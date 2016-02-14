شكري يلتقي بوزيرة الدفاع الألمانية ووزير الخارجية الفرنسي

February 14, 2016

56b84c32a19bc

 

التقي وزير الخارجية سامح شكري في مدينة ميونخ بوزيرة الدفاع الألمانية فون دانلاين حيث تناول معها الأوضاع في ليبيا واهمية تشكيل حكومة الوفاق الوطني وسبل تعزيز التنسيق والتشاور المشترك حول الأوضاع الأمنية هناك ومواجهة ظاهرة الهجرة غير الشرعية انطلاقا من السواحل الليبية.

وذكر المستشار احمد ابو زيد المتحدث باسم وزارة الخارجية ان اللقاء تناول بشكل مستفيض تطورات الأزمة السورية في ضوء نتائج اجتماع المجموعة الدولية لدعم سوريا علي صعيدي وقف الاعمال العدائية وتوصيل المساعدات الانسانية، كما  تم تناول أهمية توحيد وتفعيل الجهود الدولية لمكافحة الاٍرهاب وبصفة خاصة تنظيم داعش الإرهابي.

اضاف المتحدث باسم الخارجية، انه تم ايضا تناول تطوير العلاقات الثنائية المتميزة بين البلدين في مختلف المجالات بما يحقق مصالح البلدين.

 ومن ناحية اخري، التقي وزير الخارجية مساء ١٣ الجاري مع وزير الخارجية الفرنسي الجديد جون مارك ايرو حيث تناول معه تطورات القضية الفلسطينية واهمية العمل علي دفع حل الدولتين بما يفضي الي إقامة دولة فلسطينية مستقلة،  وخطورة استمرار الوضع الراهن، كما ناقش الوزيران تطورات الازمتين السورية والليبية والجهود المصرية الفرنسية المشتركة بالتعاون مع المجتمع الدولي للتوصل الي حلول سياسية للازمتين . كما تناول شكري مع نظيره الفرنسي تطورات العلاقات الثنائية المتميزة بين البلدين والتحضيرات الجارية لزيارة الرئيس الفرنسي القادمة لمصر .

