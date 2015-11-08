بدأ وزراء الرى من مصر والسودان وإثيوبيا و12 خبيرا من الدول الثلاث، أمس السبت اجتماعات اللجنة الوطنية لسد النهضة
الإثيوبى لحل الخلافات بين المكتبين الفرنسى والهولندى، والبدء فى تنفيذ الدراسات الفنية المتفق عليها. وعقد وزراء الرى المصرى والسودانى والإثيوبى اجتماعا مغلقا قبل فاعليات الجلسة الأولى من الاجتماع،ومن المقرر أن يستعرض الوزراء خلال الاجتماع الذى بدأ أمس ويستمر حتى اليوم البدائل المختلفة المقدمة من خبراء الدول الثلاث للتوافق حول الخلافات وعرض السيناريوهات المختلفة لحل الأزمة، لاتخاذ القرارات المشتركة حولها، والبدء فى تنفيذ الدراسات الفنية للمشروع .. واليوم لقرأة المشهد معنا في الأستديو د. عباس شراقي – أستاذ الجيولوجيا والموارد المائية بجامعة القاهرة .
صباح ON: اجتماعات سد النهضة بين مصر وإثيوبيا والسودان – د. عباس شراقي
بدأ وزراء الرى من مصر والسودان وإثيوبيا و12 خبيرا من الدول الثلاث، أمس السبت اجتماعات اللجنة الوطنية لسد النهضة
I’m sorry about your grhtafander. I have been thinking about my dear maternal grandfather a lot lately. He died many years ago, but the death of my close friend recently has brought it all back.Take care of yourself, even if it means a little nap in the middle of a Monday.
It’s a great night for responsible and legal gun ownership. Thank you, Senator Scott Brown, for running a classy campaign and keeping faith with the will of the people on this fundamental right. Onwards and upwards for the 2nd Amendment.
Catherine is also a Collages.net Atlanta’s class leader. She is an awesome photographer: talented, helpful, approachable and extremely generous. I get to hang out with her at our class once a month and I always come away with new skills- feeling inspired and happy. You don’t want to miss this opportunity to learn from her. Do It!
Thanks for the nice words. This is a good question and I can see how it’d be confusing. What you are seeing is kind of like prepared statements (I say “kind of”, because I don’t know if Yii is treating them literally as prepared statements). So the criteria would be where some_filed=:thing, then you provide a value for :thing separately. When the query is run, :thing will be replaced with the actual value.
Begun, the great internet education has.
Ez az Ã©tel volt a mai ebÃ©dÃ¼nk. MÃ©g soha nem ettem Ã©desburgonyÃ¡t, de nagyon bejÃ¶tt! Ã‰s tÃ©nyleg csak 15 perc! A fokhagymÃ¡t Ã©n mondjuk meghÃ¡moztam, Ãgy is jÃ³ volt. KÃ¶szi a receptet!
Fbook, hva er facebook…? Hihi, har mere enn nok med andre prosjekter emn du skal ikke se bort fra at jeg stikker inn dit heller;0)God helg Petunia!Klem
In my experience in riding dirt and street the throttle is definately your friend . Jacket wise i wear a Joe rocket leather with a light weight inner , also the jacket comes w hard shell pieces along the elbows and spine areas .Great for concealment ,many inner pockets.
This blog is without a doubt cool and factual. I have chosen a bunch of useful advices out of this source. Iâ€™d love to come back again soon. Cheers!
Finally! This is just what I was looking for.
Woah nelly, how about them apples!
November 26, 2010 at 9:11 amHello there, – found your webpage unintentionally while wandering across the web this morning, and happy that I did! I do like the design and style and tones, but I need to mention that I’m having problems when it loads. I’m making use of WaMCom 1.3 internet browser for mac, and the side panel will not align well. i am confident employed exactly the same design on a client’s web-site, but the menu seems O.k on mine. I think the problem is with my browser & I’m assuming it’s time to update!
