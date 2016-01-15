رئيس أركان الجيش اليمني: تحرير 80% من الأراضي اليمنية والحرب تنتهى قريبا

January 15, 2016

اليمن

 

علن رئيس هيئة الأركان العامة للجيش اليمني اللواء ركن محمد علي المقدشي أن العمليات العسكرية في مرحلتها ما قبل الأخيرة، مقدرا أن تستمر حتى ستة أشهر على أعلى تقدير لتعلن انتهاءها ، خاصة وأن التحالف الذي يعد الجيش اليمني جزءا منه نجح في استرداد ما يقارب ال70 – 80-% من الأراضي اليمنية التي تسيطر عليها الشرعية.


وأكد – في تصريح له اليوم الجمعة – أن قوات عربية 100% تشارك وتخطط وتدرب وتتواجد على الأراضي اليمنية لصالح الشرعية بقيادة المملكة ، وأنه لا وجود لأي قوة أجنبية على الأرض اليمنية ، مضيفا أن العملية السياسية التي تتم لم تؤثر على سير العمليات العسكرية، وذلك بسبب عدم التزام الحوثيين بأي معاهدات أو مواثيق، مؤكدا أن الحرب في اليمن هي حرب عربية فارسية حيث إن قوات التحالف بقيادة المملكة لا تواجه الحوثيين بل تواجه ميليشيات بقيادة إيرانية بامتياز.


وحول الإمداد الإيراني للميليشيات أوضح اللواء المقدشي أن القوات الإيرانية لا يمكن أن تواجه دول التحالف، فهي أضعف بكثير من إمكانيات المملكة والتحالف العسكرية، لافتا إلى أن التحالف في المرحلة الأخيرة في تحرير مأرب وهو على مشارف صنعاء التي هي الهدف في الفترة المقبلة .

