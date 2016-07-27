في إطار الدور الوطني البناء للمهندس أحمد أبوهشيمة أعلنت مبادرة حديد المصريين لإعادة إعمار القرى الأكثر فقراً بمصر عن إستكمال رحلتها لرفع المعاناة عن أهلنا بصعيد مصر .. ليأتي الدور على قرية عزبة النصارى بمركز سمالوط بمحافظة المنيا لتترك سنين من الإهمال وتدخل عصرا من الكرامة .
يذكر أن قرية عزبة النصارى بسمالوط هي القرية التاسعة التي سيتم إعادة إعمارها بعد ثماني قرى تم بالفعل تطويرها وإعادة إعمارها كليا بمحافظات بني سويف والمنيا وسيناء وأسيوط .
مبادرة حديد المصريين التي أطلقها المهندس أحمد أبوهشيمة في يونيو 2014 تشمل تطوير وإعادة إعمار 20 قرية على مستوى مصر تطويراً كليا بتكلفة 40 مليون جنيه وتهدف للقضاء على الفقر وتوفير حياة كريمة للمصريين .
رحلة عطاء .. مبادرة حديد المصريين لإعادة إعمار القرى الأكثر فقراً بمصر