Jaaaaa,sieht sehr lecker aus. Wann sollen wir zum Kaffee kommen ??? ;)Ja solche kleinen Tricks lernet man immer mit der Zeit ;)WÃ¼nsche dir und deiner Familie schÃ¶ne und ruhige Ostern.GLG Jutta
every student on the planet has to go from high school and get sucked in to a college or university? Why not work for 2 – 3 years and save.I realize not every high school student can get a part time job, but I would bet that most can. After that work full time for a few years and save and/or invest. Also, if possible, work through your college/University years for your spending money. If you can’t afford it without debt, wait. Either that, or go in to debt; It’s a choice.
The genius store called, they’re running out of you.
This info is the cat’s pajamas!
What a joy to find such clear thinking. Thanks for posting!
FÃƒÂ¶rmÃƒÂ¥ner & rabatter | Fors Golf I was suggested this blog by my cousin. I’m not sure whether this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my difficulty. You’re amazing! Thanks! your article about FÃƒÂ¶rmÃƒÂ¥ner & rabatter | Fors Golf Best Regards Craig Nick
Call me wind because I am absolutely blown away.
I believe this web site contains some very wonderful information for everyone . “Anybody who watches three games of football in a row should be declared brain dead.” by Erma Bombeck.
So please go back to studying representation theory or whatever it is you pretend to study in order to create the impression that youâ€™re a scientist and not just some computer administrator.Oh yeah? Yeah?…Well…you’re…you’re just a DUM-DUM HEAD! So THERE!! :P:P
kdybys ten Meringue nÃ¡hodou chtÄ›la, tak nemÃ¡m problÃ©m ti ho vÄ›novat ;)) jÃ¡ vÃm, Å¾e ho nikdy poÅ™Ã¡dnÄ› pouÅ¾Ãvat nebudu, tak je zbyteÄnÃ©, aby mi tu jen dÄ›lal parÃ¡du ..jinak tohle platÃ to i pro ostatnÃ, kdyby ho nÄ›kdo chtÄ›l, staÄÃ Å™Ãct
Posts like this brighten up my day. Thanks for taking the time.
This article keeps it real, no doubt.
Kim K wÃ¼rde sagen, dass vÃ¶llig, es macht mich fast wÃ¼nschte, sie war Gastgeber. Aber dann wÃ¼rde sie werden verschÃ¼ttet ihren breastessees ganz London und wir wÃ¼rden nie leben nach unten.
Obama is definitely a socialist. I can't think of anything he has "done" that hasn't increased the government's influence/control of the means of production or the distribution of goods. He is aiding and abetting our transition to Communism and is therefore a socialist as are most Republicans and Democrats I've encountered.
“Celebrating” gender differences always sounds to me like code for enforcing gender conformity.” — margaret [the Feminist]…is just pure, unadulterated paranoia. Either that or worse.Well, isn’t celebrating gender differences a way of saying, “Boys do X and girls do Y. Isn’t that great?” That’s gender conformity because it doesn’t account for the boys who do Y and the girls who do X– and it categorizes people based on gender rather than individual characteristics.
Wah seru sekali ya…saya juga suka acara pulang kampung… dan suasana di agam sepertinya sejuk dan nyaman…emmm kapan ya main ke sumatera barat… one day I hope…
a wedÅ‚ug mnie ten art to kicha, paplaniebezproduktywna ciamciaramciamniech szanowny autor przejdzie siÄ™ na miasto, popatrzy na dziewczyny, nich pójdzie do lasu i popatrzy siÄ™ na drzewa…
Diese Berechnung ist die grÃ¶ÃŸte Motivation, die ich im Wahlkampf habe. Sie besagt nÃ¤mlich, dass Agnieszka eine reale Chance hat in den Bundestag einzuziehen. Das wÃ¤re doch schonmal ein Schritt in die Zeit, in der alles »anders und besser« wird. 0 likes
That insight solves the problem. Thanks!
Generally I do not read post on blogs, but I wish to say that this write-up very forced me to try and do so! Your writing style has been amazed me. Thanks, very nice post.
