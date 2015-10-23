صباح ON: الانتهاكات الإسرائيلية المتكررة للمسجد الأقصى وقمع الغاضبين ـ السفير حازم أبوشنب

انتفضت فلسطين مرة أخرى.. لكن هذه المرة بالسكاكين وأصبحت تلك الانتفاضة تعرف إعلاميا بـ”انتفاضة السكاكين”، لأنه هو السلاح الوحيد الذي يملكه الفلسطينيون العزل لمواجهة جبروت قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي.. والتى تمثلت فى التجاوزات والاعتداءات ضد الفلسطينيين.. و بالأخص ضد المسجد الأقصى الذي تم اقتحامه والاعتداء على المصلين بإطلاق الغاز المسيل للدموع عليهم، ومنعهم من الصلاة بالمسجد.. ورسميا اعتبر الرئيس الفلسطيني محمود عباس أبومازن أن زيارة الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة بان كي مون إلى فلسطين في هذه الظروف الصعبة يعكس مدى خطورة الوضع في المنطقة.. للحديث عن انتهاكات الاحتلال الاسرائيلى ومقاومة الفلسطينين المستمرة معنا فى الاستديو السفير حازم أبوشنب ـ عضو المجلس الثوري لحركة فتح.
GbpN5e You have brought up a very fantastic details , regards for the post.
There is perceptibly a lot to know about this. I suppose you made certain good points in features also.
I was suggested this web site by way of my cousin. I am now not sure whether this post is written via him as no one else recognise such certain about my trouble. You are amazing! Thank you!|
It as difficult to find experienced people about this topic, but you sound like you know what you are talking about! Thanks
There is clearly a bunch to know about this. I suppose you made some nice points in features also.
That is a great tip especially to those fresh to the blogosphere. Brief but very accurate info Many thanks for sharing this one. A must read article!
Utterly pent subject material , regards for information.
WONDERFUL Post.thanks for share..extra wait.. ?
I truly appreciate this blog.Thanks Again. Really Cool.
Muchos Gracias for your article post.Thanks Again. Will read on
wow, awesome blog.Really looking forward to read more. Really Cool.
Thanks a lot for this kind of details I had been exploring all Yahoo to locate it!
Modular Kitchens have changed the idea of kitchen in today as world as it has provided household women with a comfortable yet a classy area through which they could spend their quality time and space.
You ave gotten the best internet sites.|
This unique blog is really awesome and also diverting. I have discovered many useful things out of it. I ad love to visit it every once in a while. Thanks a lot!
Thanks so much for the post.Really thank you! Will read on…
Very informative article.Really looking forward to read more. Fantastic.
Muchos Gracias for your blog post.Thanks Again.
Great article.Thanks Again. Much obliged.
Thanks-a-mundo for the post.Really thank you! Keep writing.
Outstanding post, I conceive people should acquire a lot from this weblog its real user friendly. So much fantastic information on here .
It as difficult to find experienced people for this topic, however, you sound like you know what you are talking about! Thanks
This blog is no doubt interesting and amusing. I have picked up helluva useful stuff out of this blog. I ad love to go back again soon. Thanks a lot!
This blog was how do you say it? Relevant!! Finally I have found something that helped me. Many thanks!
This blog was how do I say it? Relevant!! Finally I have found something that helped me. Appreciate it!
the terrific works guys I ave incorporated you guys to my own blogroll.
This is one awesome blog article.Thanks Again. Cool.
Just came from google to your website have to say thanks.
Im thankful for the article post.Thanks Again. Will read on…
I am so grateful for your post.Really thank you! Much obliged.
not understanding anything completely, but
Thanks-a-mundo for the article post.Thanks Again. Great.
Some genuinely excellent posts on this web site , thankyou for contribution.
I really liked your article.Thanks Again. Awesome.
you ave got an you ave got an important blog here! would you wish to make some invite posts on my weblog?
Im thankful for the article post.Thanks Again. Really Great.
pretty helpful stuff, overall I think this is well worth a bookmark, thanks
I used to be able to find good info from your blog articles.
