صباح ON: الانتهاكات الإسرائيلية المتكررة للمسجد الأقصى وقمع الغاضبين ـ السفير حازم أبوشنب

October 23, 2015

انتفضت فلسطين مرة أخرى.. لكن هذه المرة بالسكاكين وأصبحت تلك الانتفاضة تعرف إعلاميا بـ”انتفاضة السكاكين”، لأنه هو السلاح الوحيد الذي يملكه الفلسطينيون العزل لمواجهة جبروت قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي.. والتى تمثلت فى التجاوزات والاعتداءات ضد الفلسطينيين.. و بالأخص ضد المسجد الأقصى الذي تم اقتحامه والاعتداء على المصلين بإطلاق الغاز المسيل للدموع عليهم، ومنعهم من الصلاة بالمسجد.. ورسميا اعتبر الرئيس الفلسطيني محمود عباس أبومازن أن زيارة الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة بان كي مون إلى فلسطين في هذه الظروف الصعبة يعكس مدى خطورة الوضع في المنطقة.. للحديث عن انتهاكات الاحتلال الاسرائيلى ومقاومة الفلسطينين المستمرة معنا فى الاستديو السفير حازم أبوشنب ـ عضو المجلس الثوري لحركة فتح.

271 comments

