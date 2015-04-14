صباح ON: إحتفالات بشم النسيم مع المطربة الغنائية السودانية جواهر

April 14, 2015


الحقيقة مصر بتعتز وتحب أهل النوبة معانا النهاردة الضيفة نوبية سودانية ولدت من أب نوبي شمال السودان وهيا صاحبة صوت مميز أغانيها خطفت قلوب المصريين ابتسامتها دخلت على كل القلوب ببساطة وبسرعة إمكانيتها الصوتية من الطبقات القوية دة اللي خلاها الجمهور تحقق شهرة كبيرة في العالم العربي بتتميز بلون غنائي ورقصات سودانية مميزة بتأديها اثناء الغناء وهيا معانا في الأستديو المطربة جواهر

104 comments

  1. perfume shop
    December 6, 2016 at 4:33 am

    TAEcdo You ave made some decent points there. I checked on the web for more information about the issue and found most people will go along with your views on this site.

    Reply
  2. best book light
    December 7, 2016 at 8:08 pm

    this, such as you wrote the book in it or something.

    Reply
  3. รับผลิตสบู่
    December 7, 2016 at 9:38 pm

    very couple of internet websites that take place to be in depth below, from our point of view are undoubtedly properly really worth checking out

    Reply
  4. kpntravels
    December 8, 2016 at 9:24 am

    That as a great post. Thank you so much.

    Reply
  5. Jasa Share Facebook
    December 8, 2016 at 1:42 pm

    ThаА аЂаre is noticeablаАааБТ a ton to realize about thаАабТТаАабТа.

    Reply
  6. pirater un compte facebook
    December 8, 2016 at 4:42 pm

    I want looking through and I conceive this website got some truly useful stuff on it!.

    Reply
  7. perth solar systems
    December 8, 2016 at 6:12 pm

    It as really a nice and useful piece of info. I am glad that you shared this helpful info with us. Please keep us up to date like this. Thanks for sharing.

    Reply
  8. Beauty Coupons
    December 8, 2016 at 9:09 pm

    This excellent website really has all of the information I wanted concerning this subject and didn at know who to ask.

    Reply
  9. online shopping
    December 9, 2016 at 12:12 am

    There are so many choices out there that I am completely confused..

    Reply
  10. giá lam nhôm
    December 9, 2016 at 1:40 am

    us so I came to take a look. I am definitely enjoying the information.

    Reply
  11. escort in uk
    December 9, 2016 at 5:58 am

    Remarkable record! I ran across the idea same advantaging. Hard test in trade in a while in the direction of realize if further positions am real augment.

    Reply
  12. NR 305 Entire Course
    December 9, 2016 at 7:26 am

    Thank you, I ave just been looking for information about this subject for ages and yours is the greatest I ave discovered till now. But, what about the conclusion? Are you sure about the source?

    Reply
  13. just go to
    December 9, 2016 at 10:15 am

    Muchos Gracias for your article. Awesome.

    Reply
  14. Pencil Sharpener Reviews
    December 9, 2016 at 11:39 am

    Very good post. I certainly love this site. Keep it up!

    Reply
  15. eebest8 michael
    December 9, 2016 at 12:27 pm

    “Very good article.Thanks Again. Really Great.”

    Reply
  16. workplace health and safety
    December 9, 2016 at 12:52 pm

    Enjoyed every bit of your post.Really thank you! Want more.

    Reply
  17. Grandeur Park Residences
    December 9, 2016 at 1:04 pm

    This is one awesome article post. Will read on

    Reply
  18. end of lease cleaning
    December 9, 2016 at 3:44 pm

    Fantastic blog article.

    Reply
  19. the glades
    December 10, 2016 at 3:27 am

    I think this is a real great article post.Really looking forward to read more. Awesome.

    Reply
  20. get insurance
    December 10, 2016 at 8:01 am

    You generated some decent points there. I looked on-line for that challenge and identified most people will go coupled with with all of your website.

    Reply
  21. flooring utah
    December 10, 2016 at 10:56 am

    rest аА аБТf the аАабТаite аАабТТаАабТа also reаА аЂаlly

    Reply
  22. casino siteleri para yatırma
    December 10, 2016 at 3:38 pm

    Fantastic blog.Much thanks again. Really Great.

    Reply
  23. where to buy hem relief
    December 10, 2016 at 10:41 pm

    You have mentioned very interesting points ! ps decent website. I am going to a special place when I die, but I want to make sure my life is special while I am here. by Payne Stewart.

