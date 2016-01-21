ريال مدريد الأعلى دخلًا فى العالم للعام الـ11 على التوالى.. وبرشلونة الوصيف

January 21, 2016

واصل نادى ريال مدريد الإسبانى تربعه على صدارة ترتيب الأندية الأعلى دخلًا فى العالم للموسم الـ11 على التوالى، بعدما حقق دخلًا هائلًا خلال الموسم الماضى (2014-2015) قدره 577 مليون يورو. وجاء الغريم التقليدى برشلونة فى المركز الثانى بعدما حقق دخلًا 560.8 مليون يورو، وحلّ نادى مانشستر يونايتد الإنجليزى فى المركز الثالث بدخل قدرة 519.5 مليون يورو، فيما احتل باريس سان جيرمان الفرنسى المركز الرابع بدخل قدره 480.8 مليون يورو، وفى المركز الخامس يأتى بايرن ميونيخ بدخل قدره 474 مليون يورو.

