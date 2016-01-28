رئيس مجلس النواب يلتقى اليوم رؤساء تحرير الصحف الممثلة بمحررين فى البرلمان

يعقد الدكتور على عبد العال، رئيس مجلس النواب، اليوم الخميس، اجتماعاً مع رؤساء تحرير الصحف الممثلة بمحررين داخل البرلمان لوضع آليات تتيح لهم أداء عملهم بحرية تامة داخل المجلس.
وكان يحيى قلاش نقيب الصحفيين، قال إن رئيس مجلس النواب أكد حرصه على أن يؤدى الصحفيون رسالتهم فى إطار الضوابط الأخلاقية المنظمة للمهنة.
ومعانا
It’s going to be end of mine day, except before ending I
am reading this impressive post to improve my experience.
This is a topic that’s close to my heart…
Cheers! Exactly where are your contact details though?
If some one wishes to be updated with hottest technologies after that he must be pay
a quick visit this web site and be up to date all the time.
No matter if some one searches for his necessary thing, therefore he/she needs
to be available that in detail, therefore that thing is maintained over here.
Link exchange is nothing else but it is only placing the other person’s website link on your page at proper
place and other person will also do similar in favor of you.
Way cool! Some extremely valid points! I appreciate you penning this post and also the rest of the
website is really good.
Wow that was odd. I just wrote an really long comment but after
I clicked submit my comment didn’t appear. Grrrr…
well I’m not writing all that over again. Anyways, just wanted to say wonderful
blog!
bookmarked!!, I like your site!