    Reply
  24. senior care reviews
    December 11, 2016 at 4:47 am

    This unique blog is really interesting additionally diverting. I have found many helpful stuff out of this amazing blog. I ad love to go back over and over again. Thanks!

    Reply
  25. this page
    December 12, 2016 at 4:29 am

    You can certainly see your expertise in the work you write. The world hopes for more passionate writers like you who aren at afraid to say how they believe. Always go after your heart.

    Reply
  26. Yacht Charters in Puerto Rico
    December 12, 2016 at 6:02 am

    I think this is a real great blog post. Want more.

    Reply
  27. Photographer
    December 12, 2016 at 7:37 am

    Your method of explaining everything in this piece of writing is actually good, every one be able to simply understand it, Thanks a lot.

    Reply
  28. couch in raten zahlen
    December 12, 2016 at 9:12 am

    I think this is a real great blog post.Thanks Again. Fantastic.

    Reply
  29. DELIVERY ATHENS
    December 12, 2016 at 9:34 am

    Looking forward to reading more. Great blog article.Really thank you! Great.

    Reply
  30. sary vetaveta
    December 12, 2016 at 12:13 pm

    really appreciate your content. Please let me know.

    Reply
  31. Blog Ideas
    December 12, 2016 at 1:45 pm

    I visited various blogs but the audio quality for

    Reply
  32. dieta zdrowa i skuteczna
    December 13, 2016 at 11:34 am

    Fantastic blog.Thanks Again. Really Great.

    Reply
  33. st george chiropractor
    December 13, 2016 at 2:03 pm

    I truly like your weblog submit. Keep putting up far more useful info, we value it!

    Reply
  34. healthy activity
    December 13, 2016 at 6:49 pm

    to continue your great job, have a nice afternoon!

    Reply
  35. canada goose outlet online
    December 14, 2016 at 4:02 pm

    This particular blog is really interesting additionally amusing. I have discovered a bunch of helpful advices out of this blog. I ad love to come back again soon. Thanks!

    Reply
  36. The Lost Ways
    December 14, 2016 at 5:36 pm

    Simply a smiling visitor here to share the love (:, btw outstanding design and style.

    Reply
  37. best recumbent exercise bike
    December 15, 2016 at 10:11 am

    Very neat blog.Really thank you! Awesome.

    Reply
  38. Saura Johnston
    December 15, 2016 at 1:56 pm

    Really appreciate you sharing this article.Much thanks again. Keep writing.

    Reply
  39. Scavolini Appliancesconnection
    December 15, 2016 at 6:45 pm

    Perhaps You Also Make A lot of these Slip ups With the bag !

    Reply
  40. baume du tigre
    December 15, 2016 at 8:22 pm

    Real superb information can be found on blog.

    Reply
  41. Children
    December 15, 2016 at 8:36 pm

    wow, awesome blog post.Really thank you! Want more.

    Reply
  42. play friv games
    December 15, 2016 at 10:10 pm

    I think this is a real great blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Much obliged.

    Reply
  43. click here
    December 16, 2016 at 1:11 am

    You have brought up a very fantastic points , thanks for the post.

    Reply
  44. handmade greetings card design
    December 16, 2016 at 2:49 am

    Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic blog.Really looking forward to read more. Will read on

    Reply
  45. beautiful birthday cards for lover
    December 16, 2016 at 4:28 am

    Rattling good info can be found on web blog.

    Reply
  46. zeal for life
    December 16, 2016 at 6:07 am

    There as definately a great deal to find out about this topic. I love all the points you have made.

    Reply
  47. Justinbet canlı bahis
    December 16, 2016 at 12:44 pm

    I truly appreciate this article.Really looking forward to read more. Will read on

    Reply
  48. superbetin bahis
    December 17, 2016 at 1:47 am

    Websites you should visit Every once in a while we choose blogs that we read. Listed below are the latest sites that we choose

    Reply
  49. hotel casablanca
    December 17, 2016 at 5:03 am

    It as hard to come by educated people for this topic, but you sound like you know what you are talking about! Thanks

    Reply
  50. sushi take away milano corso como
    December 17, 2016 at 6:42 am

    Thanks again for the blog article.Thanks Again. Keep writing.

