at 10:25 pm

    It’s perfect time to make some plans for the future and
    it is time to be happy. I’ve read this post and if I could I desire to suggest you some interesting things or suggestions.
    Maybe you could write next articles referring to this
    article. I wish to read more things about it!

    Reply
  66. dodge pcm direct bbb
    December 28, 2016 at 12:58 am

    I am regular reader, how are you everybody? This piece of writing posted at this web
    site is actually fastidious.

    Reply
  67. distro di bandung
    December 28, 2016 at 1:31 pm

    Costs there can be as minimal as $500 for your automobile in a excellent
    situation. Driven aggressively, the cars will run out of power in about 30 minutes.
    Listed here are some interesting facts about Mercedes-Benz.

    Reply
  68. software para imobiliaria
    December 29, 2016 at 4:00 am

    Escreve artigos para copiosos sites e é responsável do livro Guia prático do corretor de imóveis: Fundamentos e também Técnicas.

    Reply
  69. http://fctavellaneda.net/?option=com_k2&view=itemlist&task=user&id=1033187
    December 29, 2016 at 6:34 am

    Um site responsivo adequa-se à tela do aparelho eletrônico utilizado reposicionando os elementos do site, a fim de mantê-lo
    funcional em vários formatos e também tamanhos de tela.

    Reply
  70. http://bit.ly/2hBUZfm
    December 29, 2016 at 4:54 pm

    It’s nearly impossible to find educated people on this
    subject, but you sound like you know what you’re talking about!
    Thanks

    Reply
  71. Jaimie
    December 29, 2016 at 9:38 pm

    The Knitting Area will certainly be changing our hrs for
    the holiday season to hang around with friends and family.

    Reply
  72. Fredric
    December 29, 2016 at 10:24 pm

    Wow, that’s what I was searching for, what a data!

    present here at this web site, thanks admin of this site.

    Reply
  73. refuse sales opportunities
    December 30, 2016 at 1:08 am

    Pretty! This has been an extremely wonderful article.
    Many thanks for supplying this information.

    Reply
  74. Davis
    December 30, 2016 at 2:37 am

    Whats up very nice site!! Guy .. Excellent .. Wonderful ..

    I’ll bookmark your blog and take the feeds additionally?

    I’m happy to search out a lot of useful information here within the put
    up, we want work out extra strategies in this regard, thanks for sharing.
    . . . . .

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© جميع الحقوق محفوظة. الموقع الرسمي لقناة ONTV