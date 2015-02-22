حديث الرئيس عبد الفتاح السيسي على قنوات أون تي في

الرئيس يتحدث إلى الشعب دون حواجز ، دون أسوار ويفتح كل الملفات ، يصارح الشعب بإجابات كل الأسئلة ، سياسة مصر الخارجية ، مصر والخليج ، الشباب ، الحرب على الأإرهاب ، المشروعات الكبرى ، الاقتصاد والعدالة الاجتماعية ، المستقبل…
[tubepress mode=”playlist” playlistValue=”PL21EQ3ARoraoXoEZRh2iBCifdGIIM5t2K” playerLocation=”jqmodal”]
Vera, das ist soooo sooo so bezaubernd ♥ Du musst mir erklÃ¤ren, warum du deine Haare glÃ¤ttest? Deine Locken sind der absolute Obhaermmer! Also jetzt mal im Ernst: der ABSOLUTE OBERHAMMER!
Beh, a tutti capita una bucatina ogni tanto…di per sÃ© non significa niente. Inoltre i defacement confermati ogni anno sono meno di un milione…nulla in confronto ai virus e worm vari.Beh, sono sicuro che Zio Bill si riprenderÃ presto.Comunque:IIS 6 + Win2003 Ã¨ una buona piattaforma. PerÃ² preferisco Apache con Linux o anche meglio con FreeBsd. Ribadisco.CiaoAAronne
Didn’t know the forum rules allowed such brilliant posts.
You have made so many nice things, love your Doc and your project over Christmas. I am sure your family is happy for all the things you have knitted.
You really saved my skin with this information. Thanks!
Kesha, thanks for coming by! I do agree most news agencies have agendas. I prefer to read my news or ignore it. I don’t like all the drama. I have to say I wonder if the fact that we know everything happening everywhere is good for us.
Welcome in France Ray… where swimming training is not easy to say the least. For the other two activies of triathlon however I’m sure you’ll find some great places to ride and run.If you are at Eurobike this week, stop by the Look Cycle booth. Enjoy your new life. Pierre