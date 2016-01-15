رئيس أركان الجيش اليمني: تحرير 80% من الأراضي اليمنية والحرب تنتهى قريبا

علن رئيس هيئة الأركان العامة للجيش اليمني اللواء ركن محمد علي المقدشي أن العمليات العسكرية في مرحلتها ما قبل الأخيرة، مقدرا أن تستمر حتى ستة أشهر على أعلى تقدير لتعلن انتهاءها ، خاصة وأن التحالف الذي يعد الجيش اليمني جزءا منه نجح في استرداد ما يقارب ال70 – 80-% من الأراضي اليمنية التي تسيطر عليها الشرعية.
وأكد – في تصريح له اليوم الجمعة – أن قوات عربية 100% تشارك وتخطط وتدرب وتتواجد على الأراضي اليمنية لصالح الشرعية بقيادة المملكة ، وأنه لا وجود لأي قوة أجنبية على الأرض اليمنية ، مضيفا أن العملية السياسية التي تتم لم تؤثر على سير العمليات العسكرية، وذلك بسبب عدم التزام الحوثيين بأي معاهدات أو مواثيق، مؤكدا أن الحرب في اليمن هي حرب عربية فارسية حيث إن قوات التحالف بقيادة المملكة لا تواجه الحوثيين بل تواجه ميليشيات بقيادة إيرانية بامتياز.
وحول الإمداد الإيراني للميليشيات أوضح اللواء المقدشي أن القوات الإيرانية لا يمكن أن تواجه دول التحالف، فهي أضعف بكثير من إمكانيات المملكة والتحالف العسكرية، لافتا إلى أن التحالف في المرحلة الأخيرة في تحرير مأرب وهو على مشارف صنعاء التي هي الهدف في الفترة المقبلة .
It is appropriate time to make a few plans for the future and it is
time to be happy. I’ve read this publish and if I could I wish to counsel you few fascinating issues or tips.
Perhaps you can write subsequent articles referring to this article.
I wish to read even more things about it!
Patients with low serum LH and testosterne levels want ann iimaging study of thesir pituitary and may want endocrinologic
consultation.
Hi i am kavin, its my first time to commenting anywhere, when i read this piece of writing i thought i could also make comment due to this sensible piece of writing.|
Testosterone is used mainly to treat symptoms of sexual dysfunction in women and men annd hoot flashes in women.
This website truly has all the information I needed concerning this subject and didn’t know who to ask. |
Pharmacutical companies and for profit clinics have reeaped huge
gains by convincing comnparatively healthy men that taking
supplemental hormones wil make them more attractive, more powerful and virile.
Alone, on thee other hand, is quite successful in enhancing the quality of life for those individualls who really have a low testosterone lecel and side
effects are usually rare.
Its objective is to help produce other hormones, like estosterone and estrogen.
betterscooter.com http://adf.ly/6249830/banner/www.scamadviser.com/check-website/betterscooter.com give adequately. Set on normal inside awesome conditions. Terrific fashionth and luxury.
A Healthy Life Style, along with WALKING every day,
when possible, or some sort of Exercise and Diet goes along way to keep uus from aging too Quickly.
Good post. I am facing a few of these issues as well..
The stage we make an effort to focus onn is ensuring our patients feel like they have slme contrkl in tthe process while assuring the most is got from the treatment.
Consequently, lads with low testodterone levels may suffer imoroper or late growth of sexual organs with increased bone
mass, muscle strength and higher lvels of body fat.
One study found thawt taking no more than 300 mg of this supplement a day,
might rase testosterone levels in older guys.
My husband actually searched for one of the most economical plumbing
professionals and found these individuals.
Exe and so on
I weaar a bioidentical hormone patch – a low dse and it dopes wonderrs for me.
I feerl soo muxh better and it does impede the effects of
aging, althought it does not totally stop them.
Speak with an attorney instantly following your injury, when witness recollections
are fresh as well as evidence remains readily available.
Troy’s lawful experience also consists of accident claims against
other individuals, company facilities, as well as federal government entities.
Problems, explains the level or amount of injury or
loss that was apparently endured on account of the offender’s activities or oversight.
