رئيس المجلس القومي لحقوق الإنسان : الإهتمام بذوي الإحتياجات الخاصة أمر ضروري لصالح المجتمع

February 14, 2016

20141018_172329_6010

 

 

أكد السيد محمد فايق رئيس المجلس القومي لحقوق الإنسان علي أهمية دمج ذوي الإحتياجات الخاصة في كافة مناحي الحياة ، فالدمج يعني إتاحة الفرص المتساوية للجميع بغض النظر عن درجة إعاقتهم أو إحتياجتهم الخاصة وذلك في إطار بناء المجتمع في ظل الاحترام الكامل لحقوق الإنسان .

جاء ذلك عقب توقيع بروتوكول تعاون بين المجلس القومي لحقوق الإنسان والمجلس القومى لشئون الإعاقة اليوم 14 فبراير 2016 والذي وقعه كل من السيد محمد فايق رئيس المجلس والدكتور أشرف مرعي الأمين العام للمجلس القومي لشئون الإعاقة  .

وشدد فايق علي أهمية تفعيل ما جاء في الدستور والخاص بذوي الإعاقة والإحتياجات الخاصة وأهمية تحقيق العدالة بين كافة افراد المجتمع وخاصة ذوي القدرات الخاصة . وثمن رئيس المجلس أن تمثيلهم داخل مجلس النواب يمثل إضافة للمجلس ولهم .

