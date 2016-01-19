“شريف اسماعيل” يطالب الوزراء بمناقشة النواب فى مشاكل دوائرهم

January 19, 2016

2015-635614367680218863-21_main_thumb350x217
أكد المهندس شريف إسماعيل رئيس مجلس الوزراء في مستهل الإجتماع الأسبوعي لمجلس الوزراء اليوم، على أهمية استقبال الوزراء لنواب الشعب لمناقشة أوضاع ومشاكل دوائرهم بصفة دائمة، وإيضاح الجهود التي تقوم بها الوزارات في تقديم الخدمات للمواطنين وتنفيذ المشروعات التنموية التي تخدم الإقتصاد المصري وتساهم في رفع معدلات النمو.

18 comments

  1. http://bit.ly/2hBUZfm
    December 18, 2016 at 3:46 am

    I like the valuable info you supply for your articles.
    I’ll bookmark your weblog and take a look at once more here regularly.
    I am quite sure I’ll be informed many new stuff right
    right here! Good luck for the next!

    Reply
  2. except credit cards
    December 20, 2016 at 8:43 am

    I’m not that much of a online reader to be honest but your blogs really nice, keep
    it up! I’ll go ahead and bookmark your website to come back in the future.

    All the best

    Reply
  3. Brigida
    December 24, 2016 at 10:09 am

    Hi my friend! I want to say that this post is amazing,
    nice written and include almost all important infos.
    I’d like to see extra posts like this .

    Reply
  4. dodge computer reset
    December 25, 2016 at 6:17 am

    WOW just what I was looking for. Came here by searching for
    car remotes

    Reply
  5. Elias
    December 26, 2016 at 9:28 am

    I am truly happy to read this web site posts which contains lots of valuable information, thanks for providing such information.

    Reply
  6. Beth
    December 27, 2016 at 2:05 am

    I was suggested this website by my cousin. I am not sure whether this
    post is written by him as no one else know such detailed about my problem.
    You are incredible! Thanks!

    Reply
  7. except credit
    December 27, 2016 at 5:02 am

    Ahaa, its nice discussion regarding this post here at this website, I have
    read all that, so at this time me also commenting at this place.

    Reply
  8. sales skills discovering
    December 29, 2016 at 8:29 pm

    Greetings! I know this is kinda off topic however , I’d figured I’d ask.

    Would you be interested in trading links or maybe guest
    authoring a blog article or vice-versa? My website addresses a lot of the same subjects as yours and I think we could greatly benefit from each other.
    If you might be interested feel free to shoot
    me an email. I look forward to hearing from you!
    Great blog by the way!

    Reply
  9. Miles
    December 29, 2016 at 11:31 pm

    Hi, I do believe this is a great blog. I stumbledupon it 😉 I will revisit once again since i have bookmarked it.
    Money and freedom is the greatest way to change, may you be rich and continue to guide others.

    Reply
  10. Lacy
    December 30, 2016 at 2:13 am

    I’m very happy to discover this site. I wanted to thank you for ones time just
    for this fantastic read!! I definitely savored every bit of it and I have you saved as a favorite to look
    at new information in your web site.

    Reply
  11. Leopoldo
    December 31, 2016 at 10:06 am

    Greetings, There’s no doubt that your web site could possibly be
    having browser compatibility issues. When I look at your site in Safari, it looks fine however, if opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping issues.
    I simply wanted to give you a quick heads up!
    Besides that, excellent site!

    Reply
  12. Lorraine
    December 31, 2016 at 5:50 pm

    Heya just wanted to give you a quick heads up and let you know a few of the images aren’t
    loading correctly. I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue.
    I’ve tried it in two different web browsers and both show the same results.

    Reply
  13. Lanora
    January 1, 2017 at 6:56 pm

    I am genuinely thankful to the holder of this site who has shared
    this enormous paragraph at at this place.

    Reply
  14. Jasmin
    January 2, 2017 at 11:05 am

    I just couldn’t leave your web site before suggesting that I extremely loved the standard information an individual supply to your guests?
    Is gonna be again often in order to investigate cross-check new posts

    Reply
  15. Lorrie
    January 8, 2017 at 9:10 pm

    I have been surfing online more than 2 hours today, yet
    I never found any interesting article like yours. It’s pretty
    worth enough for me. In my opinion, if all website owners and bloggers made good content as you
    did, the internet will be much more useful than ever before.

    Reply
  16. www.okaihau.co.nz
    January 11, 2017 at 10:32 am

    Hello there! I could have sworn I’ve been to this blog before but after browsing through
    some of the post I realized it’s new to me. Anyways, I’m definitely delighted I found it and I’ll be bookmarking and
    checking back frequently!

    Reply
  17. ranked amazon book
    January 12, 2017 at 9:29 am

    Oh my goodness! Awesome article dude! Thanks, However I am experiencing issues with your RSS.
    I don’t know the reason why I cannot join it. Is there anybody getting identical RSS problems?
    Anybody who knows the solution can you kindly respond?
    Thanks!!

    Reply
  18. network marketing downline
    January 13, 2017 at 6:17 am

    This is my first time visit at here and i am really happy to read everthing at alone place.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© جميع الحقوق محفوظة. الموقع الرسمي لقناة ONTV