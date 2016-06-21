شاهد ماذا فعل المعلم شامي بــ شتا .. مسلسل الطبال الحلقة الخامسة عشر

June 21, 2016

مسلسل الطبال تدور أحداثه حول رجل يعمل “”طبال”” فى إحدى الفرق الشعبية، وينعكس عمله على أسلوب حياته، حيث يحاول الوصول بأى ثمن ليرتقى بمستوى معيشته، حتى لو كان عن طريق “”التطبيل””.

مسلسل الطبال بطولة: امير كرارة
بمشاركة نخبة من الفنانين (روجينا, وليد فواز, ريم مصطفى, أمل رزق ,سامية الطرابلسى وغيرهم من الفنانين)
مسلسل الطبال الحلقة الخامسة عشر ح15

790 comments

  1. ByronCMccuin
    November 18, 2016 at 9:17 pm

    A fascinating discussion is unquestionably worth
    comment. I feel that you must write much more on this issue, it may
    possibly not become a taboo subject but usually people will not discuss such topics.
    To the next! Many thanks!!

    Reply
  2. hey
    December 2, 2016 at 5:57 am

    I just couldn’t depart your site before suggesting that I extremely loved the standard info an individual supply to your visitors? Is going to be back often in order to inspect new posts|

    Reply
  3. http://hoyerliftreviews.stunt.website/
    December 2, 2016 at 7:02 am

    Link exchange is nothing else however it is just placing the other person’s
    web site link on your page at proper place and
    other person will also do same in favor of you.

    Reply
  4. men cologne
    December 5, 2016 at 3:02 am

    uemi40 I wish my web site loaded up as quickly as yours lol

    Reply
  5. Sausalito Ferry Schedule
    December 6, 2016 at 9:09 am

    Hi i am kavin, its my first occasion to commenting anywhere, when i read this piece of writing i thought i could also create comment due to this brilliant paragraph.|

    Reply
  6. Harry
    December 15, 2016 at 4:23 am

    You snould speak to your doctor before using any type of testosterone supplement
    since none of the effects advertised hage been approved by the Foodd
    and Drug Administration.

    Reply
  7. http://yellpedia.com/wiki/NEWCASTLE_TRAINING_-_425_488_-_3730
    December 15, 2016 at 3:01 pm

    Students will certainly obtain an AHA accreditation card valid for two years immediately upon conclusion of the course.

    Reply
  8. Leonie
    December 16, 2016 at 7:18 am

    The fabulous cliff-top setting of Quay West suggests undisturbed sights over Cardigan Bay –
    the best holiday Park for dolphin spotting!

    Reply
  9. Collette
    December 16, 2016 at 8:11 am

    Adults and also youngsters alike will certainly appreciate this Triangle tradition as
    Pullen Park is festively enhanced with countless lights and also changed into
    a holiday paradise.

    Reply
  10. sherwood forest luxury log cabin
    December 16, 2016 at 8:19 am

    With costs beginning with ₤ 210 this is a lake
    Area Vacation park that uses a high standard yet which is extremely economical.

    Reply
  11. Linwood
    December 16, 2016 at 8:30 am

    But the real draw to these parks is Father Christmas himself, that will certainly also meet privately with family members
    who have made a reservation.

    Reply
  12. Janeen
    December 16, 2016 at 8:51 am

    A browse through to Seattle is a great method to invest
    a trip, yet vacationers should not fail to remember to
    capitalize on the remainder of exactly what Washington State needs to
    provide also.

    Reply
  13. Daisy
    December 16, 2016 at 2:18 pm

    On your journey Goa holiday package will certainly look after
    all your traveling requirements and also will provide you with all
    the features required for your trip.

    Reply
  14. Anderson
    December 16, 2016 at 2:22 pm

    Bylem kilka razy w uk i uwierz mi bardzo wielu polakow jest na stanowiskach kierownikow i ma pozajmowane dobre staniwiska pracy.

    Reply
  15. Smart Balance Wheel
    December 16, 2016 at 4:07 pm

    Peaceful home life Smart Balance Wheel http://adf.ly/6249830/banner/www.fashionhoverboard.com. I’ve truly typical small chesnut varieties also now I am getting this Blue Bailey Device sorts future just for chirstmas!! She or he is soo delightful!

