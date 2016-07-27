رحلة عطاء .. مبادرة حديد المصريين لإعادة إعمار القرى الأكثر فقراً بمصر

July 27, 2016

في إطار الدور الوطني البناء للمهندس أحمد أبوهشيمة أعلنت مبادرة حديد المصريين لإعادة إعمار القرى الأكثر فقراً بمصر عن إستكمال رحلتها لرفع المعاناة عن أهلنا بصعيد مصر .. ليأتي الدور على قرية عزبة النصارى بمركز سمالوط بمحافظة المنيا لتترك سنين من الإهمال وتدخل عصرا من الكرامة .
يذكر أن قرية عزبة النصارى بسمالوط هي القرية التاسعة التي سيتم إعادة إعمارها بعد ثماني قرى تم بالفعل تطويرها وإعادة إعمارها كليا بمحافظات بني سويف والمنيا وسيناء وأسيوط .
مبادرة حديد المصريين التي أطلقها المهندس أحمد أبوهشيمة في يونيو 2014 تشمل تطوير وإعادة إعمار 20 قرية على مستوى مصر تطويراً كليا بتكلفة 40 مليون جنيه وتهدف للقضاء على الفقر وتوفير حياة كريمة للمصريين .

© جميع الحقوق محفوظة. الموقع الرسمي لقناة ONTV