زي النهارده.. وفاة الفنان أحمد رمزي 28 سبتمبر 2012

اسمه الأصلي كاملا رمزي محمود بيومي مسعود، واسم شهرته الذي نعرفه به هو أحمد رمزي، وهو واحد من فتيان الشاشة المصرية من أواسط الخمسينيات حتي بداية السبعينيات.

اشتهر «رمزي» بأدوار الشاب الوسيم الشقي خفيف الظل في العديد من الأفلام الناجحة والبارزة في تاريخ السينما المصرية، وامتدت مسيرته الفنية من 1955 حتي 2007.

ولد «رمزي» في 23 مارس 1930 في الإسكندرية لأب طبيب مصري، وأم اسكتلندية، ودرس في مدرسة الأورمان ثم كلية فيكتوريا ثم التحق بكلية الطب ليصبح متل والده وأخيه الأكبر ولكنه رسب 3 سنوات متتالية، ثم انتقل إلى كلية التجارة وتخرج فيها وحصل على درجة البكالوريوس، وتوفى والده سنة 1939 بعد أن خسر ثروته في البورصة.

عملت والدته كمشرفة على طالبات كلية الطب لتربي ولديها بمرتبها حتي أصبح ابنها الأكبرحسن طبيب عظام أما عن بداية علاقته بالسينما فتعتبر من الحكايات الطريفة وكانت علاقة الصداقة التي تربطه بـ عمر الشريف الذي كان يهوي السينما هو الآخر من العوامل التي رسخت الفكرة في ذهنه، وكان هناك لقاء دائم بين رمزي وعمر وشخص آخر في جروبي وسط البلد وفي أحد هذه اللقاءات التقى هذا الثلاثي بالمخرج يوسف شاهين ودخل معهم في حوارمطول وظل لدي «رمزي» أمل أن يختاره «شاهين» في أحد أفلامه ولكنه فوجئ ذات يوم بعمر الشريف يخبره أن «شاهين اختاره ليكون بطل فيلمه الجديد «صراع في الوادي» في 1954.

وصدم «رمزي» لكنه لم يحزن لأن الدورذهب لصديقه عمر لكن الحلم ظل يراوده وعندما أسند «شاهين» البطولة الثانية في نفس العام لـعمر الشريف في فيلم «شيطان الصحراء» ذهب معهم «رمزي» وعمل كواحد من عمال التصوير حتى يكون قريبا من معشوقته السينما، وفي ليلة كان يجلس فيها في صالة البلياردو كعادته لمحه المخرج حلمي حليم ولاحظ سلوكه وتعبيراته فعرض عليه العمل معه في السينما وسعد جدا وكانت أول بطولة له في فيلم «أيامنا الحلوة» في 1955، والطريف أن البطولة كانت مع صديقه عمر الشريف والوجه الجديد وقتها عبدالحليم حافظ.

انطلق أحمد رمزي بعدها في سماء الفن وقدم أعمالا هامة عبرت عن مشاعر ومشكلات شباب العشرينات وتوالت أدواره حتي بلغ عدد الأفلام التي شارك فيها 100 فيلم في 20 عاما هي عمره السينمائي الذي أنهاه أول مرة في منتصف السبعينات بعد انتهائه من تصوير فيلم الأبطال مع فريد شوقي وفي منتصف السبعينات كان قرار رمزي بالاعتزال لسبب أنه شعر أن الأوان لم يعد له، مع بروز نجوم شباب مثل نور الشريف ومحمود ياسين ومحمود عبدالعزيز، فآثر الابتعاد حتى تظل صورته جميلة في عيون جمهوره فكان الاعتزال الذي استمر عدة سنوات أعقبها عودته بعد أن نجحت سيدة الشاشة العربية بالعودة للتمثيل من خلال سباعية «حكاية وراء كل باب» التي أخرجها المخرج سعيد مرزوق بعدها كان قرار أحمد رمزي بالغياب مرة أخرى، بعد انشغاله في مشروع تجاري ضخم اعتمد على بناء السفن وبيعها وهو المشروع الذي استمر يعمل به طيلة عقد الثمانينات وحتى بداية التسعينات حين اندلعت حرب الخليج الثانية وتأثرت تجارة رمزي إلى الحد الذي بات فيه مديوناً للبنوك بمبالغ ضخمة تم بمقتضاها الحجز على كل ما يملك.

وفي منتصف التسعينات كان قرار رمزي بالعودة إلى عالم التمثيل مرة أخرى من خلال عدة اعمال بدأها بفيلم «قط الصحراء» مع يوسف منصور ونيللي، وفيلم «الوردة الحمراء» مع يسرا، ومسلسل «وجه القمر» مع فاتن حمامة وعندما ظهر في فيلم الوردة الحمراء مع يسرا وإخراج إيناس الدغيدي عام 2001 كان هو الشاب الشقي رغم زحف تجاعيد السنين على ملامحه والصلع على شعره إلا أنه كما ظهر في أيامنا الحلوة ظهر في الوردة الحمراء فاتحا قميصه مستعرضا قوامه إلى أن توفي «زي النهاردة» في 28 سبتمبر 2012 عن عمر يناهر 82 سنة أثرجلطة دماغية فور سقوطه الحاد على الأرضية بعد اختلال توازنه في حمام منزله بالساحل الشمالي أثناء توجهه للوضوء لصلاة العصر.

وقد شيعت جنازته بشكلٍ بسيطٍ جداً في أحد مساجد الساحل الشمالي ودفن هناك بشكلٍ في غاية البساطة والهدوء بناءً على وصيته، ومن أشهر أعماله الأخري «أيامنا الحلوة وأيام وليالي وصراع في الميناء مع عمرالشريف وصوت من الماضي وشياطين الجو والوسادة الخالية وبنات اليوم وابن حميدو واين عمري وتمر حنة والكمساريات الفاتنات وإسماعيل يس في الأسطول وغريبة ولا تطفئ الشمس والسبع بنات والنظارة السوداء وعائلة زيزي والشياطين الثلاثة والأشقياء الثلاثة والعنب المروشباب مجنون جدا والبحث عن فضيحة وثرثرة فوق النيل والأبطال».