    Reply
  16. http://www.epixconsult.co.tz/index.php/component/k2/itemlist/user/4090
    December 16, 2016 at 4:33 pm

    Testosteroine replacement therapy for hypogonadal men has been fond
    to enhance muscle strength, mood, libido, bone density, muscle bulk, and sexual function, reports the study.

    Reply
  17. picassoi.com
    December 16, 2016 at 4:48 pm

    Hmm is anyone else encountering problems with the images on this blog
    loading? I’m trying to figure out if its a problem on my end or if it’s
    the blog. Any feed-back would be greatly appreciated.

    Reply
  18. jn-p.com
    December 16, 2016 at 5:12 pm

    But wanna input on few general things, The website design is perfect, the
    written content is really great :D.

    Reply
  19. http://aquapac.pl/index.php/component/k2/itemlist/user/8515
    December 16, 2016 at 5:15 pm

    Howdy! I know this is kind of off topic but I was wondering if you knew where I could find a captcha plugin for my comment form?
    I’m using the same blog platform as yours
    and I’m having problems finding one? Thanks a
    lot!

    Reply
  20. der beste steuerberater
    December 16, 2016 at 5:16 pm

    I think other website proprietors should take this site as an example,
    very clean and superb user pleasant style.

    Reply
  21. http://lojistiknet.net/activity/p/671904
    December 16, 2016 at 5:17 pm

    Thanks for this post, I am a big big fan of this internet site would like to proceed updated.

    Reply
  22. claiming child tax credit
    December 16, 2016 at 5:20 pm

    Keep working ,splendid job!

    Reply
  23. www.onlinestudentsforum.com
    December 16, 2016 at 5:22 pm

    I’m really enjoying the design and layout of your site.
    It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more pleasant for me to come here and visit
    more often. Did you hire out a designer to create your theme?
    Outstanding work!

    Reply
  24. galalatina.co
    December 16, 2016 at 5:32 pm

    Thank you for your blog post. Thomas and I are already saving to buy a new e book on this subject matter and your writing has made us to save our
    money. Your thoughts really answered all our questions.
    In fact, a lot more than what we had thought of previous to the time we
    discovered your superb blog. My spouse and i no longer have doubts plus a troubled
    mind because you have attended to the needs in this post.
    Thanks

    Reply
  25. hotrodd.com
    December 16, 2016 at 5:35 pm

    Nice read, I just passed this onto a friend who was doing some research on that.
    And he actually bought me lunch as I found it for him smile Therefore let me
    rephrase that: Thanks for lunch!

    Reply
  26. Http://ortus.webnow.biz
    December 16, 2016 at 5:40 pm

    This website was… how do I say it? Relevant!! Finally I’ve found something which helped me.

    Thanks!

    Reply
  27. der beste steuerberater
    December 16, 2016 at 5:44 pm

    We still can’t quite think that I could possibly be one of those reading the important ideas found on this blog.

    My family and I are truly thankful for the generosity and for offering me the opportunity to pursue my personal chosen career path.

    Many thanks for the important information I obtained from your web site.

    Reply
  28. www.xmasale.com
    December 16, 2016 at 5:46 pm

    I actually still can’t quite think I could possibly be one of those
    reading the important guidelines found on your web blog.
    My family and I are really thankful for the generosity and for offering me the advantage to pursue my personal
    chosen career path. Many thanks for the important information I obtained from
    your web-site.

    Reply
  29. http://www.couturedecor.com.ua/
    December 16, 2016 at 5:47 pm

    Why users still make use of to read news papers when in this technological
    world everything is accessible on net?

    Reply
  30. 2010 tax Law Changes
    December 16, 2016 at 5:57 pm

    Hi there, i read your blog occasionally and i own a similar one and
    i was just curious if you get a lot of spam remarks? If so how do you stop it, any plugin or anything you can recommend?
    I get so much lately it’s driving me mad so any assistance is very much appreciated.

    Reply
  31. lguplus79.com
    December 16, 2016 at 6:01 pm

    Hmm is anyone else having problems with the pictures on this blog
    loading? I’m trying to determine if its a problem on my end or if it’s the blog.
    Any feedback would be greatly appreciated.