If you have been harmed in a cars and truck or truck crash, we will strive in your place to ensure that ICBC pays for the appropriate medical treatment you call for both in the short-term and also
long term.
At Bungay Legislation workplace, you’ll get unique
solution from one seasoned insurance coverage case legal
representative.
The area from where you bought the item, the business that made the product, or perhaps the business
that marketed the item could be lawfully held responsible
for your injury.
And I’ll send you a free digital of the one publication you should read about
your car crash, Five Dangerous Sins that Might Damage Your Personal Injury Insurance
claim.
We are understood for superb Car Glass Repair service Costa Mesa –
Windshield Fixing Costa Mesa – Car Glass Substitute Costa Mesa – Cars and truck Glass Repair Huntington Coastline.
With Hashmi Law Surrey BC, Auto Accident Attorney on your
side, you have the competence of a specialized group of legal professionals experienced in ICBC injury cases, Automobile Accidents and also ICBC
Mishap Claims in Surrey BC and also the City
Vancouver location.
Though accidents take place every day, nobody awakens anticipating to be in an accident or receiving a phone call that one of our loved ones has actually
endured harm through no fault of their own.
Women begin to experience menopause after a particular age and there are symptoms like night sweats, ass well as decrease in sexual desire and hot flashes.
I conceive other website owners should take
this web site as an example, very clean and fantastic user friendly design.
Oh my goodness! Amazing article dude! Thank you, However I am encountering difficulties with your RSS.
I don’t know the reason why I am unable to join it.
Is there anyone else having identical RSS issues?
Anybody who knows the solution will you kindly respond?
Thanks!!
I got what you mean,saved to favorites, very nice website.
Je l’ai vraiment voulu ce vélo, mais franchement il n’y a pas
mieux de faire du sport à l’extérieur ou de
la motivation par le groupe, sport.
Emiel has actually composed additionally about log cabin floor plans and just what
sorts of logs for log cabins are utilized in order to help people
who are deciding to build a log cabin.
The preferred Lowther version is an affordable log cabin that can pleasantly accommodate the entire household.
On a number of our vacations, the log cabins have their own exclusive sauna as well
for you to heat up in. Constructed from thick ache logs, the enchanting log cabins are so well shielded that it is hard to
inform that the temperature level outside hardly gets over freezing.
Parking near these terminals can cost just ₤ 5 for the
day as well as although tube costs vary, you will surely
be car parking as well as taking a trip for less compared
to the expense of getting in the area and vehicle
parking within it. An added bonus is staying clear of the major website traffic locations of inner London yet
still having your own cars and truck to return to. If taking a trip a
little additional on the tube doesn’t bother you, some tube terminals have garage for
as little as ₤ 3.50 for the day or ₤ 1 on a Sunday/Bank holiday.
In the traditional plan holiday circumstance tradition and also society were at ideal artificial eyeglasses such as a flamenco night in Tenerife and also at worst neighborhood individuals have really felt manipulated and travelers undesirable.
Why not provide your family members a different present and allow them experience the magic of the vacation parks at Xmas time.
United Kingdom is among the very best vacation locations in the
world these days that is why there are a lot of people that choose to check
out the place all throughout the world.
Excellent Sam Parks are mainly independently had Recreational
Vehicle camping sites backed by the Excellent Sam Club, a
huge organization people RVers that is run commercial by the Fondness Group, Inc.
It is my opinion that Hengar Manor is established a lot more for financiers compared to private individuals that desire to appreciate their
own holiday home as well as occasionally rent it out
– yet I hope this post gives you food for thought so you
understand just what to ask if you have an interest in purchasing a vacation house at Hengar Mansion.
The states that currently have Lincoln-birthday vacations on February 12 consist of Illinois (Lincoln’s taken on home state), California, Connecticut, Missouri, and New york city.
Oak Grove Cabins produce custom-made log cabins created to fit your requirements as well as to your requirements.
Jacuzzi service is from ₤ 35 daily unless consisted of in the price, please ask before booking (Minimum three day hire
and also at Christmas time it’s ₤ 60 daily).
Along with the delights of outdoor camping, Jellystone parks offer waterslides, swimming pools, and bike tracks.