Im thankful for the blog post.Thanks Again. Cool.
The Silent Shard This will likely possibly be rather practical for some within your positions I want to will not only with my website but
This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger. I ave joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your wonderful post. Also, I have shared your website in my social networks!
you are in point of fact a excellent webmaster.
Thank you ever so for you blog post.Much thanks again. Cool.
This unique blog is really awesome and besides amusing. I have chosen many useful tips out of this source. I ad love to return again and again. Cheers!
Its hard to find good help I am constantnly saying that its difficult to find good help, but here is
Some really select articles on this web site , saved to bookmarks.
I saw a lot of website but I conceive this one has something extra in it.
Thank you ever so for you post. Really Great.
You ave made some good points there. I checked on the net for more info about the issue and found most individuals will go along with your views on this web site.
Remarkable! Its actually remarkable post, I have got much clear idea on the topic of from this post.
Say, you got a nice blog post.Much thanks again. Really Cool.
I am so grateful for your blog article.Much thanks again. Cool.
I think this is a real great blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Keep writing.
I value the article post.Much thanks again. Fantastic.
Wohh precisely what I was searching for, thankyou for putting up. Talent develops in tranquillity, character in the full current of human life. by Johann Wolfgang von Goethe.
Very neat blog.Really looking forward to read more.
I appreciate you sharing this article post.Really looking forward to read more. Really Great.
I appreciate you sharing this article.Really thank you! Want more.
Whats up very nice website!! Man.. Excellent..
A big thank you for your blog.Much thanks again. Keep writing.
Major thanks for the blog post.Really looking forward to read more. Awesome.
I really like and appreciate your article.Much thanks again. Want more.
WOW just what I was searching for. Came here by searching for
This excellent website certainly has all the information and facts I needed about this subject and didn at know who to ask.
Right now it looks like BlogEngine is the best blogging platform available right now. (from what I ave read) Is that what you are using on your blog?
ugg sale ugg boots cheap ugg outlet stores genuine ugg boots cheap uggs uk bottes ugg pas cher cheap ugg boots sale goedkope uggs kopen
I really liked your article post.Thanks Again. Will read on…
Wow! Thank you! I constantly needed to write on my site something like that. Can I include a fragment of your post to my site?
Great blog post.Really thank you! Really Cool.
You can definitely see your enthusiasm in the work you write. The sector hopes for more passionate writers such as you who are not afraid to mention how they believe. All the time follow your heart.
rather essential That my best companion in addition to i dugg lots of everybody post the minute i notion everyone was useful priceless
This web site is known as a stroll-through for all of the info you wanted about this and didn?t know who to ask. Glimpse right here, and also you?ll definitely uncover it.
Merely wanna comment that you have a very decent web site , I like the design and style it really stands out.
This website has lots of extremely useful info on it. Thanks for sharing it with me!
Enjoyed every bit of your article post.Much thanks again. Awesome.
pretty handy material, overall I imagine this is really worth a bookmark, thanks
Looking forward to reading more. Great article.Much thanks again. Cool.
It as hard to find knowledgeable people on this topic however you sound like you know what you are talking about! Thanks
I truly appreciate this blog article.Thanks Again. Keep writing.
Really appreciate you sharing this article.Really thank you! Will read on…
Wow, superb blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is fantastic, as well as the content!. Thanks For Your article about sex.
I really like this website , and hope you will write more ,thanks a lot for your information.
Say, you got a nice blog article.Much thanks again. Cool.
Really informative blog article.Thanks Again. Will read on…
I cannot thank you enough for the blog post.Much thanks again. Want more.
Merely wanna input that you have a very decent website , I love the layout it actually stands out.
Wow, great blog article.Thanks Again. Will read on…
A round of applause for your article post.Really thank you! Really Cool.
This very blog is without a doubt entertaining as well as amusing. I have found a lot of handy stuff out of this blog. I ad love to go back over and over again. Cheers!
Looking forward to reading more. Great article post.
wow, awesome article post. Keep writing.
