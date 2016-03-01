حملة اعتقالات واسعة في اوروبا تستهدف المشتبه بهم في جرائم الكترونية

داهمت السلطات في ألمانيا بالتعاون مع الشرطة في البوسنة وسويسرا وفرنسا وهولندا وليتوانيا وروسيا، 69 منزلا ومكتبا، وصادرت خوادم واعتقلت مشتبهين لصلتهم بمنتديات على الإنترنت تستخدم لبيع أسلحة ومخدرات ووثائق مزورة.
وألقي القبض على ثلاثة ألمان، تتراوح أعمارهم بين 21 و22 و29 عاما، وشقيقين سوريين، تتراوح أعمارهم بين 19 و28 عاما، في ألمانيا، وشاب من البوسنة.
واتهم المشتبه بهم، الذين لم تعلن هوياتهم، باستخدام منتديات على الإنترنت لبيع أسلحة بشكل غير مشروع، بالإضافة إلى المخدرات . بالإضافة لتورطهم في أعمال قرصنة إلكترونية