Also? Back to the original argument, Israel gets most of its water from outside the Green Line — i.e. from occupied territory. On that count alone, Israel’s economy is driven by its colonialism.
/ Apple now has Rhapsody as an app, which is a great start, but it is currently hampered by the inability to store locally on your iPod, and has a dismal 64kbps bit rate. If this changes, then it will somewhat negate this advantage for the Zune, but the 10 songs per month will still be a big plus in Zune Pass’ favor.
Excellent post however I was wanting to know if you could write a litte more on this topic? I’d be very thankful if you could elaborate a little bit more. Thank you!
à¤œà¤¬ à¤¸े à¤¤ुà¤® à¤®ेà¤°े à¤¦िà¤² à¤®ें à¤‰à¤¤à¤°े à¤¹ो ,à¤®ेà¤°ा à¤¶à¤¹à¤° à¤¦ीà¤µाà¤¨à¤—ी à¤•ा à¤•ाà¤¯à¤² à¤¹ो à¤—à¤¯ा .à¤œà¤µाà¤¬ -à¤•ाà¤¯à¤²
Speaking of exhuming the dead. . . .One aspect of Eye Candy 3 was the water drop effect. You could set it to 1 [as in on] drop and could have amazing control over all parameters. PLEASE BRING IT BACK. I lost my version of Eye Candy 3 and Y’all no longer have it. That is the only thing I miss on EC3T. Hanson
per precisione volevo ricordare che una parte del territorio del Comune di Tavarnelle Val di Pesa si trova all’interno della zona del chianti classico e per l’appunto la tenuta della regina d’olanda si trova in quel di Basia a Passignano (luogo magico, chianti classico, comune di Tavarnelle)
Thank you, Shane! This is one of the best, most informative domaining posts I’ve ever read.Quick question: “There are plenty of these on the first round of Godaddy to buy”What do you mean by first round of godaddy?
This is an article that makes you think “never thought of that!”
Many many quality points there.
>Fan va fint du skriver. Nej det Ã¤r inte lÃ¤tt att hitta rÃ¤tt sÃ¤tt att leva pÃ¥. Jag vet. FÃ¥r ta en Ã¶l om detta snart!kram kram Rasmus
Hello there! Would you mind if I share your blog with my twitter group? There’s a lot of people that I think would really enjoy your content. Please let me know. Many thanks
Hello very cool web site!! Guy .. Excellent .. Wonderful .. I’ll bookmark your site and take the feeds also? I am glad to search out numerous helpful info here within the submit, we’d like work out more techniques on this regard, thank you for sharing. . . . . .
Thank God! Someone with brains speaks!
Very true! Makes a change to see someone spell it out like that. 🙂
Jollain tavalla tosiaan hauska selitys tuo mÃ¤kimiesten rahojen loppuminen. EikÃ¶s se kuitenkin osaltaan kerro lajin suosiosta / kiinnostavuudesta? Eli jos laji on kiinnostava, sponsoreita ja rahaa riittÃ¤Ã¤ eikÃ¤ tarvitse murehtia?Ainakin omalla kohdalla hiihtolajien kiinnostavuus on jostain syystÃ¤ lopahtanut lÃ¤hes tÃ¤ysin, mistÃ¤hÃ¤n sekin johtuu?
This is an article that makes you think “never thought of that!”
Insights like this liven things up around here.
Hiya! Awesome article! I happen to be a ordinary visitor to your site (much more like addict ) to your website truthfully I had a trouble. I am just absolutely not for sure if its the right web site to ask, but there are no spam comments. I get comments often. Possibly can you help me? I praise you!
I've never liked lotus root…but seeing this recipe, my mouth automatically drooled right onto my keyboard. Angie you have quite a way with pictures! These look fabulous!!
With all these silly websites, such a great page keeps my internet hope alive.
Alright alright alright that’s exactly what I needed!
we prefer to honor several other online internet sites around the internet, even if they aren?t linked to us, by linking to them. Below are some webpages worth checking out
I just hope whoever writes these keeps writing more!