There is obviously a bunch to realize about this. I suppose you made certain good points in features also.
Muchos Gracias for your blog article.Much thanks again. Much obliged.
I really liked your article. Cool.
Major thanks for the blog post.Really looking forward to read more.
you ave got an excellent blog here! would you like to make some invite posts on my weblog?
Im grateful for the blog. Really Cool.
Thanks again for the article.Thanks Again. Awesome.
This piece of writing gives clear idea designed for the new users of blogging, that truly how to do running a blog.|
Im obliged for the article.Thanks Again. Will read on…
This can be a really very good study for me, Should admit which you are a single of the best bloggers I ever saw.Thanks for posting this informative write-up.
I loved your blog post.Thanks Again. Cool.
These are truly enormous ideas in concerning blogging. You have touched some pleasant things here. Any way keep up wrinting.|
Im thankful for the blog post.Much thanks again. Want more.
Thanks again for the blog article.Much thanks again. Want more.
The longest way round is the shortest way home.
Im obliged for the blog post.Thanks Again. Really Great.
topic. Do you know how to make your site mobile
Rattling fantastic information can be found on site.
Muchos Gracias for your blog.Thanks Again. Keep writing.
Greetings! Very helpful advice within this article! It is the little changes which will make the biggest changes. Thanks a lot for sharing!|
Thanks-a-mundo for the blog.Really looking forward to read more. Want more.
What’s up to all, the contents existing at this web page are in fact remarkable for people knowledge, well, keep up the nice work fellows.|
Fantastic blog.Much thanks again.
Hey very nice blog!|
My brother recommended I might like this web site. He was once totally right. This submit actually made my day. You cann’t imagine simply how a lot time I had spent for this information! Thank you!|
Looking forward to reading more. Great article post.Really thank you! Keep writing.
Looking forward to reading more. Great article post.Really thank you! Really Cool.
I’m really enjoying the design and layout of your blog. It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more enjoyable for me to come here and visit more often. Did you hire out a developer to create your theme? Outstanding work!|
Thanks-a-mundo for the article post.Really thank you! Fantastic.
}
Keep on working, great job!|
Remarkable! Its actually remarkable post, I have got much clear idea on the topic of from this post.
Fantastic post.Really looking forward to read more. Awesome.
This is one awesome post. Will read on…
Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of any widgets I could add to my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter updates. I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some time and was hoping maybe you would have some experience with something like this. Please let me know if you run into anything. I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward to your new updates.|
Thanks foor a marfelous posting! I really enjoyed reading it,
Your style is really unique in comparison to other folks I have read stuff from. Thanks for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess I will just book mark this page.
Very informative article.Really looking forward to read more.
Wow, great blog post.Much thanks again.
Thank you for your post.Thanks Again. Awesome.
Just wanna say that this is very beneficial, Thanks for taking your time to write this.
What is the best technique to search intended for blogs you are concerned in?
Say, you got a nice post.Much thanks again. Much obliged.
No one can deny from the feature of this video posted at this web site, fastidious work, keep it all the time.
Thankyou for helping out, wonderful information.
I was recommended this blog by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my problem. You are amazing! Thanks!
Hey there this is kind of of off topic but I was wanting to know if blogs use WYSIWYG editors or if you have to manually code with HTML. I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding know-how so I wanted to get guidance from someone with experience. Any help would be greatly appreciated!|
Keep up the good work, I read few content on this site and I think that your web blog is very interesting and has bands of great info.
It as not that I want to duplicate your web site, but I really like the design. Could you tell me which style are you using? Or was it custom made?
Very good blog post.Thanks Again. Want more.
Really informative blog post. Really Cool.
There is definately a lot to learn about this subject. I really like all of the points you made.|
Thank you for another wonderful article. Where else could anybody get that kind of info in such a perfect way of writing? I have a presentation next week, and I am on the look for such information.
Merely a smiling visitant here to share the love (:, btw great style and design.