The Search Engine Optimization specialist will certainly gain all relevant links from the web site to all the major search engines like Google, yahoo,
Bing and to lots of various other possible websites.
This is why there is raising variety of on the internet
business owners that are counting on expert Search Engine Optimization web
link structure companies.
The reality remains that SEO solutions assure clients that even if the site will certainly not place
amongst the leading internet search engine, the money will
certainly not be a waste because of the reimbursement.
The internal Search Engine Optimization team functions dedicatedly behind the firm’s
comes as well as derive the answer as per required.
What’s up friends, fastidious article and nice urging commented here, I am truly enjoying by these.
From his humble beginnings in a log cabin located in rural Kentucky, to his
term as the 16th Head of state of the United States and the
remarkable legacy he left, Abraham Lincoln is
no minor figure in the pages of American background.
Wonderful beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend your site,
how can i subscribe for a weblog web site? The account
helped me a acceptable deal. I had been a little bit familiar of this your broadcast offered brilliant transparent
concept
Grande problema que tem aumentado a incidência do refluxo gastroesofágico no
planeta é a obesidade, mas qualquer acontecimento que leva ao aumento da pressão intra-abdominal pode causar esse distúrbio, como a
embaraço; ascite, que é um acúmulo de líquido no abdômen; pessoas muito obstipadas e também que tem de fazer
mas força para evacuar, hérnia de hiato e também alterações
motoras do esôfago ou do esfincter gastroesofágico.
Below at the cabin you can appreciate the woody view outside while
you loosen up in the jacuzzi or have a family BBQ on the deck or step within and use the
completely equipped kitchen area which also has a dish washer as well as enjoy your dishes in the eating location.
And also there are currently great deals of homes with swimming
pools and hot tubs, games rooms (for when it rainfalls) or youngsters’s play
areas; a cottage holiday could be as standard or as lavish as you
want.
Superb post but I was wondering if you could write a litte more on this topic?
I’d be very thankful if you could elaborate a little bit more.
Thank you!
Thanks for finally talking about >رئيس أركان الجيش اليمني: تحرير 80% من
الأراضي اليمنية والحرب تنتهى قريبا | ONtv Official Website – الموقع
الرسمي لقناة أون تي في <Liked it!
This website definitely has all the information and facts I wanted
concerning this subject and didn’t know who to ask.
Also, because other processes inn the body cesse to
work aas a result of your testosterone levels being manipulated by you through testoterone
shots, the treatment gains begin tto decline, and alll the feel good” scenarios you were experiencing come to a dead stop.
It’s an remarkable post for all the web viewers; they will obtain advantage from
it I am sure.
Other choices to the airport shuttle comprise everything from
driving one’s own automobile and parking it in among the airport’s lots to get a fee, to
a taxi cab, to the public bus, and even the train if available.
Nice blog here! Also your web site loads up fast! What web host are you
using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my site loaded up as fast as yours lol
Testosterone replacement therapy is commonly used iin older meen to normalize thee hormone level and help patients feel better, have more energy and increase
muscle mass.
Hi there, i read your blog from time to time and i own a similar one and i was just
curious if you get a lot of spam responses? If so how do you prevent it, any plugin or anything you can recommend?
I get so much lately it’s driving me crazy so any assistance is
very much appreciated.
I think that is one of the so much vital information for me.
And i’m glad studying your article. But should commentary on some common issues, The website taste is great,
the articles is actually great : D. Excellent activity, cheers
Wonderful site. A lot of useful information here. I am
sending it to several buddies ans also sharing in delicious.
And certainly, thank you on your sweat!
thank you for this post, I am a big big fan of this website
would like to proceed updated.
Simply wanna comment on few general things, The
website style and design is perfect, the subject matter is rattling wonderful :D.
Wow that was odd. I just wrote an extremely long comment but after I clicked submit my comment didn’t appear.
Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over again. Anyhow, just wanted to
say wonderful blog!
Regards for this post, I am a big fan of this site would like to go along updated.
We still can not quite believe I could possibly be one of those reading the important
suggestions found on this blog. My family and I
are really thankful for the generosity and for giving me the advantage to pursue my own chosen profession path.
