ساويرس: استبعاد أمانى الخياط من “ONTV” لتجاوزها فى حق شعب المغرب

كتب حازم مقلد الجمعة، 25 يوليو 2014 – 16:48
أكد رجل الأعمال، نجيب ساويرس، أن سبب استبعاد الإعلامية أمانى الخياط من قناة “ONTV”، هو نتيجة العيب والتجاوز فى حق الشعب المغربى الشقيق.
وكتب ساويرس، عبر تغريدة له على “تويتر”: “أرجو أن يعرف الجميع أن استبعاد المذيعة أمانى الخياط من ONTV هو نتيجة العيب والتجاوز فى حق شعب شقيق وملك حكيم يحب مصر وليس لدى استثمار مغربى“.
http://www1.youm7.com/News.asp?NewsID=1791835
Now I am going to do my breakfast, once having my breakfast coming again to read other
news.
Great delivery. Great arguments. Keep up the great effort.|
I’m keen on the main betterscooter.com http://adf.ly/6249830/banner/www.scamadviser.com/check-website/betterscooter.com they could be friendly to do the job or even a have and very decent! I are keen on providing them with through the next color so i don’t do of which except in cases where I favor a thing!
I’ve learn several good stuff here. Certainly price bookmarking for revisiting. I wonder how so much attempt you put to make the sort of excellent informative site.|
Your Post Cycle Cleanse will reset those numbers, bring
them back in line and flush out any residual estrogen within your body, enabling you to reap full bbenefits of your Testosterone
shots treatment.
Another hormone therapy, which is thought by some to create anti aging advantages is DHEA
(dehydroepiandrosterone).
Hormone Replacement Florida Therapy is a treatment in which hormones are given to
prevent or treat health conditions common in menopausal women, such as osteoporosis.
I am really enjoying the theme/design of your blog. Do
you ever run into any internet browser compatibility problems?
A number of my blog readers have complained about my website not
working correctly in Explorer but looks great in Safari.
Do you have any advice to help fix this problem?
Based on a statement issued today by the Endocrine Society,
benefits and the hazards of testosterone treatment for older guys with falling levels of the hormone must be fully
appraised.
Hey would you mind sharing which blog platform you’re working with?
I’m looking to start my own blog in the near future but I’m having a difficult time choosing
between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal.
The reason I ask is because your design seems different then most blogs and
I’m looking for something unique.
P.S Apologies for being off-topic but I had to ask!
Hello, I do believe your website could be having web browser compatibility problems.
Whenever I look at your website in Safari,
it looks fine however when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping issues.
I simply wanted to provide you with a quick heads up!
Apart from that, wonderful site!
It’s known thaat regular and intense work outs are known to
boost testosterone production.
I was able to find good advice from your content.
Any guy with prostate cancer considering hormone therapy should figure out from their doctor just how big the benefit is anticipated to bee inn their pecific situation for
them to weigh it against the list of possible side effects,” Nguyen included by email.
Hi there! Someone in my Facebook group shared this website with us so I came to check
it out. I’m definitely enjoying the information.
I’m bookmarking and will be tweeting this to my followers!
Terrific blog and fantastic design.
This is typically because it didn’t consist off the
crucial supplementations required to ensure the benefits
of testosterone treatment are given the chance too to
appear and, more importantly, to keep health, unwanted -hindering
side effects at bay.
There is certainly a lot to know about this subject.
I love all of the points you made.
For instance, in one study published recently in the journal PLoS One, an increased risk of heart attack was found in men younger than 65 with a history
of heart disease, and in elderly guys even if they didn’t have a history of the disorder.
Hey there! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any trouble with hackers?
My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up losing months of hard work due to no backup.
Do you have any methods to stop hackers?
Thhe quantity of testosterone to be injected depends
on the individual?s health states and testosterone levels in blood.
Researchers found that generally healthy men who received testosterone supplementation to achieve standard levels did nott increase their risk of death, stroke, or heart attack.
Testosterone supplements are typically used by guys who
desire to rase the amounbt off the Male hormone testosterone that controls functions such
as sexual desiore and muscle gain.
Hi there colleagues, how is the whole thing, and what you wish for to say regarding this post, in my view its
really awesome in favor of me.
Spot on with this write-up, I absolutely think this amazing site needs a
lot more attention. I’ll probably be returning
to read more, thanks for the advice!
You made some decent points there. I checked on the internet for more info
about the issue and found most people will go along with your views
on this website.
you’re in reality a excellent webmaster. The site loading velocity is amazing.
It kind of feels that you’re doing any distinctive trick.
Moreover, The contents are masterpiece. you’ve performed a fantastic job in this subject!
We’re a group of volunteers and opening a new scheme in our community.
Your website provided us with valuable information to work
on. You’ve done a formidable job and our whole community
will be thankful to you.
Hi, i believe that i saw you visited my website so
i came to go back the favor?.I am attempting to in finding issues
to enhance my website!I suppose its adequate
to use a few of your ideas!!
Hello are using WordPress for your blog platform? I’m new to
the blog world but I’m trying to get started and set up my own. Do you need any
coding expertise to make your own blog? Any help would be
really appreciated!
What a information of un-ambiguity and preserveness of valuable experience about unpredicted feelings.
This text is priceless. How can I find out more?
Greate post. Keep posting such kind of information on your
blog. Im really impressed by it.
Hi there, You’ve done a fantastic job. I will certainly digg it and individually suggest to
my friends. I’m sure they will be benefited from this site.
