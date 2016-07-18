ست الحسن – الأحد 17 يوليو 2016

July 18, 2016

برنامج ست الحسن يفتح ملف المنشطات الجنسية وتأثيرها على العلاقة بين الزوجين
ست الحسن: هل المنشطات الجنسية أصبحت ظاهرة في المجتمع ؟
رضوى السعيد: كثير من المكملات الغذائية التي يتعاطاها الشباب في الجيم تؤثر بالسلب في العلاقة الجنسية
د. رضوى السعيد: عندما يكون الجسد ضعيفا ومنهكا يؤثر ذلك على العلاقة الجنسية
د. حامد عبدالله: ما يوجد في الطب هو دواء يعالج ما يعرف بالاضطربات الجنسية الناتجة عن بعض الأمراض

26 comments

  1. best young pron
    October 14, 2016 at 11:24 am

    PGfbkM Way cool! Some very valid points! I appreciate you penning this post and also the rest of the website is extremely good.

    Reply
  2. cialis
    December 5, 2016 at 7:56 pm

    Best Price For Generic generic cialis softtabs tadalafil (Tadalafil) – Order Cheap ED Drugs Online order ed pills.

    Reply
  3. tickle
    December 7, 2016 at 7:49 am

    It’s the best time to make some plans for the
    long run and it’s time to be happy. I have read this publish
    and if I may just I desire to suggest you few interesting issues or tips.
    Maybe you can write subsequent articles regarding this article.
    I want to read more issues approximately it!

    Reply
  4. Tampa IRS attorney
    December 11, 2016 at 9:03 pm

    It’s very simple to find out any topic on web as compared to textbooks, as I found this article at this site.

    Reply
  5. insurance coverage necessary
    December 11, 2016 at 10:20 pm

    whoah this blog is great i love studying your posts.
    Stay up the great work! You know, many people are searching round for this information, you could aid them greatly.

    Reply
  6. home healthcare professionals
    December 12, 2016 at 12:00 pm

    Today, while I was at work, my sister stole my apple ipad and tested to see if it
    can survive a twenty five foot drop, just so she can be a
    youtube sensation. My iPad is now destroyed and she has 83 views.
    I know this is totally off topic but I had to share it with someone!

    Reply
  7. financial planners
    December 15, 2016 at 12:41 am

    Hello just wanted to give you a quick heads up.
    The text in your content seem to be running off the screen in Chrome.
    I’m not sure if this is a formatting issue or something
    to do with internet browser compatibility but I figured I’d post to let you know.

    The design look great though! Hope you get the issue fixed soon. Cheers

    Reply
  8. nursing career
    December 16, 2016 at 2:05 am

    Have you ever thought about creating an ebook or guest authoring on other blogs?
    I have a blog centered on the same ideas you discuss and would really like to
    have you share some stories/information. I know my visitors would enjoy your work.
    If you’re even remotely interested, feel free to shoot me an e mail.

    Reply
  9. start a nursing
    December 16, 2016 at 6:24 am

    I was more than happy to discover this page.

    I want to to thank you for your time due to this fantastic read!!

    I definitely enjoyed every part of it and I have you saved as a favorite to look at new stuff on your web site.

    Reply
  10. http://bit.ly/2hBUZfm
    December 19, 2016 at 9:44 pm

    First of all I would like to say great blog!
    I had a quick question that I’d like to ask
    if you don’t mind. I was curious to know how you center yourself and
    clear your head prior to writing. I’ve had difficulty clearing my mind in getting
    my ideas out. I do enjoy writing however it just seems like the
    first 10 to 15 minutes are wasted simply just trying to figure out how to
    begin. Any recommendations or tips? Appreciate it!

    Reply
  11. Sebastian
    December 20, 2016 at 9:32 am

    Wow that was odd. I just wrote an extremely long comment but after I clicked submit my
    comment didn’t appear. Grrrr… well I’m not writing all
    that over again. Anyway, just wanted to say excellent blog!

    Reply
  12. Jurgen
    December 21, 2016 at 7:23 am

    What’s up friends, fastidious article and good urging commented at this place, I am really enjoying by these.

    Reply
  13. Willian
    December 22, 2016 at 11:29 am

    I must thank you for the efforts you’ve put in writing this site.
    I really hope to see the same high-grade blog posts from you later on as well.
    In fact, your creative writing abilities has motivated
    me to get my own blog now 😉

    Reply
  14. Roberta
    December 23, 2016 at 6:59 pm

    What’s up, after reading this amazing post i am also
    glad to share my know-how here with colleagues.

    Reply
  15. refuse sales
    December 24, 2016 at 1:45 am

    Hello, i think that i noticed you visited my blog thus i got here to go back the prefer?.I’m attempting to find issues
    to enhance my website!I assume its ok to make use
    of some of your ideas!!

    Reply
  16. Kasey
    December 24, 2016 at 5:56 am

    It’s really very complicated in this active life to
    listen news on Television, thus I only use internet for that reason, and
    get the hottest information.

    Reply
  17. Edmundo
    December 24, 2016 at 1:15 pm

    Howdy! I know this is kinda off topic but I was wondering
    which blog platform are you using for this website? I’m getting fed up
    of WordPress because I’ve had issues with hackers and I’m looking at options for another platform.
    I would be awesome if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.

    Reply
  18. 2013 dodge ram computer update
    December 24, 2016 at 5:11 pm

    Good day! Would you mind if I share your blog
    with my twitter group? There’s a lot of folks that I think
    would really enjoy your content. Please let me
    know. Cheers

    Reply
  19. dodge city ks computer repair
    December 25, 2016 at 3:58 am

    If you wish for to obtain a great deal from this post then you
    have to apply such techniques to your won blog.

    Reply
  20. 1993 dodge intrepid ecm
    December 25, 2016 at 12:06 pm

    excellent publish, very informative. I wonder why the other specialists
    of this sector don’t notice this. You should continue your writing.
    I am confident, you have a huge readers’ base already!

    Reply
  21. Bell
    December 25, 2016 at 6:07 pm

    If you desire to take a great deal from this article then you have to
    apply these techniques to your won website.

    Reply
  22. 2000 dodge neon computer location
    December 25, 2016 at 6:37 pm

    My spouse and I stumbled over here different page
    and thought I may as well check things out. I like what I see so i am just
    following you. Look forward to looking into your web page for a second time.

    Reply
  23. Gerard
    December 26, 2016 at 2:01 am

    I enjoy, result in I discovered just what I used to
    be having a look for. You have ended my four
    day lengthy hunt! God Bless you man. Have a great
    day. Bye

    Reply
  24. Rebbeca
    December 26, 2016 at 5:33 pm

    I believe this is one of the so much vital information for me.
    And i am satisfied reading your article. However
    want to observation on few common things, The site style is great, the articles is in reality
    great : D. Just right job, cheers

    Reply
  25. Philomena
    December 27, 2016 at 1:19 am

    Hey very nice blog!

    Reply
  26. Gabrielle
    December 27, 2016 at 4:00 pm

    I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my
    own weblog and was wondering what all is needed to get set up?
    I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny?
    I’m not very internet savvy so I’m not 100% sure. Any tips or advice
    would be greatly appreciated. Thank you

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© جميع الحقوق محفوظة. الموقع الرسمي لقناة ONTV