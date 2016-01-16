جورج بوش يتصدر قائمة بأكثر صفحات ويكيبيديا تحديثا

January 16, 2016

454

 

 

 

أعد القائمون على موسوعة ويكيبيديا الإلكترونية قائمة بأكثر صفحاتها تحديثا، وذلك في إطار الاحتفال بمرور 15 عاما على تأسيسها.

وحظيت صفحة عن الرئيس الأمريكي السابق جورج بوش بأكبر قدر من الاهتمام، إذ جرى تحديثها 45862 مرة منذ إنشائها.

وجاءت المغنية الأمريكية بريتني سبيرز، والزعيم النازي ادولف هتلر، وعدد من البرامج التلفزيونية التي تبثها محطة تلفزيون آسيوية ضمن أكثر 15 صفحة تحديثا في القائمة.

أما الصفحة الأكثر تحديثا خلال العام الأول من إطلاق موقع ويكيبيديا الموسوعي فكانت “كرييشنيزم” أو الخلقية، التي تتناول المعتقد الديني الذي يتضمن أن الحياة نتجت عن خلق رباني، وهي الصفحة التي عُدلت في العام الأول من تأسيس الموقع حوالي 179 مرة.

وبلغ إجمالي عدد مرات التحديثات على ويكيبيديا إلى الآن 808187367 مرة.

أما الصفحات الأكثر تحديثا على الموسوعة الإليكترونية في 2015، فهي الصفحة التي تناولت وفاة عدد من أبرز الشخصيات في العالم.

نقلا عن بى بى سى عربى 