    Reply
  32. tax acccountant - your best choice
    December 16, 2016 at 6:06 pm

    Excellent read, I just passed this onto a friend who was doing a little research
    on that. And he just bought me lunch since I found it for him smile So let me rephrase that:
    Thank you for lunch!

    Reply
  33. http://jobolverifier.com
    December 16, 2016 at 6:09 pm

    We still can’t quite feel that I could be
    one of those reading through the important tips found on your web site.
    My family and I are sincerely thankful for your generosity and for giving me the possibility to pursue
    our chosen profession path. Thank you for the important information I acquired from your web site.

    Reply
  34. income tax return
    December 16, 2016 at 6:09 pm

    Oh my goodness! Impressive article dude! Many
    thanks, However I am having problems with your RSS. I don?t know the reason why I can’t subscribe to it.
    Is there anybody getting identical RSS issues? Anybody who knows the solution will you kindly respond?
    Thanx!!

    Reply
  35. Tax preparer
    December 16, 2016 at 6:23 pm

    My spouse and i still can’t quite believe I could often be one of those reading through
    the important ideas found on this blog. My family
    and I are truly thankful for the generosity and for presenting me
    the opportunity to pursue my own chosen profession path.
    Many thanks for the important information I managed to get from your blog.

    Reply
  36. nk21.net
    December 16, 2016 at 6:29 pm

    I actually still cannot quite think I could end up
    being one of those studying the important points found on your blog.
    My family and I are seriously thankful for your generosity and for giving me the chance to pursue our
    chosen profession path. Appreciate your sharing the
    important information I acquired from your site.

    Reply
  37. kumarkhali.kushtia.gov.bd
    December 16, 2016 at 6:49 pm

    This blog was… how do I say it? Relevant!! Finally I have found something which helped me.

    Thank you!

    Reply
  38. http://mp-eparhia.Org.ua/
    December 16, 2016 at 6:49 pm

    Thank you for your site post. Johnson and I happen to be saving for
    just a new e-book on this subject and your post has made
    all of us to save money. Your notions really responded to all our
    problems. In fact, over what we had acknowledged in advance of the time we
    came upon your wonderful blog. I no longer nurture doubts along with a troubled mind because you have attended
    to all of our needs right here. Thanks

    Reply
  39. serviciointegraldeproyectos.com
    December 16, 2016 at 6:58 pm

    Oh my goodness! Incredible article dude! Thank you so much,
    However I am having difficulties with your RSS. I don?t know why I cannot subscribe to it.

    Is there anybody getting the same RSS problems? Anyone that
    knows the answer will you kindly respond? Thanx!!

    Reply
  40. saturdaynightrevolution.com
    December 16, 2016 at 7:00 pm

    This website was… how do you say it? Relevant!!
    Finally I have found something that helped me. Kudos!

    Reply
  41. www.purplecreative.net
    December 16, 2016 at 7:09 pm

    Keep working ,splendid job!

    Reply
  42. who is the best tax accountant out there?
    December 16, 2016 at 7:33 pm

    I am commenting to let you know of the remarkable experience my wife’s daughter developed reading
    your web page. She realized many pieces, which include what it’s
    like to possess a wonderful coaching mood to
    let other folks quite simply fully grasp a number of hard
    to do issues. You really surpassed visitors’ desires.
    Thanks for rendering the valuable, healthy, edifying as well as fun tips about that topic to Julie.

    Reply
  43. www.likas.in
    December 16, 2016 at 7:33 pm

    Why viewers still use to read news papers when in this technological globe the whole thing is
    presented on web?

    Reply
  44. http://hostrelty.ru/
    December 16, 2016 at 7:51 pm

    Oh my goodness! Awesome article dude! Thank you, However I am going through troubles with your RSS.

    I don?t understand the reason why I am unable to subscribe to it.
    Is there anyone else having identical RSS problems?
    Anyone who knows the answer will you kindly respond?

    Thanks!!

    Reply
  45. tax accountant - only work with the best of the best
    December 16, 2016 at 8:01 pm

    I believe other website owners should take this website as an model, very clean and wonderful user friendly
    design and style.

    Reply
  46. tax accounts and the best on the market
    December 16, 2016 at 8:09 pm

    Thank you for your site post. Brown and I are saving for a new book on this subject and your article has made us to save
    money. Your thinking really responded to all our concerns.