Incredible points. Solid arguments. Keep up the amazing effort.|
This design is incredible! You most certainly know how to keep a reader entertained. Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Great job. I really enjoyed what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it. Too cool!|
Hi there! This post couldn’t be written much better! Looking through this post reminds me of my previous roommate! He continually kept talking about this. I am going to forward this article to him. Fairly certain he’ll have a very good read. I appreciate you for sharing!|
Its such as you read my mind! You seem to grasp a lot about this, like you wrote the e-book in it or something. I believe that you just can do with some percent to force the message house a little bit, but other than that, this is fantastic blog. An excellent read. I’ll certainly be back.|
I believe what you published was actually very reasonable. But, think on this, what if you added a little content? I am not suggesting your information isn’t solid., but suppose you added a title that makes people desire more? I mean BLOG_TITLE is a little vanilla. You should peek at Yahoo’s home page and note how they create article titles to grab viewers to click. You might add a video or a picture or two to grab readers interested about what you’ve written. In my opinion, it might make your posts a little livelier.|
Regards for helping out, excellent info. Our individual lives cannot, generally, be works of art unless the social order is also. by Charles Horton Cooley.
This very blog is definitely entertaining and besides diverting. I have picked up a bunch of handy things out of this source. I ad love to visit it over and over again. Thanks!
Well I really enjoyed studying it. This write-up procured by you is extremely practical regarding proper preparing.
Im getting a javascript error, is anyone else?
SANTOS JERSEY HOME ??????30????????????????5??????????????? | ????????
Very nice article, totally what I was looking for.|
Keep on writing, great job!|
You are my inspiration , I have few blogs and occasionally run out from to brand.
Hello this is kind of of off topic but I was wanting to know if blogs use WYSIWYG editors or if you have to manually code with HTML. I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding experience so I wanted to get advice from someone with experience. Any help would be greatly appreciated!|
It as the little changes that make the biggest changes. Many thanks for sharing!
Hello there, simply was aware of your blog via Google, and located that it is truly informative. I am going to watch out for brussels. I will be grateful if you happen to proceed this in future. Numerous other folks can be benefited from your writing. Cheers!|
My searches seem total.. thanks. Is not it great once you get a very good submit? Great ideas you have here.. Enjoying the publish.. best wishes
Well, with only three games left in the tank and that this could turn out to
Outstanding post, you have pointed out some great points, I too conceive this s a very great website.
What’s up Dear, are you genuinely visiting this website daily, if so afterward you will definitely take fastidious experience.|
Really informative blog post.Really looking forward to read more.
You have mentioned very interesting details ! ps nice web site. I didn at attend the funeral, but I sent a nice letter saying that I approved of it. by Mark Twain.
Very nice info and straight to the point. I don at know if this is actually the best place to ask but do you people have any ideea where to employ some professional writers? Thank you
Thank you for sharing this fine post. Very inspiring! (as always, btw)
Very interesting info !Perfect just what I was looking for!
This text is worth everyone as attention. How can I find out more?
I do not know whether it’s just me or if everybody else experiencing issues with your blog. It appears as if some of the written text on your posts are running off the screen. Can someone else please comment and let me know if this is happening to them too? This might be a problem with my browser because I’ve had this happen previously. Appreciate it|
It as not that I want to replicate your web site, but I really like the design. Could you let me know which style are you using? Or was it custom made?
Very good article. I am dealing with many of these issues as well..
Wow, marvelous blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is wonderful, as well as the content!
Muchos Gracias for your blog article.Thanks Again. Awesome.
Your style is unique compared to other people I’ve read stuff from. Thank you for posting when you’ve got the opportunity, Guess I’ll just book mark this site.|
Hi there! Someone in my Facebook group shared this website with us so I came to check it out. I’m definitely loving the information. I’m book-marking and will be tweeting this to my followers! Fantastic blog and great design and style.|
This is one awesome post.Thanks Again. Cool.
Thanks for the blog article.Really thank you!
Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wished to say that I have really enjoyed browsing your blog posts. In any case I will be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again soon!
Your style is really unique compared to other people I ave read stuff from. Thanks for posting when you have the opportunity, Guess I all just bookmark this blog.
