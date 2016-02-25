رسمياً النادى الأهلى يعين أسامة عرابى مدرباً عاماً فى جهاز مارتن يول

February 25, 2016

25

 

 

قرر محمود طاهر رئيس النادى الأهلى بالتنسيق مع عبد العزيز عبد الشافى زيزو مدير قطاع الكرة بالنادى الأهلى، تعيين أسامة عرابى مدرباً عاماً فى فريق الكرة الأول بجهاز الهولندى مارتن يول المدير الفنى الجديد.

25 comments

  1. Jailene
    January 2, 2017 at 4:05 pm

    This arlctie went ahead and made my day.

    Reply
  2. http://www.spice-south.com/kredit-online.html
    January 3, 2017 at 7:07 am

    Great article, thank you again for writing.

    Reply
  3. http://www.spice-south.com/kredit-online.html
    January 3, 2017 at 9:22 am

    It’s about time someone wrote about this.

    Reply
  4. http://www.spice-south.com/kredit-online.html
    January 3, 2017 at 10:56 am

    Perto do retorno ao mundial de pilotos, heptacampeÃ£o Schumacher completa 41 anos, mas com pouco tempo para se readaptar Ã  principal categoria do automobilismo.Pinheirinho Ã© divulgador cultural Ã© maranhense, a partir de BrasÃ­lia. – E-mail: pinheirinhoma@hotmail.com

    Reply
  5. http://www.spice-south.com/kredit-online.html
    January 3, 2017 at 11:40 am

    Hi Fred,I can’t locate the letter online from Eugene Bozza, but since I have read your columns in the Daily Record for several years, all I can say is that Ms Bozza must not read your words often. If there was anyone who championed the issues of open government and reducing wasteful spending in NJ… that person is you!PS – I support Steve Lonegan for Governor… I think we need some radical change in NJ. Agree or disagree, I think Christie and Corzine will just be more of the same…

    Reply
  6. http://www.spice-south.com/kredit-online.html
    January 3, 2017 at 12:25 pm

    I was looking everywhere and this popped up like nothing!

    Reply
  7. http://www.perezgraphics.com/kredit-günstig.html
    January 3, 2017 at 1:19 pm

    the latter given our case here in Northern Illinios where we only have two companies to chose from because the other state providers do not have coverage (no doc will take them) in this area so there is really no competition (one is an HMO and other PPO)

    Reply
  8. http://www.eradt.com/auto-versicherung-vergleich.html
    January 3, 2017 at 2:37 pm

    (225) Thanks Shore …I get to go roller skating with the troops in two weeks – (first, second and third graders.)fun…You just have to watch for “incoming” …many don’t get the whole skating-in-one-direction thing.

    Reply
  9. rental car insurance in costa rica
    January 3, 2017 at 5:50 pm

    Between me and my husband we’ve owned more MP3 players over the years than I can count, including Sansas, iRivers, iPods (classic & touch), the Ibiza Rhapsody, etc. But, the last few years I’ve settled down to one line of players. Why? Because I was happy to discover how well-designed and fun to use the underappreciated (and widely mocked) Zunes are.

    Reply
  10. what does car insurance cover
    January 3, 2017 at 6:28 pm

    I don't think the Jury was wrong in making the decision they made, but I DO think that all things considered, that if she wasn't the one who actually murdered the kid then she assisted in the murder. But if they jury didn't find enough proof then the jury didn't find enough proof. And thats the way its supposed to work.

    Reply
  11. copay insurance
    January 3, 2017 at 9:51 pm

    Hats off to whoever wrote this up and posted it.

    Reply
  12. usa car rental without insurance
    January 3, 2017 at 10:13 pm

    You need to do something. Lock her in her crate when you can and go to the vet and talk about it.He can cover important stuff.References : Me. Was this answer helpful?

    Reply
  13. quote me happy car insurance claims
    January 3, 2017 at 11:25 pm

    Those are rough seas (too bad THEY aren’t moderate)! Does she have a bucket to bail water, by any chance???? No offence meant, however I do believe time is of the essence as to forwarding my suggestion(s). Bye, bye.

    Reply
  14. low cost auto insurances
    January 3, 2017 at 11:46 pm

    Hey, that’s a clever way of thinking about it.

    Reply
  15. allianz car insurance uk contact number
    January 4, 2017 at 1:00 am

    Bardzo dziÄ™kujÄ™ za radÄ™, aha , jestem kobietÄ… ))))))))))))Dzisiaj teÅ¼ biegaÅ‚am 1.5 minuty biegu 3.5 minuty marszu i tak 30 minut, jestem nieÅºle spocona po takim treningu i mega zadowolona. NastÄ™pny tydzieÅ„ teÅ¼ w takich proporcjach Å¼eby nie przesadziÄ‡.MoÅ¼e jakaÅ› porada w sprawie diety? mogÄ™ jeÅ›Ä‡ 4 razy dziennie : ok 7 , 11, 15 i 19 )Pozdrawiam

    Reply
  16. axa car insurance france
    January 4, 2017 at 1:41 am

    The next time I read a blog, Hopefully it won’t fail me as much as this one. I mean, Yes, it was my choice to read, but I really believed you’d have something interesting to say. All I hear is a bunch of crying about something you could fix if you were not too busy searching for attention.

    Reply
  17. how much is it to cancel car insurance with admiral
    January 4, 2017 at 4:48 am

    Heck yeah bay-bee keep them coming!

    Reply
  18. car insurance city vs suburbs
    January 4, 2017 at 5:36 am

    What a pleasure to meet someone who thinks so clearly

    Reply
  19. brampton car insurance
    January 4, 2017 at 9:11 am

    Surprising to think of something like that

    Reply
  20. bank of america auto insurance discount
    January 4, 2017 at 9:40 am

    Whomever asked about SRP had good instincts, though. That code does stick out like a sore thumb.I’d say the second any change came up that involved any more complexity in how failed login attempts are calculated or reset, refactor that into a separate class somehow.Also, the hard-coded ’3′ might need to become configurable — also an excuse to refactor this part.

    Reply
  21. euro car insurances
    January 4, 2017 at 10:43 am

    Sweet blog! I found it while surfing around on Yahoo News. Do you have any suggestions on how to get listed in Yahoo News? I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there! Cheers

    Reply
  22. airline failure insurance
    January 4, 2017 at 2:09 pm

    This site is like a classroom, except I don’t hate it. lol

    Reply
  23. countrywide insurance
    January 4, 2017 at 3:00 pm

    Sr. Milhazes, nesta lista de comentÃ¡rios tem os vÃ¡rios comportamentos tÃ­picos do departamento de propaganda do fcp. NegaÃ§Ã£o, tentativa de menorizaÃ§Ã£o do assunto, acusaÃ§Ã£o a outros de fazer o mesmo, repetiÃ§Ã£o de mentiras segundo os princÃ­pios do sr. Goebbels, nem falta o pretenso adepto do SLB a tentar limpar a imagem! Aqueles que acusam os outros de propaganda nazi demonstram aqui quem realmente se comporta assim.

    Reply
  24. car insurance aston martin
    January 4, 2017 at 4:05 pm

    Hi Ellen! Oh oh ohhhh, this is the most gorgeous card!! I just love the red and white! And the embossing is perfect! And…your coloring is stunning!!! Thanks so much for joining us this week at Mo's! Hugs. Pat Frank

    Reply
  25. classic car insurance how to qualify
    January 4, 2017 at 4:06 pm

    Hey, that’s the greatest! So with ll this brain power AWHFY?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© جميع الحقوق محفوظة. الموقع الرسمي لقناة ONTV