    In fact, more than what we had recognized in advance
    of the time we came upon your amazing blog. My spouse and i no longer have doubts along
    with a troubled mind because you have attended to the needs above.
    Thanks

    Reply
  47. theorientalbeachhouse.com
    December 16, 2016 at 8:27 pm

    Keep functioning ,remarkable job!

    Reply
  48. tax accountant pros and cons
    December 16, 2016 at 8:31 pm

    Nice read, I just passed this onto a friend who was doing some research on that.
    And he actually bought me lunch as I found it for him smile Thus let me rephrase that: Thanks for lunch!

    Reply
  49. http://www.la.fnst.org/?option=com_k2&view=itemlist&task=user&id=2026959
    December 16, 2016 at 8:34 pm

    Keep functioning ,great job!

    Reply
  50. Der beste steuerberater
    December 16, 2016 at 8:34 pm

    Excellent read, I just passed this onto a colleague who was doing a little research on that.
    And he actually bought me lunch because I found it for him smile Thus let me rephrase that:
    Thanks for lunch!

    Reply
  51. best tax accountant
    December 16, 2016 at 8:37 pm

    Hello there! I know this is somewhat off topic but I was wondering if you
    knew where I could find a captcha plugin for my comment form?
    I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m having problems finding one?
    Thanks a lot!

    Reply
    • Willard
      December 17, 2016 at 5:27 pm

      Ensure the identification of hypogonadism was confirmed with labb testing before beginning testosterone replacement therapy.

      Reply
    • Stuart
      December 18, 2016 at 7:11 pm

      All oof the guys in the new study typically had higher rates of medical conditions
      — including coronary artery disease, diabeetes and previous heart attacks — than men in the general citizenry.

      Reply
  52. http://viewsnest.com/
    December 16, 2016 at 8:56 pm

    This excellent website truly has all the information I needed about this subject and didn?t know who to ask.

    Reply
  53. does a Tax accountant really help you?
    December 16, 2016 at 8:56 pm

    Hi there, i read your blog occasionally and i own a similar one and i was just wondering if you get a lot of spam feedback?
    If so how do you prevent it, any plugin or anything you can recommend?
    I get so much lately it’s driving me crazy so any assistance is very much appreciated.

    Reply
  54. http://daham.iptime.org/
    December 16, 2016 at 9:03 pm

    hello!,I love your writing so much! proportion we communicate
    extra about your article on AOL? I require a specialist on this space to resolve my problem.

    May be that is you! Taking a look forward to see you.

    Reply
  55. childrenbeyondbounds.com
    December 16, 2016 at 9:05 pm

    Oh my goodness! Incredible article dude! Thanks, However I am experiencing issues with your RSS.
    I don?t know the reason why I am unable to subscribe to it.
    Is there anyone else getting similar RSS problems? Anybody who knows the answer will you kindly respond?
    Thanks!!

    Reply
  56. Naeil7.com
    December 16, 2016 at 9:20 pm

    This website really has all the information and facts I needed about
    this subject and didn?t know who to ask.

    Reply
  57. acrabond.com
    December 16, 2016 at 9:26 pm

    I still can’t quite believe I could often be one of those studying the important points
    found on your blog. My family and I are seriously thankful for
    the generosity and for providing me the opportunity to pursue my own chosen career path.

    Appreciate your sharing the important information I managed to get from your web-site.

    Reply
  58. http://bodynstylemagazine.com/members/jonathongoodfe/profile
    December 16, 2016 at 9:45 pm

    Appreciate it for this post, I am a big big fan of this website would like to go on updated.

    Reply
  59. Https://www.instantmate.net/groups/Do-youve-to-a-tax-preparer/
    December 16, 2016 at 9:48 pm

    I enjoy you because of your whole hard work on this website.

    Gloria loves working on internet research and it’s obvious why.
    A number of us notice all of the lively mode you create informative solutions by means
    of the web blog and as well as strongly encourage response from the others
    on the area of interest then our favorite simple princess is now
    understanding a lot. Enjoy the remaining portion of the new year.
    You’re the one conducting a really great job.[X-N-E-W-L-I-N-S-P-I-N-X]I’m extremely impressed together with your writing talents as
    well as with the structure in your weblog. Is this a paid topic or
    did you modify it yourself? Either way keep up the excellent quality writing, it is
    rare to see a great blog like this one today.

