رئيس مصر: كيفية تكوين استطلاعات الرأي في الانتخابات الرئاسية .. د. ماجد عثمان

May 18, 2014


عايزين يا جماعة نتكلم على موضوع تصويت المصريين بالخارج وطبعا حضراتكم عارفين ان اللجنة العليا للانتخابتت قررت مد يوم اضافي لتصويت المصريين بالخارج حيث ينتهي يوم الاثنين 19 مايو الاقبال شديد والسفارات والقنصليات مفتوحه امام الجمهور ووصلت لنا بعض الاستطلاعات عن اقبال المصريين بالخارج وسنتكلم في هذه الحلقة عن موضوع الاستطلاعات والشرائع التى يقوم عليها الاستطلاع والفئات العمرية

33 comments

  1. http://hoyerliftreviews.stunt.website/
    December 2, 2016 at 12:58 pm

    Great beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend your web site, how can i subscribe for
    a blog website? The account helped me a acceptable deal.
    I had been tiny bit acquainted of this your broadcast provided bright clear concept

    Reply
  2. temporary care
    December 16, 2016 at 8:01 am

    With havin so much content and articles do you ever run into any problems of plagorism
    or copyright violation? My website has a lot of completely unique content I’ve either created myself or outsourced but it looks
    like a lot of it is popping it up all over the web without
    my agreement. Do you know any ways to help protect against content from
    being ripped off? I’d certainly appreciate it.

    Reply
  3. https://goo.gl/kSngsX
    December 16, 2016 at 12:27 pm

    I’m not that much of a online reader to be honest but your blogs really nice, keep it up!

    I’ll go ahead and bookmark your site to come back in the future.
    Cheers

    Reply
  4. http://bit.ly/2hBUZfm
    December 18, 2016 at 11:50 am

    Heya i’m for the primary time here. I came across this board and I to find It truly helpful & it helped me out a lot.
    I am hoping to give one thing back and aid others such as you helped me.

    Reply
  5. Vallie
    December 19, 2016 at 8:07 pm

    My programmer is trying to persuade me to move to .net from PHP.
    I have always disliked the idea because of the costs.

    But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using WordPress on a number of websites for about a year
    and am worried about switching to another platform.
    I have heard good things about blogengine.net. Is there a way I
    can import all my wordpress content into it? Any help would be greatly appreciated!

    Reply
  6. repellent plants
    December 20, 2016 at 4:34 pm

    Greetings! Quick question that’s totally off topic. Do you know how
    to make your site mobile friendly? My weblog
    looks weird when viewing from my iphone 4.
    I’m trying to find a theme or plugin that might be able to correct
    this problem. If you have any suggestions, please share.
    Thanks!

    Reply
  7. pesticides clearly labeled
    December 21, 2016 at 2:39 am

    When I initially commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get four emails with the same comment.
    Is there any way you can remove me from that
    service? Bless you!

    Reply
  8. dodge ram bad pcm
    December 21, 2016 at 5:53 pm

    I really like it when people come together and share ideas.
    Great website, continue the good work!

    Reply
  9. Keisha
    December 22, 2016 at 5:24 pm

    Hi! I know this is somewhat off topic but I was wondering if you knew where I
    could get a captcha plugin for my comment form?
    I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m having problems finding one?
    Thanks a lot!

    Reply
  10. Jere
    December 22, 2016 at 8:44 pm

    If you desire to increase your knowledge just keep visiting
    this website and be updated with the most up-to-date gossip posted here.

    Reply
  11. prospective advisor
    December 23, 2016 at 7:56 pm

    Awesome! Its genuinely amazing article, I have got much clear idea regarding from this post.

    Reply
  12. Theron
    December 24, 2016 at 4:24 am

    This design is wicked! You obviously know how to
    keep a reader amused. Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Fantastic job.
    I really enjoyed what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented
    it. Too cool!

    Reply
  13. Samual
    December 24, 2016 at 11:18 am

    I enjoy looking through a post that can make people think.
    Also, thanks for allowing for me to comment!

    Reply
  14. Poppy
    December 24, 2016 at 6:50 pm

    It’s a shame you don’t have a donate button! I’d certainly donate to this outstanding blog!

    I suppose for now i’ll settle for book-marking and adding your RSS
    feed to my Google account. I look forward to fresh
    updates and will talk about this site with my Facebook group.
    Talk soon!

