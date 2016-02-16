ريهانا تشكر cbsوgrammy على دعمهما لها بـ”تويتر” بعد إلغاء فقراتها

February 16, 2016

56bf2d0386c08_1455369474

 

بعد أن كشف القائمون على حفل توزيع جوائز “Grammy ” لعام 2016 والمقام فى مركز ستابلز بلوس أنجلوس فى الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، إعلان إلغاء ريهانا فقراتها الغنائية بالحفل، بسبب مرضها الشديد، كتبت ريهانا على صفحتها الشخصية بموقع التواصل الاجتماعى الشهير “تويتر” اعتذارا عن عدم الحضور بينما شكرت cbs وgrammy على دعمهما لها.
 
 يذكر أنه حضر الحفل عدد هائل من النجوم العالميين من أبرزهم جاستين بيبر وديمى لوفاتو وسيلينا جوميز وآديل وإيلى جوليدنج وغيرهم الكثيرين.

