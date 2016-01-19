خالد حنفي : توافر كافة السلع التموينية وفارق نقاط الخبز لدي مخازن شركتي الجملة والبقالين التموينيين

January 19, 2016

خلال جولة في مناطق مصر القديمة والفسطاط والساحل وبولاق:
خالد حنفي : توافر كافة السلع التموينية وفارق نقاط الخبز لدي مخازن شركتي الجملة والبقالين التموينيين

في إطار الاطمئنان علي توافر كافة السلع التموينية لدي البقالين التموينيين ومخازن شركتي الجملة والعامة والاسواق قام الدكتور خالد حنفي وزير التموين والتجارة الداخلية بجولة تفقدية علي عدة محلات بقالة تموينية وأسواق ومخازن الجملة شملت مناطق مصر القديمة والفسطاط والساحل وبولاق بمحافظتي القاهرة والجيزة حيث أطمئن علي توافر السلع الغذائية من لحوم ودواجن واسماك مجمدة وسكر وزيت وأرز وبقوليات وصلصة ومكرونات وغيرها من السلع بكميات كبيرة وبجودة عالية وأيضا توافر سلع فارق نقاط الخبز

