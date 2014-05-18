رئيس مصر: رؤية مرشحي الرئاسة حول حل مشاكل وتنمية الصعيد

May 18, 2014


مساء الخير واهلا بيكم الى رئيس مصر الحوار مستمر التغطية والتحليل والمناقشة مستمرة الخيار لكم حينما نسال عن المواقف حينما نسال ان خيارنا صحيح ما من احد يستطيع ان يجيبكم عن هذا السؤال انتم من تختارون في لحظة سرية بينكم وبين قناعتكم عندما تضعون صوتكم في صناديق الاقتراع انتم الاجدر بالاختيار هذه الليلة حديثنا مستمر عن الصعيد عن موطن الادباء الرؤساء لكنه عن تلك بقعه الارض التى تعاني

© جميع الحقوق محفوظة. الموقع الرسمي لقناة ONTV