رئيس”الدوما”الروسى يزور مجلس النواب اليوم للتهنئة بانعقاد الدورة التشريعية

يزور رئيس البرلمان الروسى “الدوما” سيرجى نارشيكين مجلس النواب المصرى، عصر اليوم الثلاثاء، لتقديم التهنئة للدكتور على عبد العال رئيس المجلس بانعقاد البرلمان المصرى وبدء ممارسة مهامه التشريعية والرقابية.
ومن المقرر أن يجرى رئيس “الدوما” لقاءات مع الدكتور على عبد العال رئيس المجلس والوكيلين ورؤساء الهيئات البرلمانية الممثلة للأحزاب السياسية فى المجلس وممثلين عن المستقلين.
