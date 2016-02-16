رسميا.. استقالة مجلس إدارة نادى غزل المحلة

تقدم أعضاء مجلس إدارة نادى غزل المحلة صباح اليوم باستقالة رسمية للمهندس حمزة أبو الفتح رئيس النادى وذلك لعدم قدرتهم على العطاء للنادى خلال الفترة القادمة.
وجاءت الاستقالات صباح اليوم من السداسى أحمد عبدالعزيز، وحسام عزو، ومحمود السايس، ومجدى الألفى، وابراهيم المليجى، ورضا داغر، بالإضافة لاستقالات سابقة من الثنائى أسامة عاطف وشفيق حمودة ليصل عدد الاستقالات لثمانية.
