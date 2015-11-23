((سفارات مصر في لندن وفرنسا والأردن يعلنون انتهاء فرز الأصوات))

November 23, 2015

004

أعلنت السفارة المصرية في لندن، أن عدد الناخبين الذين أدلوا بأصواتهم في المرحلة الثانية أربعمائة وثلاثة وتسعين ناخبا.

وفي قوائم دائرة قطاع القاهرة وجنوب وسط الدلتا تم تسجيل أربعمائة وثلاثة وستين صوتا، منهم عشرة أصوات باطلة.

كما أعلن السفير المصري بفرنسا السفير إيهاب بدوي إن إجمالي عدد الناخبين في لجنتي باريس ومارسيليا بلغ ألف ومائة وأربعين صوتا، منهم ثلاثة وثلاثون أصوات باطلا.

وفي الأردن صرح سفير مصر خالد ثروت، بأن إجمالي عدد الناخبين في لجنتي عمان والعقبة على مدار يومي الانتخابات، بلغ ألف وأربعمائة وستة وثلاثين  صوتا، بينها ثمانية وثمانين صوتا باطلا.

 

 

