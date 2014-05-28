رئيس مصر: قراءة سياسية لقرار مد التصويت ليوم ثالث في انتخابات الرئاسة

May 28, 2014


أهلاً بكم عدنا في رئيس مصر, خلينا نرحب بضيفنا و أستاذي كاتبنا الكبير أ. عبد القادر شهيب , خلونا في البداية نعلق على القرار الذي اتخذته لجنة الانتخابات الرئاسية اليوم بمد فترة التصويت لليوم الثالث على التوالي و تناول بعض الصحف المصرية و العالمية للقرار على انه محاولة من الدولة لانقاذ المرشح عبد الفتاح السيسي كما لو كانت الدولة ممثلة في اللجنة العليا لانتخابات الرئاسة المصرية