    Reply
  60. http://mishmish.ir
    December 16, 2016 at 9:52 pm

    I don’t usually comment but I gotta tell regards for the
    post on this perfect one :D.

    Reply
  61. der beste steuerberater
    December 16, 2016 at 10:02 pm

    Hi, i read your blog from time to time and i own a similar one and i was
    just curious if you get a lot of spam remarks?
    If so how do you prevent it, any plugin or anything you can advise?
    I get so much lately it’s driving me mad so any help is very much appreciated.

    Reply
  62. http://sdziontravel.com/
    December 16, 2016 at 10:05 pm

    Hmm is anyone else experiencing problems with the images on this blog loading?

    I’m trying to determine if its a problem on my end or if it’s the blog.

    Any feedback would be greatly appreciated.

    Reply
  63. http://www.estudioriettismud.com/?option=com_k2&view=itemlist&task=user&id=378528
    December 16, 2016 at 10:05 pm

    This website was… how do I say it? Relevant!!

    Finally I’ve found something which helped me. Cheers!

    Reply
  64. saenurisdk.kr
    December 16, 2016 at 10:08 pm

    Hmm is anyone else having problems with the pictures on this blog loading?
    I’m trying to determine if its a problem on my end or if it’s the blog.
    Any responses would be greatly appreciated.

    Reply
  65. http://www.sorbon21.com
    December 16, 2016 at 10:19 pm

    Oh my goodness! Amazing article dude! Thank you, However I am encountering problems with your RSS.

    I don?t know the reason why I am unable to join it.
    Is there anyone else having similar RSS problems? Anyone that knows the answer can you kindly respond?

    Thanx!!

    Reply
  66. der beste steuerberater
    December 16, 2016 at 10:22 pm

    thank you for this post, I am a big big fan of this web site
    would like to proceed updated.

    Reply
  67. http://webpelikan.imc-nev.ru/index.php/component/k2/itemlist/user/2693
    December 16, 2016 at 10:23 pm

    This blog was… how do you say it? Relevant!!
    Finally I have found something that helped me. Appreciate it!

    Reply
  68. der beste steuerberater
    December 16, 2016 at 10:27 pm

    Howdy, i read your blog from time to time and i
    own a similar one and i was just curious if you get a lot of spam responses?
    If so how do you protect against it, any plugin or anything you can suggest?
    I get so much lately it’s driving me crazy so any help is very much
    appreciated.

    Reply
  69. tax accountant - only work with the best of the best
    December 16, 2016 at 10:35 pm

    Merely wanna comment on few general things, The website
    style and design is perfect, the content is rattling excellent :D.

    Reply
  70. does a tax accountant really help you?
    December 16, 2016 at 10:45 pm

    I’m just writing to let you understand of the notable discovery
    our daughter undergone viewing your site. She even learned a wide variety of things, most notably what it is
    like to have a wonderful giving nature to make men and women just grasp
    chosen tricky topics. You truly did more than visitors’ expected results.
    I appreciate you for delivering such valuable, trustworthy, explanatory and even unique thoughts on your topic to Kate.

    Reply
  71. http://miracleexchange.org/
    December 16, 2016 at 10:59 pm

    Thank you for your site post. Jones and I have been saving
    to get a new publication on this matter and your writing has made
    us all to save the money. Your notions really responded all our queries.
    In fact, over what we had acknowledged before we stumbled on your excellent blog.
    My partner and i no longer have doubts including a troubled mind because you have clearly attended to each of our needs above.
    Thanks

    Reply
    • Rodger
      December 17, 2016 at 5:27 am

      Use of testosterone in women has been linked to states like hirsutism
      and acne, the excessive growth of hair as well ass changes in cholesterol, frequently
      on the face, back or torso.

      Reply
      • dov rand west orange nj
        December 17, 2016 at 4:43 pm

        With the new signs that conventional hormone therapy using estrogen and progesterone can increase
        the risk of cardiovascular disease in addition to uterie and breast cancer, 39 wokmen with post menopausal
        complaints of hot flashes, mood changes, and poor sexual performance have
        beeen more interwsted inn testosterone treatment as an option.

        Reply