شتا يعترف لــ هدى شقيقة المعلم شامي بــ حبه لها .. مسلسل الطبال – الحلقة الرابعة عشر

June 19, 2016

مسلسل الطبال تدور أحداثه حول رجل يعمل “”طبال”” فى إحدى الفرق الشعبية، وينعكس عمله على أسلوب حياته، حيث يحاول الوصول بأى ثمن ليرتقى بمستوى معيشته، حتى لو كان عن طريق “”التطبيل””. الحلقة الرابعة عشر ح14

مسلسل الطبال بطولة: امير كرارة
بمشاركة نخبة من الفنانين (روجينا, وليد فواز, ريم مصطفى, أمل رزق ,سامية الطرابلسى وغيرهم من الفنانين)
تأليف هشان هلال

© جميع الحقوق محفوظة. الموقع الرسمي لقناة ONTV