When someone writes an piece of writing he/she retains the thought of a user in his/her brain that how a user can know it. Thus that’s why this paragraph is amazing. Thanks!|
Do you have any video of that? I’d want to find out some additional information.|
Muchos Gracias for your blog article.Thanks Again. Really Great.
Good way of explaining, and pleasant post to take data concerning my presentation subject matter, which i am going to deliver in school.|
Your style is unique in comparison to other people I have read stuff from. Thanks for posting when you ave got the opportunity, Guess I will just book mark this blog.
It as hard to come by well-informed people about this subject, but you sound like you know what you are talking about! Thanks
You made some good points there. I looked on the internet for the subject matter and found most individuals will go along with with your blog.
Wow, incredible blog layout! How long have you been blogging for? you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your site is great, let alone the content!
Hi there, just became alert to your blog through Google, and found that it’s really informative. I am gonna watch out for brussels. I’ll be grateful if you continue this in future. Lots of people will be benefited from your writing. Cheers!|
Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you relied on the video to make your point. You clearly know what youre talking about, why throw away your intelligence on just posting videos to your blog when you could be giving us something informative to read?
Really interesting blog, keep up the good work!
Really appreciate you sharing this post.Much thanks again. Great.
Major thanks for the article post.Thanks Again. Really Great.
Im obliged for the post.Really looking forward to read more. Great.
Thanks a bunch for sharing this with all of us you actually know what you are talking about! Bookmarked. Please also visit my site =). We could have a link exchange contract between us!
Thanks again for the blog. Keep writing.
Fabulous, what a blog it is! This website provides valuable facts to us, keep it up.|
Thanks again for the blog article. Much obliged.
Really appreciate you sharing this blog.Really looking forward to read more. Awesome.
Thanks so much for the blog article.Much thanks again. Keep writing.
A round of applause for your article.Really thank you! Much obliged.
Wow, great article post.Really thank you! Cool.
I truly appreciate this article.Much thanks again. Awesome.
I value the blog post.Thanks Again. Great.
wow, awesome blog.Really thank you! Great.
Some really superb info , Sword lily I found this.
Wonderful beat ! I wish to apprentice while you amend your site, how could i subscribe for a blog web site? The account helped me a acceptable deal. I had been a little bit acquainted of this your broadcast offered bright clear concept|
You’ve made some really good points there. I checked on the internet to learn more about the issue and found most people will go along with your views on this site.|
Great, thanks for sharing this article. Much obliged.
I really like and appreciate your article post.Really looking forward to read more. Cool.
I used to be able to find good information from your content.|
Thank you ever so for you blog article.Much thanks again. Want more.
You may have a very good layout for the blog i want it to utilize on my web site as well
Really great info can be found on website.
Just a smiling visitor here to share the love (:, btw great design.
Every weekend i used to pay a quick visit this web site, as i wish for enjoyment, for the reason that this this web page conations truly nice funny information too.|
It as nearly impossible to find knowledgeable people in this particular topic, however, you sound like you know what you are talking about! Thanks
Wow, this post is fastidious, my sister is analyzing such things, thus I am going to let know her.|
Remarkable issues here. I’m very satisfied to look your post. Thanks so much and I’m looking forward to contact you. Will you please drop me a e-mail?|
At this time it seems like Movable Type is the preferred blogging platform available right now. (from what I’ve read) Is that what you’re using on your blog?|
Hello my friend! I wish to say that this article is awesome, nice written and come with approximately all significant infos. I’d like to peer extra posts like this .|
Major thankies for the blog.Much thanks again. Really Great.
It’s fantastic that you are getting thoughts from this post as well as from our dialogue made here.|
Its such as you learn my mind! You seem to grasp a lot approximately this, like you wrote the guide in it or something. I believe that you can do with some to drive the message home a little bit, however instead of that, that is fantastic blog. A great read. I will definitely be back.|
Last month, when i visited your blog i got an error on the mysql server of yours.*~,”*
I really liked your blog.Much thanks again.
Some truly great content on this internet site , thanks for contribution.
I think this is a real great blog.Really looking forward to read more. Awesome.
