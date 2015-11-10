صباح ON – إسلام الغزولي المرشح لعضوية مجلس النواب بدائرة مصر الجديدة عن حزب المصريين الأحرار

November 10, 2015

فى إطار اللجوء للأساليب المبتكرة فى الدعاية الانتخابية لبرلمان 2015، استخدم إسلام الغزولى، المرشح لعضوية مجلس النواب بدائرة مصر الجديدة، عن حزب المصريين الأحرار، طريقة جديدة للدعاية بطرح أغنية باسم “جيل مبيعرفش المستحيل”، لتشجيع المصريين وخاصة الشباب على استكمال الاستحقاق الثالث والأخير من خارطة الطريق لبناء المؤسسات الديمقراطية المصرية .. اليوم معنا في الأستديو إسلام الغزولي – المرشح لعضوية مجلس النواب بدائرة مصر الجديدة عن حزب المصريين الأحرار ، والأستاذ مصطفى بركات – عضو حملة المرشح غسلام الغزولي

155 comments

  1. perfumes
    December 6, 2016 at 2:10 am

    HEEAal Very good information. Lucky me I recently found your website by accident (stumbleupon). I ave bookmarked it for later!

    Reply
  2. รับผลิตสบู่
    December 7, 2016 at 9:31 pm

    Some really nice and useful information on this website, likewise I think the design contains wonderful features.

    Reply
  3. Penginapan Murah Di Depok
    December 7, 2016 at 11:07 pm

    Perfectly written content, thanks for selective information.

    Reply
  4. grandeur park residences
    December 8, 2016 at 2:08 am

    This very blog is really entertaining and also diverting. I have picked many interesting tips out of this amazing blog. I ad love to return every once in a while. Thanks a bunch!

    Reply
  5. artificial christmas trees
    December 8, 2016 at 7:54 am

    You made some decent points there. I looked on the internet for more info about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this site.

    Reply
  6. setc
    December 8, 2016 at 9:17 am

    Wow! Thank you! I permanently wanted to write on my site something like that. Can I implement a fragment of your post to my website?

    Reply
  7. comment pirater un compte facebook
    December 8, 2016 at 12:12 pm

    Major thankies for the article post.Really looking forward to read more. Awesome.

    Reply
    • rlatjsdnr951.dothome.co.kr
      December 23, 2016 at 4:34 am

      Prepubertal hypogonadism is normally defined by infantile genitalia and lack off
      virilization, whhile the development of hypogonadism after puberty often results in ailments
      like diminished libido, erectile dysfunction,
      infertility, gynecomastia, reduced masculinization, changes in body composition, reductions in body and faacial hair, annd osteoporosis.

      Reply
  8. cheap solar systems perth
    December 8, 2016 at 6:05 pm

    Regards for all your efforts that you have put in this. very interesting information.

    Reply
  9. lam chắn nắng
    December 9, 2016 at 1:34 am

    I really liked your post.Much thanks again. Cool.

    Reply
  10. Grandeur Park Residences
    December 9, 2016 at 8:44 am

    Some were practical, of course, but others were psychological

    Reply
  11. girls urban fashion
    December 9, 2016 at 9:55 am

    I think this is a real great article.Really looking forward to read more. Much obliged.

    Reply
  12. people counting
    December 9, 2016 at 11:19 am

    Im grateful for the blog. Keep writing.

    Reply
  13. aunt
    December 9, 2016 at 1:09 pm

    Looking forward to reading more. Great blog post.Really thank you! Will read on…

    Reply
  14. end of lease cleaning services sydney
    December 9, 2016 at 3:37 pm

    Great, thanks for sharing this post.Thanks Again. Awesome.

    Reply
  15. how to facetime on android
    December 9, 2016 at 3:49 pm

    There as certainly a great deal to know about this topic. I like all the points you have made.

    Reply
  16. Get More Info
    December 9, 2016 at 5:23 pm

    Thank you for helping out, fantastic information. Considering how dangerous everything is, nothing is really very frightening. by Gertrude Stein.

