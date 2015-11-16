صباح ON: المشهد الدولي بعد الأحداث الإرهابية في فرنسا .. جهاد الخازن

November 16, 2015

أصبح المشهد الاقليمي بكل تركيباته في العالم أجمع مثير للقلق والدهشة وأحيانا التساؤل .. نظرا لتسارع وتيرة الاحداث من ناحية وضرب الارهاب للدول التي كانت تأويه من ناحية أخرى .. كل هذا وسط تصاعد القلق الدولي من تنامي موجات الارهاب المتصاعدة .. ومحاولة الدول الكبرى خنق المنطقة العربية ومن داخلها مصر في محاولة لتأليب الرأي العام الداخلي .. المشهد كله يتصارع ويتصاعد تزامنا مع عقد قمة مجموعة العشرين التي تضم قادة الدول الاكثر ثراء في العالم الذين يبحثون مكافحة الإرهابيين .. وبعد مؤتمر فيينا .. واليوم لقرأة المشهد معنا في الأستديو .. جهاد الخازن – الكاتب الصحفي ورئيس تحرير الحياة اللندنية سابقًا .

