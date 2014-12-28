صباح ON: أفكار مبتكرة خارج الصندوق لتنفيذ مشروع شقتك من دماغك

December 28, 2014


شباب بره الصندوق .. لمصر بره الصندوق .. مسابقة أطلقت للبحث عن حلول مبتكرة “خارج الصندوق” للمشاكل المختلفة التي نمر بها .. وتمت المسابقة بالتعاون مع وزارة الدولة للتطوير الحضري والعشوائيات ووزارة وهيئة تنشيط السياحة، حيث ستقوم الوزارات بتنفيذ المشروعات الفائزة في المسابقة وإشراك مقدميها من الشباب في متابعة أعمال التنفيذ معانا للحديث عن مشروع شقتك دماغك .. رنا فايز، مصمم داخلي و عمرو هشام، مصمم داخلي

© جميع الحقوق محفوظة. الموقع الرسمي لقناة ONTV