    Reply
  17. Grandeur Park Residence Condo
    December 9, 2016 at 6:54 pm

    maybe you would have some experience with something like this.

    Reply
  18. rosavila
    December 9, 2016 at 8:22 pm

    This blog is no doubt entertaining as well as diverting. I have found many handy things out of this blog. I ad love to visit it every once in a while. Thanks a lot!

    Reply
  19. job seekers in uae
    December 9, 2016 at 9:38 pm

    Major thanks for the post.Really looking forward to read more.

    Reply
  20. Free Video Downloader
    December 9, 2016 at 11:05 pm

    Thanks so much for the blog post.Really thank you!

    Reply
  21. 120ml e liquid
    December 10, 2016 at 12:29 am

    Im obliged for the blog post. Great.

    Reply
    • Novella
      December 22, 2016 at 11:46 pm

      See, as you increase your testosterone levels through means of injectable testosterone
      ttherapy or any other testosterone improvement plan that
      actually works, the normal signals from your brain to your testicles to produce testosterone (your luteinizing hormone LH) stop.

      Reply
  22. Vandablad
    December 10, 2016 at 12:53 am

    Im obliged for the blog.Thanks Again. Great.

    Reply
  23. buy a franchise in phoenix
    December 10, 2016 at 4:59 am

    Wow, superb blog layout! How long have you ever been running a blog for? you made blogging look easy. The whole glance of your web site is excellent, let alone the content!

    Reply
    • Ian
      December 23, 2016 at 4:26 am

      Men were followed by them for three years, and excluded patients with psychiatric
      diagnoses in the year before thbey were diagnosed with tumours.

      Reply
  24. hair and scalp analysis
    December 10, 2016 at 6:27 am

    Superb Article My brother suggested I might like this web site. He was totally right. This post truly made my day. You can not imagine simply how much time I had spent for this info! Thanks!

    Reply
  25. brooklyn hair restoration
    December 10, 2016 at 9:22 am

    Quite right! It There is apparently a lot to realize about this. I suppose you made some good points in features also.

    Reply
  26. blackjack bahis türleri
    December 10, 2016 at 4:45 pm

    Very good blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Much obliged.

    Reply
    • Sylvester
      December 23, 2016 at 12:03 am

      The benefits of testosterone injections contain skin thickening, body hair and muscle and strength advancement, development in sexual desire, and fell irritability annd depression.

      Reply
  27. bryce canyon tours
    December 10, 2016 at 6:09 pm

    It as in fact very complicated in this active life to listen news on Television, therefore I simply use world wide web for that purpose, and take the hottest information.

    Reply
  28. online bahis oyna
    December 10, 2016 at 7:17 pm

    I think this is a real great blog.

    Reply
    • dov rand md nj
      December 23, 2016 at 12:08 am

      Rcent studies demonstrate that horrible, age related
      illnesses like Alzheimer’s, dementia, type 2 diabetes, osteoporosis, ardiovascular disease and the Metabolic Syndrome mmay all
      be effected by testosterone therapy.

      Reply
  29. how to antique wood furniture with paint
    December 10, 2016 at 9:05 pm

    Some truly prime articles on this web site , bookmarked.

    Reply
  30. spicy food and hemorrhoids
    December 10, 2016 at 10:34 pm

    I think this is a real great post.Really looking forward to read more. Really Cool.

    Reply
  31. credible home builders
    December 11, 2016 at 1:36 am

    Thankyou for helping out, excellent info.

    Reply
  32. international seo
    December 11, 2016 at 3:08 am

    Major thankies for the article.Really thank you! Much obliged.

    Reply
  33. seo st. george ut
    December 11, 2016 at 7:44 am

    Nice article! Also visit my site about Clomid success stories

    Reply
  34. plumbers
    December 11, 2016 at 9:17 am

    Major thankies for the article. Will read on

    Reply
  35. Birmingham tutors
    December 11, 2016 at 10:09 pm

    This particular blog is no doubt cool additionally factual. I have picked up a bunch of helpful advices out of this amazing blog. I ad love to come back again and again. Thanks a lot!

