ساويرس: استبعاد أمانى الخياط من “ONTV” لتجاوزها فى حق شعب المغرب

July 27, 2014

image001كتب حازم مقلد الجمعة، 25 يوليو 2014 – 16:48

أكد رجل الأعمال، نجيب ساويرس، أن سبب استبعاد الإعلامية أمانى الخياط من قناة “ONTV”، هو نتيجة العيب والتجاوز فى حق الشعب المغربى الشقيق.

وكتب ساويرس، عبر تغريدة له على “تويتر”: “أرجو أن يعرف الجميع أن استبعاد المذيعة أمانى الخياط من ONTV هو نتيجة العيب والتجاوز فى حق شعب شقيق وملك حكيم يحب مصر وليس لدى استثمار مغربى“.

http://www1.youm7.com/News.asp?NewsID=1791835

 

© جميع الحقوق محفوظة. الموقع الرسمي لقناة ONTV
