رسميا.. استقالة مجلس إدارة نادى غزل المحلة

February 16, 2016

56bf2d0386c08_1455369474

 

تقدم أعضاء مجلس إدارة نادى غزل المحلة صباح اليوم باستقالة رسمية للمهندس حمزة أبو الفتح رئيس النادى وذلك لعدم قدرتهم على العطاء للنادى خلال الفترة القادمة.
 
وجاءت الاستقالات صباح اليوم من السداسى أحمد عبدالعزيز، وحسام عزو، ومحمود السايس، ومجدى الألفى، وابراهيم المليجى، ورضا داغر، بالإضافة لاستقالات سابقة من الثنائى أسامة عاطف وشفيق حمودة ليصل عدد الاستقالات لثمانية.