    Reply
  15. dodge nitro computer reset
    December 24, 2016 at 7:42 pm

    If some one desires expert view about running a blog afterward i propose him/her to pay a visit this blog, Keep up the
    fastidious job.

    Reply
  16. 98 dodge intrepid computer
    December 24, 2016 at 8:38 pm

    My partner and I stumbled over here by a different website and thought I might as well check things out.
    I like what I see so i am just following you. Look forward to
    looking over your web page repeatedly.

    Reply
  17. dodge ram bad ecm
    December 25, 2016 at 9:33 am

    Hello, Neat post. There is an issue with your site in web explorer, could test this?
    IE nonetheless is the market chief and a huge element of people
    will miss your fantastic writing because of this problem.

    Reply
  18. suitable financial advisor
    December 26, 2016 at 5:31 pm

    Hi there, You have done a great job. I will definitely
    digg it and personally suggest to my friends. I’m confident they’ll be benefited from this web site.

    Reply
  19. Elissa
    December 26, 2016 at 6:25 pm

    You could certainly see your expertise in the
    article you write. The arena hopes for more passionate writers such as you who aren’t afraid to mention how they
    believe. At all times go after your heart.

    Reply
  20. Rosalind
    December 28, 2016 at 11:25 am

    Hi there just wanted to give you a quick heads up.
    The words in your post seem to be running off the screen in Ie.
    I’m not sure if this is a formatting issue or something to do with internet
    browser compatibility but I thought I’d post to let you know.

    The layout look great though! Hope you get the issue resolved soon. Many thanks

    Reply
  21. dodge ecm reflash
    December 28, 2016 at 2:15 pm

    I’d like to find out more? I’d want to find out some
    additional information.

    Reply
  22. dodge durango pcm module
    December 31, 2016 at 8:15 pm

    all the time i used to read smaller content that
    also clear their motive, and that is also happening with this article which I am reading
    at this place.

    Reply
  23. dodge dart pcm upgrade
    December 31, 2016 at 8:32 pm

    I pay a visit each day a few blogs and sites to read content, except this website presents feature based articles.

    Reply
  24. dodge dakota engine computer
    January 2, 2017 at 6:01 am

    This info is invaluable. Where can I find out
    more?

    Reply
  25. Hassie
    January 2, 2017 at 10:21 am

    There’s definately a lot to know about this topic.
    I really like all the points you have made.

    Reply
  26. raising sales
    January 4, 2017 at 3:27 pm

    Thankfulness to my father who told me concerning this blog, this weblog is genuinely amazing.

    Reply
  27. Elyse
    January 7, 2017 at 1:11 pm

    Greetings from Ohio! I’m bored to death at work so I decided to browse
    your website on my iphone during lunch break. I enjoy the information you
    present here and can’t wait to take a look when I get
    home. I’m shocked at how quick your blog loaded on my mobile ..
    I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyhow, great site!

    Reply
  28. financial planning
    January 10, 2017 at 1:20 pm

    Definitely imagine that which you said. Your favourite justification appeared to be at the net the easiest thing to remember of.
    I say to you, I certainly get annoyed at the same time as people think about concerns that they just don’t understand about.
    You managed to hit the nail upon the highest and also outlined out the
    whole thing without having side effect , other
    folks could take a signal. Will likely be back to get more.
    Thank you

    Reply
  29. Colleen
    January 11, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    After exploring a handful of the blog articles
    on your blog, I seriously appreciate your technique
    of writing a blog. I book marked it to my bookmark website list and
    will be checking back soon. Please check out my web site as well and let
    me know your opinion.

    Reply
  30. marketing downline
    January 12, 2017 at 11:21 am

    It’s hard to find knowledgeable people on this topic, however, you sound
    like you know what you’re talking about! Thanks

    Reply
  31. internet marketing motivation
    January 12, 2017 at 11:59 pm

    What’s up, its good post about media print, we all be familiar
    with media is a impressive source of facts.

    Reply
  32. motivation strategies
    January 13, 2017 at 4:18 pm

    Just wish to say your article is as surprising.

    The clearness in your put up is just nice and i can think you are
    a professional in this subject. Well with your permission allow me to snatch your RSS feed to keep updated
    with approaching post. Thank you one million and please
    continue the enjoyable work.

    Reply
  33. business plan
    January 13, 2017 at 6:52 pm

    Hi there i am kavin, its my first time to commenting anywhere, when i read this article i thought i could also make comment due to this
    good piece of writing.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© جميع الحقوق محفوظة. الموقع الرسمي لقناة ONTV