”ساويرس“ يُطلق جائزة أحمد فؤاد نجم لشعر العامية في دورتها الثانية

June 10, 2015

يعلن مجلس أمناء جائزة أحمد فؤاد نجم لشعر العامية المصرية لعام 2015، عن فتح باب التقدم للجائزة في دورتها الثانية، وذلك تقديرًا للدور الذي قام به الشاعر الراحل في تجديد شعر العامية المصرية وتشجيعًا للمواهب الجديدة لهذا المجال تحت رعاية المهندس “نجيب ساويرس”.

وقد تم تحديد عدة شروط للتقدم للمسابقة، وهي “أن يكون العمل المتقدم ديوان شعر مكتوبًا بالعمية المصرية – أن تكون الطبعة الأولى منه قد صدرت خلال الفترة من يناير 2013 وحتى ديسمبر 2014 – ألا يكون العمل المتقدم قد حصل على جائزة مادية من قبل من أي جهة داخل مصر أو خارجها – ألا يزيد عمر المُتقدم للجائزة عن أربعين عامًا يوم 22 يوليو 2015 – لا يجوز للمُتقدم أن يشارك في المسابقة بأكثر من ديوان – تُمنح الجائزة للشعراء الأحياء فقط وقت التقدم للجائزة”.

كما تم تحديد الجوائز، وهي كالتالي:- “تضم القائمة القصيرة للجائزة خمسة دواوين يحصل صاحب كل ديوان منها على مبلغ 10 ألاف جنيه مصري – يُختار الفائز بالجائزة من بين القائمة القصيرة ويحصل على مبلغ خمسون ألف جنيه مصري”.

ويُشكل مجلس أمناء الجائزة من كلًا من، “نجيب ساويرس – عماد أبو غازي – صلاح عيسى – محمد العدل – محمد أحمد علي – إبراهيم داوود”.

negm poster (2)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© جميع الحقوق محفوظة. الموقع الرسمي لقناة ONTV