ست الحسن: أهمية الرقص الشرقي للسيدات الحوامل

September 29, 2014


الست المصرية بمجرد ما تسمع خبر الحمل تتغير حياتها بمعدل 180 درجة وبنسمع كلام من الطب الشعبي انك

تحاول تنامي على ظهرك وما تتحركيش ثقافة الكل تربي عليها ولكن الأبحاث أثبتت أن كل هذا الكلام بنسبة

90% خطأ والنهاردة في ست الحسن سوف نثبت ذلك , وهناك ناس أثبتت أن الرقص الشرقي للحوامل يجعل

عضلاتها قوية ويساعدها على إستعاده رشاقتها .. تفاصيل كثيرة عن الرقص الشرقي وأهميته للسيدات الحوامل مع

ضيوفنا الدكتور وائل البنا أخصائي أمراض النساء والتولي

