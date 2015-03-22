صباح ON: الأم ودورها في بناء الأسرة والمجتمع

March 22, 2015


غدا.. يحل الاحتفال بعيد الأم .. وهو العيد الذى تحتفل به مصر يوم 21 مارس من كل عام منذ 1956 بعدما طرح الفكرة الكاتب الصحفى الكبير مصطفى أمين .. تكريما لدور الأم فى المجتمع وتم تطوير الفكرة بعد ذلك لتحتفل مصر فى هذا اليوم بعيد الأسرة وخلاله يتم أيضا تكريم الأب المثالى، والأم المثالية.. حيث يحفل المجتمع المصرى بالعديد من القصص والتضحيات الجليلة التى يقوم بها الأب والأم على حد سواء لتربية الأبناء .. اليوم يسعدنا أن يكون معنا فى الاستديو دولت شافعي الأم المثالية .. وعبد الفتاح محمود الأب المثالي كذلك يسعدنا أن يكون معنا د. كريمة الحفناوي القيادية بالحزب الاشتراكي المصري

