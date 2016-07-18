برنامج ست الحسن يفتح ملف المنشطات الجنسية وتأثيرها على العلاقة بين الزوجين
ست الحسن: هل المنشطات الجنسية أصبحت ظاهرة في المجتمع ؟
رضوى السعيد: كثير من المكملات الغذائية التي يتعاطاها الشباب في الجيم تؤثر بالسلب في العلاقة الجنسية
د. رضوى السعيد: عندما يكون الجسد ضعيفا ومنهكا يؤثر ذلك على العلاقة الجنسية
د. حامد عبدالله: ما يوجد في الطب هو دواء يعالج ما يعرف بالاضطربات الجنسية الناتجة عن بعض الأمراض
ست الحسن – الأحد 17 يوليو 2016
