رئيس مجلس النواب يلتقى اليوم رؤساء تحرير الصحف الممثلة بمحررين فى البرلمان

January 28, 2016

mqdefault
يعقد الدكتور على عبد العال، رئيس مجلس النواب، اليوم الخميس، اجتماعاً مع رؤساء تحرير الصحف الممثلة بمحررين داخل البرلمان لوضع آليات تتيح لهم أداء عملهم بحرية تامة داخل المجلس.
 
 وكان يحيى قلاش نقيب الصحفيين، قال إن رئيس مجلس النواب أكد حرصه على أن يؤدى الصحفيون رسالتهم فى إطار الضوابط الأخلاقية المنظمة للمهنة.
ومعانا

8 comments

  1. http://bit.ly/2hBUZfm
    December 31, 2016 at 11:32 pm

    It’s going to be end of mine day, except before ending I
    am reading this impressive post to improve my experience.

    Reply
  2. Hattie
    January 1, 2017 at 4:46 am

    This is a topic that’s close to my heart…
    Cheers! Exactly where are your contact details though?

    Reply
  3. Latesha
    January 1, 2017 at 3:21 pm

    If some one wishes to be updated with hottest technologies after that he must be pay
    a quick visit this web site and be up to date all the time.

    Reply
  4. Jaclyn
    January 2, 2017 at 12:37 am

    No matter if some one searches for his necessary thing, therefore he/she needs
    to be available that in detail, therefore that thing is maintained over here.

    Reply
  5. 2002 dodge intrepid ecm location
    January 3, 2017 at 8:29 am

    Link exchange is nothing else but it is only placing the other person’s website link on your page at proper
    place and other person will also do similar in favor of you.

    Reply
  6. small business coaching
    January 9, 2017 at 6:47 pm

    Way cool! Some extremely valid points! I appreciate you penning this post and also the rest of the
    website is really good.

    Reply
  7. tiniancommunications.com
    January 11, 2017 at 3:04 pm

    Wow that was odd. I just wrote an really long comment but after
    I clicked submit my comment didn’t appear. Grrrr…

    well I’m not writing all that over again. Anyways, just wanted to say wonderful
    blog!

    Reply
  8. network marketing
    January 13, 2017 at 12:17 am

    bookmarked!!, I like your site!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© جميع الحقوق محفوظة. الموقع الرسمي لقناة ONTV
[%%LINKS%%]