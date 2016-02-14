شكري يلتقي مع وزير خارجية بولندا

February 14, 2016

التقي سامح شكري وزير الخارجية صباح اليوم مع نظيره البولندي، حيث تناول معه تطورات العلاقات الثنائية وسبل تطويرها في مختلف المجالات السياسية والاقتصادية والسياحية باعتبار مصر مقصدا سياحيا هاما للسياح البولنديين، حيث شدد الوزير شكري خلال اللقاء علي الإجراءات الأمنية المشددة التي يتم تطبيقها لمزيد من تأمين كافة المقاصد السياحية والتأكيد علي إن مصر آمنة تماما وأهمية استعادة السياحة البولندية الوافدة الي معدلاتها الطبيعية. 

وذكر المتحدث باسم وزارة الخارجية أن الوزير البولندي رحب بالدعوة الموجهة إليه لزيارة مصر في المستقبل القريب لمزيد من تعزيز العلاقات الثنائية والتشاور حول القضايا الدولية والإقليمية التي تهم البلدين، موضحا أن اللقاء شهد تبادلا لوجهات النظر  بين الوزيرين حول عدد من القضايا الإقليمية وفي مقدمتها قضية الإرهاب وتعزيز التعاون في مواجهتها باعتبارها خطرا عالميا، فضلا عن تناول تطورات الأزمة السورية والأزمة الليبية وارتباطهما بقضيتي الإرهاب وتدفق اللاجئين والمهاجرين غير الشرعيين إلي أوربا، والأهمية البالغة للدور المصري باعتبار ان استقرار مصر هام للغاية لاستقرار المنطقة والقارة الأوروبية.

