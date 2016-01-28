«رامي عياش» يحيي حفلين في عيد الحب بـ«القاهرة وتونس»

January 28, 2016

يستعد المطرب اللبناني رامي عياش، لإحياء حفلين في عيد الحب بتونس ومصر، حيث سيقام أول حفل يوم الثالث عشر من شهر فبراير المقبل بتونس.
 
ويتجه عياش مباشرةً عقب انتهاء حفله بتونس إلى القاهرة لإحياء الثاني الذي من المقرر إقامته بفندق «InterContinental Cairo Citystars» يوم الرابع عشر من نفس الشهر.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