    Reply
  51. Bahis şirketi
    December 17, 2016 at 8:25 am

    wow, awesome post.Much thanks again. Will read on

    Reply
  52. Freelance writing jobs
    December 17, 2016 at 2:37 pm

    Im thankful for the article post.Thanks Again. Fantastic.

    Reply
  53. meilleur taux hypothecaire quebec
    December 17, 2016 at 8:00 pm

    Thanks-a-mundo for the blog article.Much thanks again. Cool.

    Reply
  54. do you tip uber drivers
    December 18, 2016 at 1:42 pm

    I think other web-site proprietors should take this site as an model, very clean and wonderful user friendly style and design, let alone the content. You are an expert in this topic!

    Reply
  55. lyme treatment
    December 18, 2016 at 7:39 pm

    Thank you ever so for you blog article. Really Cool.

    Reply
  56. explore
    December 19, 2016 at 11:24 am

    Wow, awesome blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your web site is great, as well as the content!

    Reply
  57. UP Board 12th Results 2017
    December 19, 2016 at 3:04 pm

    wow, awesome blog. Fantastic.

    Reply
  58. Sales Management
    December 20, 2016 at 11:38 am

    Say, you got a nice article post. Want more.

    Reply
  59. website maken
    December 20, 2016 at 4:28 pm

    Looking forward to reading more. Great article.Really looking forward to read more. Really Great.

    Reply
  60. betboo guncel giris
    December 20, 2016 at 8:01 pm

    You made some good points there. I looked on the internet for the subject and found most persons will approve with your blog.

    Reply
  61. casinometropol casino
    December 21, 2016 at 4:35 am

    It as very effortless to find out any matter on web as compared to books, as I found this paragraph at this web page.

    Reply
  62. superbetin bonuslar
    December 21, 2016 at 6:18 am

    That as truly a pleasant movie described in this paragraph regarding how to write a piece of writing, so i got clear idea from here.

    Reply
  63. mua ve online
    December 21, 2016 at 9:46 am

    This particular blog is obviously educating and factual. I have picked up a bunch of useful advices out of this amazing blog. I ad love to return again soon. Thanks a lot!

    Reply
  64. lunch box
    December 21, 2016 at 10:30 am

    Looking forward to reading more. Great blog article. Fantastic.

    Reply
  65. Lawyer indonesia
    December 21, 2016 at 6:26 pm

    Im getting a javascript error, is anyone else?

    Reply
  66. best binoculars under 200
    December 21, 2016 at 8:27 pm

    Thanks for the blog.Really thank you! Cool.

    Reply
  67. ortho home defense mouse traps
    December 22, 2016 at 10:07 am

    Thanks a lot for the article.Really thank you! Really Great.

    Reply
  68. http://nonsurgicaltummytuck.net/
    December 22, 2016 at 1:51 pm

    Very good post! We are linking to this great content on our site. Keep up the good writing.

    Reply
  69. for details
    December 22, 2016 at 7:09 pm

    Im obliged for the article.Much thanks again. Keep writing.

    Reply
  70. Schrottabholung Lemgo
    December 22, 2016 at 8:54 pm

    Really enjoyed this blog.Really looking forward to read more. Want more.

    Reply
  71. awesome facts
    December 22, 2016 at 10:36 pm

    you can even cross your pinkies. In about three weeks ago I

    Reply
  72. Indian companies business offers statup arena
    December 23, 2016 at 11:23 am

    Thank you ever so for you post.Really thank you! Awesome.

    Reply
  73. check
    December 23, 2016 at 7:57 pm

    Wow, awesome weblog structure! How long have you been blogging for? you make running a blog look easy. The full look of your web site is fantastic, as well as the content!

    Reply
  74. leistungsgradbeurteilung
    December 23, 2016 at 9:39 pm

    I really liked your blog article.Really looking forward to read more.

    Reply
  75. driver htc
    December 23, 2016 at 11:25 pm

    Regards for this marvellous post, I am glad I discovered this web site on yahoo.

    Reply
  76. yoga pants
    December 24, 2016 at 1:08 am

    It as really a nice and helpful piece of information. I am glad that you shared this useful info with us. Please keep us informed like this. Thanks for sharing.

    Reply
  77. kreditvergleich kostenlos
    December 24, 2016 at 2:51 am

    Thankyou for this tremendous post, I am glad I observed this site on yahoo.