    Reply
  36. the glades condo
    December 12, 2016 at 1:16 am

    Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Want more.

    Reply
  37. racetams
    December 12, 2016 at 2:48 am

    This page definitely has all the information I needed concerning this subject and didn at know who to ask.

    Reply
  38. Yacht Charters in Puerto Rico
    December 12, 2016 at 5:55 am

    Very nice write-up. I absolutely love this site. Continue the good work!

    Reply
  39. Wohnwagenvermietung
    December 12, 2016 at 10:35 am

    I think this is a real great blog post.Thanks Again. Will read on

    Reply
  40. Blog Ideas
    December 12, 2016 at 1:38 pm

    Really informative article post.Really thank you! Cool.

    Reply
  41. ΘΩΡΑΚΙΣΜΕΝΕΣ ΠΟΡΤΕΣ
    December 13, 2016 at 9:39 am

    Enjoyed every bit of your post.Really looking forward to read more. Will read on…

    Reply
  42. Headaches
    December 13, 2016 at 8:16 pm

    singles dating sites Hey there, You ave done an incredible job. I will certainly digg it and personally recommend to my friends. I am sure they will be benefited from this web site.

    Reply
  43. the glades condo
    December 13, 2016 at 11:27 pm

    Of course, what a magnificent website and educative posts, I surely will bookmark your website.Best Regards!

    Reply
  44. best shark vacuum reviews
    December 14, 2016 at 2:19 pm

    Looking forward to reading more. Great article post.Really thank you! Cool.

    Reply
    • Clarence
      December 23, 2016 at 12:03 am

      One study 38 foun tbat women with 0 to 10 ng per dL
      (0 to 0.3 nmol per L) had noticeably decreased sexual desire
      inn all scenarios and absent or markedly reduced orgasms.

      Reply
  45. The Lost Ways
    December 14, 2016 at 5:29 pm

    Well I really liked studying it. This post offered by you is very useful for proper planning.

    Reply
  46. best exercise bike
    December 15, 2016 at 10:03 am

    This is one awesome blog.Thanks Again. Really Great.

    Reply
  47. kizi online
    December 15, 2016 at 10:02 pm

    This is one awesome article.Really thank you! Fantastic.

    Reply
  48. this website
    December 16, 2016 at 1:03 am

    the near future. Anyway, should you have any suggestions or techniques for new blog owners please

    Reply
  49. great birthday card ideas
    December 16, 2016 at 4:21 am

    The account aided me a acceptable deal. I had been

    Reply
  50. Justinbet casino
    December 16, 2016 at 12:36 pm

    I was suggested this website by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as no one else know such detailed about my trouble. You are wonderful! Thanks!

    Reply
  51. hiperbet bonus
    December 16, 2016 at 8:44 pm

    Well I really liked studying it. This post offered by you is very useful for proper planning.

    Reply
  52. matrixbet casino
    December 16, 2016 at 10:23 pm

    Very good blog article.Really thank you! Fantastic.

    Reply
  53. superbetin bahis oyna
    December 17, 2016 at 1:39 am

    Really clear web site, regards for this post.

    Reply
  54. tempobet bahis
    December 17, 2016 at 3:16 am

    isabel marant sneakers pas cher isabel marant sneakers pas cher

    Reply
  55. wie teuer ist in marokko
    December 17, 2016 at 4:55 am

    this content Someone left me a comment on my blogger. I have clicked to publish the comment. Now I wish to delete this comment. How do I do that?..

    Reply
  56. pottery barn sheets
    December 17, 2016 at 6:14 pm

    Thanks-a-mundo for the article post. Much obliged.

    Reply
    • Peter
      December 22, 2016 at 11:54 pm

      Forr each patient, weigh the potential increased risk of important adverse cardiovascular consequences and other dangers of testosterone replacement treatment against the possible benefits of treating hypogonadism.

