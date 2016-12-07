شركة يوتيوب تهنئ شبكة قنوات “أون” لتعديها حاجز المليون متابع على الموقع

December 7, 2016

شركة يوتيوب تهنئ شبكة قنوات “أون” لتعديها حاجز المليون متابع على الموقع
أرسل موقع يوتيوب رسالة تهنئة لشبكة قنوات أون، بعد تخطيها حاجز المليون متابع على موقع نشر مقاطع الفيديو الشهير.
وقال يوتيوب في رسالته، “أون أصبحت أكبر من مدن فانكونفر والبندقية ولاس فيجاس”
وأضاف الموقع: “لا يوجد الكثيرون الذين يمكن أن يضاهوا إبداع أون، أو أفكارهم، لذلك وصل صوت المحطة إلى أكثر من مليون شخص حول العالم”.
وتوقع يوتيوب، في رسالته، التي وقعت عليها سوزان وجسيكي، رئيس مجلس إدارة الموقع، أن تستمر قنوات أون في النمو عبر الموقع.
واختتم يوتيوب رسالته مؤكدًا، أن إبداع “أون” هو شيء ملهم لجميع العاملين في الموقع.
يذكر أن شبكة قنوات أون قد تخطت حاجز المليون و100 ألف متابع على موقع يوتيوب.
Gold Play Button YouTube Award