Hey there! This is my first visit to your blog!
We are a collection of volunteers and starting a new project
in a community in the same niche. Your blog provided us valuable information to work on. You have done a wonderful job!
I don’t know if it’s just me or if everyone else experiencing
problems with your site. It appears like some
of the written text within your posts are running off the screen. Can somebody else please provide feedback and let me know if this is happening to them as well?
This may be a issue with my web browser because I’ve had this happen before.
Many thanks
Thank you for sharing your info. I truly appreciate your efforts
and I will be waiting for your next post thanks once again.
Greetings from Idaho! I’m bored to death at
work so I decided to check out your site on my iphone during lunch break.
I really like the info you present here and can’t wait to take a look when I get home.
I’m shocked at how quick your blog loaded on my phone ..
I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyways, great blog!
My developer is trying to convince me to move to .net from PHP.
I have always disliked the idea because of the expenses.
But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using Movable-type on numerous websites for about a year and am
nervous about switching to another platform.
I have heard very good things about blogengine.net.
Is there a way I can import all my wordpress content into it?
Any help would be greatly appreciated!
Wonderful work! That is the kind of information that should be shared across the internet.
Shame on Google for no longer positioning this submit higher!
Come on over and visit my web site . Thank you =)
Wow that was strange. I just wrote an really long comment but after I clicked submit my comment didn’t appear.
Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over again. Anyhow, just wanted to say superb blog!
Wow! At last I got a webpage from where I be able to truly obtain valuable data concerning my
study and knowledge.
Can I just say what a relief to uncover a person that really understands what they are talking
about on the internet. You definitely understand how to bring an issue to light and
make it important. A lot more people really need to read this
and understand this side of your story. I was surprised that you’re not more popular since you surely possess the gift.
Hello there I am so happy I found your website, I really found you by accident, while I
was researching on Google for something else, Anyhow I am here now and would just like to say
thanks a lot for a remarkable post and a all round enjoyable blog (I also love the theme/design), I
don’t have time to look over it all at the moment
but I have bookmarked it and also included your RSS feeds, so when I
have time I will be back to read a great deal more, Please do keep up the superb
b.
Heya excellent blog! Does running a blog similar to this require a massive amount work?
I’ve no understanding of programming however I was hoping to start
my own blog soon. Anyway, should you have any suggestions or tips
for new blog owners please share. I know this is off topic
nevertheless I simply had to ask. Appreciate it!
you are in reality a excellent webmaster. The site loading
pace is amazing. It seems that you are doing any distinctive trick.
Also, The contents are masterpiece. you’ve done
a fantastic process in this matter!
Whats up are using WordPress for your site platform? I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and create my own. Do you
need any html coding knowledge to make your own blog?
Any help would be greatly appreciated!
Have you ever considered publishing an e-book or guest authoring
on other websites? I have a blog centered on the same topics you discuss and would love to have you share some stories/information. I know my subscribers would appreciate
your work. If you are even remotely interested, feel free to shoot me an e-mail.
Why visitors still make use of to read news papers when in this
technological world the whole thing is presented on net?
Awesome site you have here but I was curious if you knew of any message boards that cover
the same topics discussed in this article? I’d really like to be a part of group where I
can get advice from other experienced people that share the same
interest. If you have any recommendations, please let
me know. Cheers!
When I initially commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and
now each time a comment is added I get three e-mails with the same comment.
Is there any way you can remove people from that service?
Thanks!
Today, I went to the beach front with my children. I found a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She put the shell to
her ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear.
She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is entirely off
topic but I had to tell someone!
Greate post. Keep posting such kind of information on your page.
Im really impressed by your site.
Hey there, You have done a great job. I will certainly digg it and
individually suggest to my friends. I am sure they will be
benefited from this web site.
Genuinely no matter if someone doesn’t know then its up to
other people that they will assist, so here it happens.
of course like your website but you need to test the spelling on quite
a few of your posts. A number of them are rife with spelling problems and I find it very bothersome to
tell the reality however I will definitely come back again.
It’s really a cool and useful piece of info. I am
glad that you just shared this helpful info with us.
Please keep us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.
What’s Happening i’m new to this, I stumbled upon this I’ve
found It positively helpful and it has helped me out loads.
I hope to contribute & aid other users like
its helped me. Good job.
I all the time emailed this blog post page to all my associates, for
the reason that if like to read it afterward my links will too.
Everything is very open with a really clear clarification of
the challenges. It was really informative. Your site is very useful.
Thank you for sharing!
Magnificent goods from you, man. I’ve understand your stuff previous to and
you’re just too great. I really like what you’ve
acquired here, certainly like what you’re stating and the way in which
you say it. You make it entertaining and you still care for to keep it smart.
I can not wait to read much more from you. This is actually a wonderful site.
I love what you guys are up too. This sort of clever work and reporting!
Keep up the very good works guys I’ve added you guys to my blogroll.
I think that is among the such a lot vital information for me.
And i’m satisfied reading your article. However should commentary on few basic
things, The website style is ideal, the articles is in reality great :
D. Just right activity, cheers
If you would like to get much from this piece of writing then you have to apply
these methods to your won web site.
Hi everyone, it’s my first go to see at this web site, and
post is truly fruitful designed for me, keep up posting these types of articles.
I simply couldn’t depart your site prior to suggesting that I really enjoyed the usual information a person supply in your guests?
Is going to be back often in order to investigate cross-check new posts