      Reply
  57. FloriaJKeser
    December 18, 2016 at 9:05 am

    You will be so cool! I actually do not think I’ve go
    through just one thing like this before. So nice to find someone with some original ideas on this issue.
    Really.. many thanks for starting this up. This web site is
    a thing that’s needed on the internet, someone with many originality!

    Reply
  58. visit website
    December 19, 2016 at 11:16 am

    I surely did not realize that. Learnt some thing new these days! Thanks for that.

    Reply
  59. ny probate attorney
    December 19, 2016 at 1:20 pm

    Awesome article post.Thanks Again. Much obliged.

    Reply
  60. IsiahJYingst
    December 19, 2016 at 9:14 pm

    Great delivery. Sound arguments. Maintain the good spirit.

    Reply
    • Harriet
      December 23, 2016 at 12:01 am

      Studies have shown that testosterone deficiency is associated with a
      number of important health problems including metabolic syndrome, obesity,
      diabetes, and bone fractures Guys who meet medical criteria for
      treatment should get therapy.

      Reply
    • http://bloominghw0323.net/xe/SUPPORT/1148399
      December 23, 2016 at 4:20 am

      It’s still unclrar whether the results extednd too other inhabitants of
      guys — ffor example, men of the exact same age group who are taking testosterone for low-T
      syndrome or for anti-aging purposes, or younger men taking itt for physical improvement.

      Reply
  61. unclaimed properties
    December 20, 2016 at 9:50 am

    A big thank you for your article.Really looking forward to read more. Really Great.

    Reply
  62. CRM solution
    December 20, 2016 at 11:29 am

    Really informative article.Really thank you! Great.

    Reply
  63. MacBHammon
    December 20, 2016 at 4:26 pm

    I am sure this article has touched each of the internet people, its really really nice post on strengthening new blog.

    Reply
    • dr dov rand new jersey
      December 23, 2016 at 4:31 am

      The Xu meta-analysis entailed 27 released, randomized, placebo-controlled trials symbolizing 2,994 largely middle aged and elderly male participants (1,773 treated with testosterone and 1,261 treated
      with placebo) who reported 180 cardiovascular-related adverse events.9 This study foind that testosterone herapy was correlated with an increased risk of adverse
      cardiovascular events (Odds Ratio OR=1.5, 95% CI: 1.1-2.1);
      yet, methodological issues limit decisions.

      Reply
  64. LannyQAbbitt
    December 20, 2016 at 6:04 pm

    I get pleasure from, cause I discovered exactly what I used to
    be having a look for. You’ve ended my 4 day lengthy hunt!
    God Bless you man. Have a nice day. Bye

    Reply
  65. betboo bahis sitesi
    December 20, 2016 at 7:53 pm

    There as noticeably a bundle to find out about this. I assume you made certain nice points in features also.

    Reply
  66. MiloVKnoff
    December 20, 2016 at 8:09 pm

    Fascinating blog! Is your theme personalized or do you download it from somewhere?
    A theme like yours with some simple adjustements would really make my blog shine.
    Please tell me where you got your theme. Many thanks

    Reply
  67. WinfordZYuan
    December 20, 2016 at 10:17 pm

    Excellent site you might have here.. It’s difficult to find high-quality writing like yours
    nowadays. I truly appreciate individuals like
    you! Be cautious!!

    Reply
  68. forvebet bonuslar
    December 20, 2016 at 11:17 pm

    Lovely website! I am loving it!! Will come back again. I am bookmarking your feeds also

    Reply
  69. matrixbet giris
    December 21, 2016 at 2:42 am

    rest аА аБТf the аАабТаite аАабТТаАабТа also reаА аЂаlly

    Reply
  70. casinometropol casino
    December 21, 2016 at 4:27 am

    Really appreciate you sharing this post.Really thank you! Really Great.

    Reply
    • Kendrick
      December 23, 2016 at 4:26 am

      On the other hand, testosterone treatment is safe and effective for the treatment of
      young men with hypogonadism (testosterone deficiency) that resulted from a disease of the testes, pituitary or hypothalamus.

