رئيس مصر: اهتمام المصريين في الخارج بالتصويت في الانتخابات الرئاسية
May 15, 2014
السلام عليكم اهلا بيكم رئيس مصر منورينا بعد حوالي 8 ساعات من الان هتبدا الانتخابات الرئاسية بالخارج واللجنة العليا لانتخابات قامت بوضع نظام جيد بالنسبة لتصويت المصريين بالخارج حيث يستطيع اي مصر خارج مصر في 124 دولة ان يقوم بالتصويت دون قيود
