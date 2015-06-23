حديث المفتي: فضل إطعام الطعام في شهر رمضان June 23, 2015 شهر رمضان شهر الخيرات والبركات فيه الخير الكثير بل ان خيره يفوق كل خير في اي شهر اخر ومن خيراته وبركاته اطعام الطعام تفطير الصائم الرسول حثنا على ذلك وقال من فطر صائم فله اجره غير ان ينقص من اجره شئ وهذا من الفضائل ليكون المجتمع متكامل 2015-06-23 AngusBeef