      Reply
  71. Smart Balance Wheel
    December 21, 2016 at 7:50 am

    I have to be the latest mom and so the Smart Balance Wheel http://adf.ly/6249830/banner/www.fashionhoverboard.com are extremely awesome simply on the market accompanying the the infant. Everybody enjoys these individuals. Really inescapable fact because i taken a crack at these individuals with that experts claim done three positive similar women make use of them to do with. We all acquire consumers and then they all of the considered that they weight wonderful.

    Reply
  72. Edna
    December 21, 2016 at 8:13 am

    The group proposed that middle-aged and older
    guys wwho are considering using testosterone therapy to
    treat age-associated declines in this hormone shouhld be warnjed
    abouyt the chance of heart-related side effects.

    Reply
  73. national parks
    December 21, 2016 at 1:04 pm

    You ave made some good points there. I checked on the net to find out more about the issue and found most people will go along with your views on this website.

    Reply
    • http://fotobaz.az/component/k2/itemlist/user/227312
      December 22, 2016 at 11:44 pm

      In other words, the guys who used testosterone therapy
      had a 30 percent increased risk of heart attack, stroke or dying,
      compared with men who did not use the hormone, and the results held after
      being corrected forr several other factors that could have changed the outcomes, according
      to thhe study, published toxay (Nov.

      Reply
    • engiran.ir
      December 23, 2016 at 4:54 am

      Any guy with prostate cancer considering horjone therapy should learn from their doctor exactl how large the benefit
      iis anticipated too be in their particular situation to allow them to weigh it against the list
      of possible side effects,” Nguyen included by email.

      Reply
  74. WillHKulback
    December 21, 2016 at 5:42 pm

    My spouse and I absolutely love your blog and find almost
    all of your post’s to be exactly what I’m looking for.
    can you offer guest writers to write content to suit your
    needs? I wouldn’t mind publishing a post or elaborating on many of
    the subjects you write regarding here. Again, awesome web site!

    Reply
  75. http://www.lokimun.uk/read_blog/44550/price-weight-of-chronic-illness-in-asia-growing
    December 22, 2016 at 12:55 pm

    Amongst other androgenic hormones, testosterone
    is responsible for the growth oof the male reproductive
    system and secondary sexual features including facial hair, chest hair and a broader bone
    structure and is most abundantly found in the male body.

    Reply
  76. browse
    December 22, 2016 at 7:00 pm

    Thank you for sharing your thoughts. I really appreciate your efforts and I am waiting for your next write ups thank you once again.

    Reply
  77. Guide Complement Alimentaire Musculation
    December 23, 2016 at 1:06 am

    Il n’existe pas à ma connaissance un ouvrage aussi précis et complet que celui-ci sur les compléments alimentaires, je le recommande donc fortement.

    Reply
  78. Valise Cabine Air France Le Tanneur
    December 23, 2016 at 1:38 am

    Pour voyager en low price, les valises de cabines souples
    entrent parfaitement dans les dimensions limites exigées par les
    compagnies comme Ryanair, Aerlingus ou encore Easyjet , principales compagnies aériennes low value en Europe.

    Reply
  79. babycook avent
    December 23, 2016 at 2:49 am

    GC

    Reply
  80. tondeuse cheveux et barbe babyliss
    December 23, 2016 at 4:41 am

    A première vue, on pourrait penser que la tondeuse Panasonic est destinée aux professionnelles de la coiffure
    ou autres barbiers mais il faut prendre la chose sous un autre angle.

    Reply
  81. robot multifonction kenwood fpm250
    December 23, 2016 at 5:39 am

    Mais si vous avez besoin de hacher de la viande,
    râper ou émincer des légumes , pétrir de la pâte ou encore monter des blancs en neige, alors le robotic multifonction est essential.

    Reply
  82. valise cabine samsonite cdiscount
    December 23, 2016 at 5:45 am

    Pour acheter une valise ou un sac de voyage,vous devez aussi vous intéresser à la robustesse du produit, quel que
    soit le sort de matière utilisée.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© جميع الحقوق محفوظة. الموقع الرسمي لقناة ONTV