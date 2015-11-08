صباح ON: اجتماعات سد النهضة بين مصر وإثيوبيا والسودان – د. عباس شراقي

November 8, 2015

بدأ وزراء الرى من مصر والسودان وإثيوبيا و12 خبيرا من الدول الثلاث، أمس السبت اجتماعات اللجنة الوطنية لسد النهضة
الإثيوبى لحل الخلافات بين المكتبين الفرنسى والهولندى، والبدء فى تنفيذ الدراسات الفنية المتفق عليها. وعقد وزراء الرى المصرى والسودانى والإثيوبى اجتماعا مغلقا قبل فاعليات الجلسة الأولى من الاجتماع،ومن المقرر أن يستعرض الوزراء خلال الاجتماع الذى بدأ أمس ويستمر حتى اليوم البدائل المختلفة المقدمة من خبراء الدول الثلاث للتوافق حول الخلافات وعرض السيناريوهات المختلفة لحل الأزمة، لاتخاذ القرارات المشتركة حولها، والبدء فى تنفيذ الدراسات الفنية للمشروع .. واليوم لقرأة المشهد معنا في الأستديو د. عباس شراقي – أستاذ الجيولوجيا والموارد المائية بجامعة القاهرة .

© جميع الحقوق محفوظة. الموقع الرسمي لقناة ONTV