    Reply
  78. ΠΟΡΤΕΣ ΑΣΦΑΛΕΙΑΣ
    December 24, 2016 at 4:31 pm

    IaаАабТТаЂааАабТТаБТm a extended time watcher and I just believed IaаАабТТаЂааАабТТаБТd drop by and say hi there there for your extremely initially time.

    Reply
  79. Uk Music
    December 25, 2016 at 1:29 am

    Wow, great article.Really looking forward to read more.

    Reply
  80. quicktest pro training
    December 26, 2016 at 6:31 pm

    Major thankies for the post.Really looking forward to read more. Keep writing.

    Reply
  81. C2010-597 Questions Free
    December 26, 2016 at 10:03 pm

    Right now it looks like Expression Engine is the preferred blogging platform out there right now. (from what I ave read) Is that what you are using on your blog?

    Reply
  82. Nude Shows
    December 27, 2016 at 1:36 am

    Thanks for a marvelous posting! I definitely enjoyed reading it, you can be a

    Reply
  83. cricbuzz live streaming
    December 27, 2016 at 7:05 am

    Thorn of Girl Great info can be discovered on this website website.

    Reply
  84. advshares promo
    December 27, 2016 at 9:57 am

    Really appreciate you sharing this article.Really looking forward to read more. Keep writing.

    Reply
  85. start a business
    December 27, 2016 at 2:26 pm

    Looking forward to reading more. Great article.Really thank you! Want more.

    Reply
  86. Selenium Online tutorials
    December 27, 2016 at 4:12 pm

    What as up, just wanted to tell you, I loved this post. It was practical. Keep on posting!

    Reply
  87. payday loans
    December 27, 2016 at 5:58 pm

    Very Fascinating Blog! Thank You For This Blog!

    Reply
  88. justinbet bonus
    December 27, 2016 at 7:45 pm

    you employ a fantastic weblog here! want to earn some invite posts on my website?

    Reply
  89. betboo
    December 28, 2016 at 1:06 am

    When considering home roofing styles, there are still roofing shovel a

    Reply
  90. bets10 canl? bahis giris
    December 28, 2016 at 6:26 am

    Thorn of Girl Great info can be discovered on this website website.

    Reply
  91. taxis coventry
    December 28, 2016 at 6:57 pm

    I wanted to thank you for this fantastic article, I certainly loved each and every small bit of it. I ave bookmarked your internet site to look at the latest stuff you post.

    Reply
  92. mug collector
    December 29, 2016 at 6:04 am

    Its hard to find good help I am forever saying that its hard to find good help, but here is

    Reply
  93. baby pandora charms
    December 29, 2016 at 5:17 pm

    Thank you ever so for you article post. Much obliged.

    Reply
  94. hiperbet mobil
    December 29, 2016 at 9:03 pm

    This blog is really cool and besides informative. I have chosen a lot of useful advices out of this amazing blog. I ad love to visit it over and over again. Thanks!

    Reply
  95. free mp3 songs download
    December 31, 2016 at 4:45 am

    A round of applause for your blog post.Much thanks again. Awesome.

    Reply
  96. take a look at
    December 31, 2016 at 7:55 am

    Im thankful for the blog.Thanks Again. Fantastic.

    Reply
  97. Fernandez
    December 31, 2016 at 9:31 am

    Major thankies for the post.Really thank you! Will read on…

    Reply
  98. inn travel
    December 31, 2016 at 11:06 am

    Wow, great blog post. Awesome.

    Reply
  99. mystery shoppers to catch employees stealing
    December 31, 2016 at 1:38 pm

    Thanks a lot for the blog article.Much thanks again. Awesome.

    Reply
  100. payday loans
    December 31, 2016 at 5:24 pm

    This unique blog is no doubt cool additionally informative. I have discovered a lot of interesting advices out of this amazing blog. I ad love to return over and over again. Thanks a bunch!

    Reply
  101. novosti ameriki chitat'
    January 2, 2017 at 10:06 am

    I really enjoy the blog article.Much thanks again. Want more.

    Reply
  102. seaside residence
    January 2, 2017 at 1:45 pm

    Thanks a lot for the article post. Cool.

    Reply
  103. blowjob
    January 2, 2017 at 2:34 pm

    Spot on with this write-up, I really think this website wants way more consideration. I all most likely be once more to learn rather more, thanks for that info.

    Reply
  104. Gadget & Gear
    January 2, 2017 at 3:32 pm

    Really informative blog article.Really thank you! Really Great.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© جميع الحقوق محفوظة. الموقع الرسمي لقناة ONTV