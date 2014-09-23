ست الحسن: فضل العشر من ذي الحجة وأحكام الأضحية

September 23, 2014


أيام كلها بركة وفرص ربنا بيديهالنا علشان نغسل ذنوبنا .. الأيام اللي جاية كلها ايام فرج وتوبة مغفرة وكل اللي علينا

اننا نسغلها صح تفاصيل كثيرة عن العشرة الأوئل من ذي الحجة صيام وصوم عرفة والأضحية وتفاصيل كثيرة عن

مناسكلحج كل هذا ما سوف نعرفه بضيفنا الشيخ محمد مصيلحي الباحث والداعية الإسلامي

© جميع الحقوق محفوظة. الموقع الرسمي لقناة ONTV