Thank you for the important information I got from your web
page.
We still can’t quite believe I could end up being
one of those reading the important recommendations found
on your site. My family and I are truly thankful on your generosity and for offering me the advantage to pursue the chosen career path.
Thank you for the important information I managed to get from your web-site.
Hi! I know this is kind of off topic but I was wondering if you knew where I could find
a captcha plugin for my comment form? I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m having problems finding one?
Thanks a lot!
I’m really enjoying the design and layout of your website.
It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more pleasant for me to come here and visit more often. Did you hire out a developer to create your theme?
Exceptional work!
This blog was… how do I say it? Relevant!! Finally I’ve found something which helped me.
Thanks a lot!
Hmm is anyone else encountering problems with the images on this blog loading?
I’m trying to find out if its a problem on my end or if it’s the blog.
Any feedback would be greatly appreciated.
We still can not quite believe that I could
often be one of those reading the important guidelines found on your
web site. My family and I are truly thankful on your generosity and
for offering me the advantage to pursue my own chosen profession path.
Thanks for the important information I acquired from your web page.
Keep working ,fantastic job!
The pastries listed here are in the west and therefore are so delicious that particular
should never be enough. From the parties before the wedding ceremony, there are
numerous things happening and several relatives and
buddies show support you and help out during this sometimes stressful but wonderful time in your life.
t have these advanced features, it’s possible to manipulate the photographs in your pc, using any image
editing software.
XQ
I think other website proprietors should take this internet
site as an example, very clean and superb user friendly design and style.
Greetings from Idaho! I’m bored at work so I decided
to check out your site on my iphone during lunch
break. I enjoy the information you present here and can’t wait to take a look when I get home.
I’m shocked at how fast your blog loaded on my cell
phone .. I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G
.. Anyhow, fantastic site!
This type of natural acne therapy strategies repair the sores
to the living cells within the sebum canals.
Acne is triggered by several elements, the recognized ones are hormone (interior
variables) as well as environmental (external elements).
In addition to a specialist therapy, you can also
buy a chemical peel package to carry out the treatment in your home by yourself, although this enhances the danger of damaging your skin in manner ins which only exacerbate scarring.
The posts on Acne Creams and also means to obtain rid
of pimples reveals the author’s understanding on the very same.
Both medical professionals recommend using retinoid skin items
for both type of acne marks.
Good respond in returrn of this matter with real arguments and telling the whole thing on the
topic of that.
Aw, this was a very nice post. Taking a few minutes and
actual effort to generate a good article… but what can I
say… I hesitate a lot and don’t manage to get nearly anything done.
Due to garcinia’s apparent functions in the body for preventing fat storage and burning present stored fats, the supplement
may allow you to shed weight.
Wow, that’s what I was exploring for, what
a information! existing here at this webpage, thanks
admin of this web page.
Greetings! Very helpful advice in this particular article!
It is the little changes which will make the greatest changes.
Thanks for sharing!
I do not even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was great.
I do not know who you are but certainly you are going to
a famous blogger if you are not already 😉 Cheers!
Wow, that’s what I was searching for, what a information! present here at this website, thanks admin of this web site.
Greetings from Ohio! I’m bored to death at work so I decided to browse your website on my iphone during lunch break.
I love the information you provide here and can’t wait to
take a look when I get home. I’m amazed at how quick your blog loaded on my cell phone ..
I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyways,
wonderful site!
I think the admin of this web page is actually working hard in support of his website, as here every information is quality based stuff.
I think other website owners should take this internet site as
an model, very clean and superb user genial style.
Ahaa, its good conversation concerning this post at this place at this website, I
have read all that, so at this time me also commenting
here.
I wanted to jot down a small note so as to thank you for
all the awesome hints you are giving at this site. My extended
internet look up has at the end been honored with
reliable content to share with my guests. I ‘d believe that many of
us visitors are quite blessed to exist in a really good place with many perfect
professionals with insightful tactics. I feel very blessed to
have used the webpage and look forward to some more awesome times reading
here. Thank you once again for a lot of things.
I also conceive thence, perfectly indited post!
As a Newbie, I am constantly browsing online for articles that can aid me.
Thank you