Im getting a tiny problem. I cant get my reader to pick up your rss feed, Im using yahoo reader by the way.
I really enjoy the blog article. Great.
Pas si sAаЂаr si ce qui est dit sera mis en application.
Thanks-a-mundo for the article post.Much thanks again. Really Cool.
What a stuff of un-ambiguity and preserveness of valuable knowledge regarding unexpected feelings.|
I saw a lot of website but I think this one contains something special in it.
Thanks so much for the blog post.Thanks Again. Cool.
Very interesting info !Perfect just what I was looking for! аАТаЂааАТаЂ One man as folly is another man as wife.аАТаЂ аАТаЂа by Helen Rowland.
Keep up the wonderful piece of work, I read few blog posts on this internet site and I believe that your blog is rattling interesting and has got bands of superb information.
Hey, thanks for the article post.Really looking forward to read more. Fantastic.
Thank you for your blog.Thanks Again. Really Cool.
Look complicated to far added agreeable from you! By the way, how
I was curious if you ever considered changing the structure of your blog? Its very well written; I love what youve got to say. But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people could connect with it better. Youve got an awful lot of text for only having one or 2 images. Maybe you could space it out better?|
Im having a little issue. I cant get my reader to pick up your feed, Im using yahoo reader by the way.
With havin so much content do you ever run into any issues of plagorism or copyright violation? My website has a lot of unique content I’ve either written myself or outsourced but it seems a lot of it is popping it up all over the web without my permission. Do you know any methods to help reduce content from being ripped off? I’d genuinely appreciate it.|
Say, you got a nice post.Really looking forward to read more. Fantastic.
Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic blog. Fantastic.
magnificent issues altogether, you simply won a new reader. What might you recommend in regards to your submit that you simply made a few days ago? Any positive?
Really appreciate you sharing this blog article.Much thanks again. Want more.
This site was… how do you say it? Relevant!! Finally I’ve found something that helped me. Kudos!|
If some one desires to be updated with latest technologies therefore he must be pay a visit this web site and be up to date daily.|
Thanks again for the article.Really thank you! Great.
Wonderful blog! I found it while surfing around on Yahoo News. Do you have any suggestions on how to get listed in Yahoo News? I ave been trying for a while but I never seem to get there! Thanks
Major thankies for the article.Thanks Again.
What a stuff of un-ambiguity and preserveness of valuable knowledge concerning unpredicted feelings.|
I was able to find good information from your blog posts.|
Im grateful for the blog post. Fantastic.
Im grateful for the blog article.Really thank you! Much obliged.
Wow! Thank you! I constantly wanted to write on my site something like that. Can I take a fragment of your post to my site?
Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic blog post. Awesome.
Great, thanks for sharing this blog.Much thanks again. Fantastic.
Thanks so much for the article.Thanks Again. Cool.
That as good point and article Keep up writing, I am following your blog!
I truly appreciate this post. I ave been looking everywhere for this! Thank God I found it on Bing. You ave made my day! Thx again
This is a good tip particularly to those new to the blogosphere. Short but very accurate info Thank you for sharing this one. A must read article!
It’s my opinion that a property foreclosure can have a major effect on the debtor’s life. Home foreclosures can have a Seven to several years negative effects on a borrower’s credit report. A new borrower having applied for a home loan or just about any loans even, knows that the particular worse credit rating will be, the more complicated it is to get a decent bank loan. In addition, it can affect the borrower’s ability to find a really good place to let or hire, if that becomes the alternative real estate solution. Thanks for your blog post.
[url=http://pornblogpw.tumblr.com/]kenseyKi[/url]
I cannot thank you enough for the blog article.
Thanks-a-mundo for the article post.Much thanks again. Cool.
pretty valuable stuff, overall I consider this is worthy of a bookmark, thanks
There is visibly a bunch to realize about this. I believe you made certain nice points in features also.
I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own weblog and was curious what all is required to get set up? I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny? I’m not very internet savvy so I’m not 100 certain. Any recommendations or advice would be greatly appreciated. Many thanks|