رئيس الوزراء التركى يتوجه للسعودية الجمعة المقبلة

January 26, 2016

mqdefault

 

 

يتوجه رئيس الوزراء التركى أحمد داود أوغلو إلى المملكة العربية السعودية يوم الجمعة القادم فى زيارة رسمية تستغرق ثلاثة أيام لإجراء مباحثات حول سبل تطوير العلاقات الثنائية، فضلا عن تبادل الآراء حول القضايا الإقليمية والدولية ذات الاهتمام المشترك.

© جميع الحقوق محفوظة. الموقع الرسمي لقناة ONTV