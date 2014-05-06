“سى بى سى” و”أون تى فى”تتبرعان بعائدات لقاءات السيسي وصباحى لدعم مصر

كتبت هنا موسى الثلاثاء، 6 مايو 2014 – 12:15
تأكيدا لانفراد “اليوم السابع” أمس، قرر كلا من محمد الأمين صاحب قنوات “سى بى سى”، نجيب ساويرس،صاحب قنوات “أون تى فى” التبرع بقيمة الإعلانات التجارية في حوارات مرشحا الرئاسة عبد الفتاح السيسي وحمدين صباحي لصالح صندوق دعم مصر 306306 وصندوق إعادة ترميم وبناء دور العبادة 1111 ، دعما للاقتصاد الوطنى.
وأكدا رجلا الأعمال فى بيان رسمى لهما، أنه إدراكا منهما بأن قيمة الانتخابات الرئاسية تتجاوز حدود المنافسة التجارية .
http://www.youm7.com/News.asp?NewsID=1649770
