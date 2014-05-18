رئيس مصر: كيفية تكوين استطلاعات الرأي في الانتخابات الرئاسية .. د. ماجد عثمان

عايزين يا جماعة نتكلم على موضوع تصويت المصريين بالخارج وطبعا حضراتكم عارفين ان اللجنة العليا للانتخابتت قررت مد يوم اضافي لتصويت المصريين بالخارج حيث ينتهي يوم الاثنين 19 مايو الاقبال شديد والسفارات والقنصليات مفتوحه امام الجمهور ووصلت لنا بعض الاستطلاعات عن اقبال المصريين بالخارج وسنتكلم في هذه الحلقة عن موضوع الاستطلاعات والشرائع التى يقوم عليها الاستطلاع والفئات العمرية
